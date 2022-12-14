Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Missing NJ Boaters Rescued Off The Coast Of Delaware
NEW JERSEY – A pair of missing boaters who were lost at sea for over a week have been found safe and were rescued by a nearby vessel off the coast of Delaware, officials said. Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso along with their dog, departed from Cape May on...
fox29.com
'It was a miracle we were found': 2 missing boaters detail their days adrift on the Atlantic Ocean
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - An incredible story of survival for two local boaters who disappeared after setting sail from Cape May. They detail their days spent drifting in the Atlantic Ocean. "The dog was unbelievable, you know, with 40-foot seas. Nobody got hurt. It’s unbelievable," Joe DiTomasso said. Joe...
Cape May Sailors Found Alive Clung To Hope For 10 Days
The two New Jersey sailors found alive after 10 days missing at sea are telling their tale. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the Atrevida II NJ 7033HN) on Nov. 27, headed for Marathon FL.They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.
No fuel, no mast, no water: Rescued sailors describe ordeal
No fuel, no mast, no water: Rescued sailors describe how they went missing in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days
Missing New Jersey boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat have been found safe.
Sailors from Cape May, NJ found after missing for 10 days
CAPE MAY — A pair of sailors and their vessel are overdue and the Coast Guard is reaching out to the public for help to find them. The 30-foot Catalina sailboat named the Atrevida II left Cape May on Nov. 28 with its destination set as Marathon, Florida, Cmdr. Daniel Schrader told New Jersey 101.5.
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
WDEL 1150AM
Shared workspace concept birthed in Wilmington part of Seaford redevelopment plan
A Wilmington connection to a downstate redevelopment project... Seaford's largely-abandoned Nylon Capital Shopping Center will be redeveloped through a public-private partnership, with the involvement of the 9th Street Development Company. 9th Street transformed an old Dupont building in Wilmington into a growing workspace for start-ups and other companies, and that's what founder Robert Herrera plans to bring to western Sussex County.
virginiatraveltips.com
10 Beautiful Delaware Beaches (to Add to Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you searching for the most beautiful Delaware beaches to visit this coming summer? We’ve got you covered!. From the most popular beaches in Delaware (such as Rehoboth...
Cape Gazette
Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home
In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
starpublications.online
Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state
Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
Cape Gazette
Historic caboose ready for move to Lewes display site Dec. 19
Stango Park in Lewes will be receiving a gift just in time for the holidays – a shiny-red, restored vintage Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. The vehicle will be moved by Coastal Towing early Monday, Dec. 19, and placed on the section of preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center.
Wbaltv.com
Ocean City beach repairing itself from sand erosion after storms
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City felt the impacts of theremnants of Hurricane Ian as the storms battered Maryland's iconic beach town. The intense waves and high tides wreaked havoc on some of the dunes, which are vital to the beach. WBAL-TV 11 News meteorologist Lowell Melser explains how...
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
foxbaltimore.com
Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages opens for business
Great Outdoor Cottages celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 in Sussex County's Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. A ribbon cutting was conducted by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. And already, the company is looking to expand and hire more employees. Chief Operating Officer Mike Scheid said the goal was to build and sell 200 park models in 2022, and they have built 315 so far this year and will reach 345 cottages by year's end.
53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash
TOWNSEND, DE – A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash in Townsend Wednesday morning during a motor vehicle crash being investigated by the Delaware State Police. Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. The accident occurred on December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:56 a.m., when a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive. For unknown reasons, the Buick drifted into the grass, east of the roadway, and returned to Old State Road. After exiting the west edge of the roadway, the vehicle struck a The post 53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
Cape Gazette
Beaches Seafood outside Lewes has closed
Beaches Seafood Market on Route 1 outside Lewes has closed. The Beaches Seafood in Milton remains open. Located in what was the longtime home of Jimmy Lynn’s Seafood, Don and Lori Allan opened Beaches Seafood in October 2016. The Allans announced the closure of the Lewes market in late November on the business’ Facebook page.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Entries list property address followed by...
Comments / 0