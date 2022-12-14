Read full article on original website
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: The Mecca of Hoops
Ah, “The World’s Greatest Arena.” That’s how they describe the Garden. Hubert Davis said last week that as long as he coaches the Tar Heels, they will play at least one game every season at Madison Square Garden. And it was shocking to find out that, in his nine years as an assistant to Roy Williams, Davis and the Heels did not play in the world’s greatest arena.
packinsider.com
Mady Traore Will No Longer Enroll at NC State
This unfortunately seemed inevitable. According to 247Sports’ Travis Branham, 3-Star Mady Traore is no longer planning on enrolling at NC State. Traore was a member of the Wolfpack’s 2022 recruiting class, but wasn’t able to enroll in the Fall because of Visa issues and the English Competency Test.
Charlotte Linebacker Michael Short Joins UNC's 2023 Class
CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- Mallard Creek three-star linebacker Michael Short announced his commitment to North Carolina during a ceremony at his high school on Thursday morning. Back in June, Short, a 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek High, officially visited East Carolina. Before departing Greenville, he pledged to the Pirates. But his senior season performances caught the attention of the UNC staff. Short broke out for Mallard Creek High, an in-state football powerhouse, with 124 tackles, including 27 for a loss and a dozen sacks, plus 10 QB pressures and a pair of interceptions. He also scored two touchdowns.
Three-star UNC target to commit on Thursday
In the college football world, all eyes are on the transfer portal, as student-athletes are looking for their new home and rosters are looking different heading into bowl season. Despite the focus on the portal, class of 2023 targets are still on the market and deciding their college destination. One...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: What Heels4Life Means
Unfortunately, NIL is about the money first. Inside Carolina has an informative interview with Graham Boone, a young man whose family from Concord is Tar Heel blue and true. Boone is the new executive director of Heels4Life, UNC’s football collective in these wild west days of Name-Image-Likeness (NIL). Boone...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Football lands commitment from linebacker Michael Short
The UNC football program has landed another commitment, as linebacker Michael Short announced that he’ll be joining the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received good news on Thursday morning, as three-star linebacker Michael Short announced that he has committed to the Tar Heels. Over the...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team will have another chance for a signature non-conference win this Saturday, as the Tar Heels will take on No. 23 Ohio State in New York as part of the CBS Sports Classic. Carolina is hoping this meeting with the Buckeyes goes better than the last one, when Ohio State thrashed UNC 74-49 in Chapel Hill during the ill-fated 2019-20 season.
chapelboro.com
UNC Baseball Reveals 2023 Season Schedule
After an exciting 2022 season which saw the team win the ACC Tournament and host a Super Regional, the Diamond Heels have a roadmap to doing all that and more in 2023. The program released its 2023 schedule on Wednesday. Carolina will open the season at home at Boshamer Stadium...
Duke basketball visits five-star North Carolina recruit
Two weeks ago, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program, sat behind the bench to watch the Blue Devils beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and joined the Cameron Crazies in the second half. He appeared to embrace the experience.
chapelboro.com
Erin Matson Reflects on Post-College Goals, Karen Shelton’s Retirement
After an unprecedented five-year run of dominance, the UNC field hockey program will look very, very different next season. Not only will star Erin Matson no longer be suiting up for the Tar Heels, but for the first time in the team’s history, Karen Shelton will no longer be the head coach.
kiss951.com
Jumpman Invitational Brings College Basketball Royalty To Queen City
Christmas comes early this year for college basketball fans in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte Observer, teams from four of the most recognized Division I programs in the country will be playing in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center on December 20th and 21st. The Jumpman Invitational offers four...
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Hires Randy Clements as Offensive Line Coach
The UNC football program isn’t wasting much time filling in holes on its coaching staff. Just one week after the departure of former offensive line coach Jack Bicknell (along with offensive coordinator Phil Longo) to Wisconsin, the Tar Heels announced the hiring of Randy Clements as their new offensive line coach.
chapelboro.com
Notes From the Field: Our Priceless Gem
Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
WBTV
Catawba College names new head football coach
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College Director of Athletics Michelle Caddigan announced Thursday that Tyler Haines has been named the 22nd head football coach at Catawba College. Haines joins Catawba College after serving as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach at Shepherd University during the 2022 season. ”After a thorough...
live5news.com
The Citadel names Maurice Drayton as new head football coach
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Former Bulldog player and defensive coordinator Maurice Drayton has been named the next head football coach at The Citadel. The announcement was made by Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio on Tuesday. “We are very excited to have Maurice back at The Citadel,” said Capaccio. “We conducted...
chapelboro.com
UNC Honors Orange County First Responders at Men’s Basketball Game
Carolina Athletics honored first responders in Orange County at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech in the Dean Smith Center last weekend. Ten police officers, EMS, and firefighters were joined by their department leaders at half court to hear their names read aloud and be cheered by family, friends and Tar Heel fans in attendance for their service in the last year. The Salute to Community Heroes ceremony was organized by the Chameber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro.
chapelboro.com
Civil Rights Lawyer, Author Bryan Stevenson Tabbed for UNC 2023 Commencement
The commencement speaker for UNC’s graduating Class of 2023 is now set. Prominent civil rights lawyer and founder of the human rights nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson will deliver the spring commencement remarks, UNC announced on Wednesday. “I’m always excited to speak to college graduates, especially now when...
North Wilkesboro Speedway construction underway, more to be done
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the 2022 NASCAR season in the rearview mirror and race teams slowing down just a bit for the holidays, construction workers are hard at work at North Wilkesboro Speedway preparing the historic venue for NASCAR All-Star Race Week in May of 2023. As part of...
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Charlotte
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
chapelboro.com
Climate Thursday: Ashley Ward from Duke’s Nicholas Institute
Senior Policy Associate at Duke’s Nicholas Institute Ashley Ward spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, December 15th. She discussed a recent trip to a Chatham County High School, including how optimistic their questions made her. The also discussed the economic payoff for Chatham County’s investment in green technologies.
