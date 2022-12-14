ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Truck crashes into Rockford building

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qN32y_0jhipZUP00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle into a building Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to A-1 Dry Cleaners & Laundromat, 1304 Brooke Rd., around 7 p.m. They found a pick-up truck almost fully in the building when they arrived.

There was no word on if there were any injuries from the crash at the time of this writing, nor on what caused the truck to go through the building.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford

At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

At least five cars damaged in Elgin crash

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- At least five cars were left banged up in Elgin Thursday evening after a crash on Route 20.Westbound lanes near a bridge deck at McLean Boulevard were closed while crews arrived on scene.Information about how many people were injured was not immediately available.Some reports are that there was black ice, and that the weather played a role in the crash.
ELGIN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people escape fire in Roscoe home

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people are safe after a fire on Joan Drive, near the Hononegah Forest Preserve on Wednesday. Fire crews said heavy fire was found in the garage of the home, which spread to the rest of the house. The occupants were able to escape before the fire department arrived, and firefighters […]
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an auto accident, Possibly 3 Vehicles Involved.

Sources are reporting an automobile accident scene. It happened approx. 11:45 am near Alpine and E Riverside. Initial reports are saying that there are 3 possible vehicles that may be involved. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,. The area’s favorite entertainment website!. We post...
MyStateline.com

Belvidere Police investigating package thefts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Baltimore man arrested in Rockford on drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Casey Pulley on Tuesday after investigators say he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine. Pulley was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Deputies say they found more than 8 pounds of the drug in his car. Pulley faces...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s …. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces family in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — A garage fire displaced a family in Beloit Tuesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Pine Street, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Flames spread to the home, and heat from the fire melted the siding on three neighboring...
BELOIT, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Facing DUI and Several Other Charges Following Two Car Crash

Dec. 7 At 7:30 p.m., Oregon Police responded to the intersection of 4th and Jefferson Streets for a traffic crash that had just occurred involving a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Trei T. Sanders of Mt. Morris, and a car driven by 62-year-old Kristi J. Powell of Oregon. Sanders was charged...
OREGON, IL
WIFR

Family displaced after Thursday morning fire in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockton firefighters were called to a residential fire at around 2:17am on Thursday morning. The fire was located on in the 3900 block of Joan Drive in Roscoe. When personnel arrived at the scene, they saw heavy fire in the garage that was quickly spreading throughout...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy