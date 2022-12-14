ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Voice

Cape May Sailors Found Alive Clung To Hope For 10 Days

The two New Jersey sailors found alive after 10 days missing at sea are telling their tale. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the Atrevida II NJ 7033HN) on Nov. 27, headed for Marathon FL.They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Crews working to remove submerged car

Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
MILTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Shared workspace concept birthed in Wilmington part of Seaford redevelopment plan

A Wilmington connection to a downstate redevelopment project... Seaford's largely-abandoned Nylon Capital Shopping Center will be redeveloped through a public-private partnership, with the involvement of the 9th Street Development Company. 9th Street transformed an old Dupont building in Wilmington into a growing workspace for start-ups and other companies, and that's what founder Robert Herrera plans to bring to western Sussex County.
SEAFORD, DE
virginiatraveltips.com

10 Beautiful Delaware Beaches (to Add to Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you searching for the most beautiful Delaware beaches to visit this coming summer? We’ve got you covered!. From the most popular beaches in Delaware (such as Rehoboth...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home

In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
GEORGETOWN, DE
starpublications.online

Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state

Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Historic caboose ready for move to Lewes display site Dec. 19

Stango Park in Lewes will be receiving a gift just in time for the holidays – a shiny-red, restored vintage Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. The vehicle will be moved by Coastal Towing early Monday, Dec. 19, and placed on the section of preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center.
LEWES, DE
Wbaltv.com

Ocean City beach repairing itself from sand erosion after storms

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City felt the impacts of theremnants of Hurricane Ian as the storms battered Maryland's iconic beach town. The intense waves and high tides wreaked havoc on some of the dunes, which are vital to the beach. WBAL-TV 11 News meteorologist Lowell Melser explains how...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Great Outdoor Cottages opens for business

Great Outdoor Cottages celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 in Sussex County's Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. A ribbon cutting was conducted by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. And already, the company is looking to expand and hire more employees. Chief Operating Officer Mike Scheid said the goal was to build and sell 200 park models in 2022, and they have built 315 so far this year and will reach 345 cottages by year's end.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Shore News Network

53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash

TOWNSEND, DE – A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash in Townsend Wednesday morning during a motor vehicle crash being investigated by the Delaware State Police. Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. The accident occurred on December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:56 a.m., when a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive. For unknown reasons, the Buick drifted into the grass, east of the roadway, and returned to Old State Road. After exiting the west edge of the roadway, the vehicle struck a The post 53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOWNSEND, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beaches Seafood outside Lewes has closed

Beaches Seafood Market on Route 1 outside Lewes has closed. The Beaches Seafood in Milton remains open. Located in what was the longtime home of Jimmy Lynn’s Seafood, Don and Lori Allan opened Beaches Seafood in October 2016. The Allans announced the closure of the Lewes market in late November on the business’ Facebook page.
LEWES, DE

