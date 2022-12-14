Stillwater police look for answers after one person is found dead

STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Stillwater Police Department says its officers responded to the area of 500 E. Virgina in reference to a found body at 7:38 am this morning.

Stillwater police were able to determine the victim was Travis Chapman, 32, of Stillwater.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time.

Stillwater officials say it is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with any information is asked to contact the tipline at 405.533.8477.

.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.