Washington, DC

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana reinstated by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

The NHL and the NHLPA have announced that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana can return to play after spending the past two months in the player assistance program. Vrana was admitted into the program on Oct. 19 after registering two points in two games. The nature of the admittance was never made public, and a joint statement by the NHL and the NHLPA said his care “continues to be administered pursuant to the player assistance program.”
DETROIT, MI
Extent of Stephen Curry's shoulder injury revealed

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a shoulder injury during his team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, and he is expected to miss several games. Curry will miss “a few weeks” with the left shoulder injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Curry got...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
It appears to be a two-team race for free-agent SS Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services could be widdling down to two specific organizations. Over the last two weeks, the MLB hot stove wheeling and dealing have been overdrive. Several players have earned record deals, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, new New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa who earned a massive 13-year deal from the San Francisco Giants.
CHICAGO, IL
Yankees Mock Trade: Landing Twins star defensive outfielder

The New York Yankees are taking their sweet time finding a solution for the vacant left field spot, and while Andrew Benintendi remains the top option on the market, he may want to avoid the bright lights of The Big Apple. After seeing the massive deals Brandon Nimmo and Aaron...
MINNESOTA STATE
Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver

The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
CHICAGO, IL
Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan

Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
The Yankees have an outfielder primed for stardom

When the New York Yankees traded for outfielder Harrison Bader, he was still in a walking boot after suffering a plantar fasciitis injury. At 28 years old, Bader had struggled to maintain consistency with the St. Louis Cardinals over the first five years of his career, but the Yankees might be able to unlock a star player in 2023.
JORDAN, NY
Dodgers Fan Likes A Potential Free Agent Match

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a relatively quiet offseason up to this point, with their most notable move being the signing of pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million contract. Several key players from the Dodgers 2022 team are free agents, including Justin Turner. The team has already...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Linked With Two Former Star Big Men

The Brooklyn Nets are linked with two big men even as they continue their climb in the Eastern Conference standings. The side is now 17-12 and placed fourth after stacking up a string of wins. Earlier this week, the Nets were connected to Kris Dunn. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey focused...
BROOKLYN, NY

