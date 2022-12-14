Truck crashes into Rockford building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle into a building Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to A-1 Dry Cleaners & Laundromat, 1304 Brooke Rd., around 7 p.m. They found a pick-up truck almost fully in the building when they arrived.

There was no word on if there were any injuries from the crash at the time of this writing, nor on what caused the truck to go through the building.

The crash is still under investigation.

