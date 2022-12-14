ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriffs search for family of Visalia man found dead in trailer

By Michelle Chavez
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man from Visalia was found dead in his trailer on November 21 according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 10 a.m. on November 21, 55-year-old Richard Parrott was found dead in his hitchhiker trailer in the area of Neeley and Hurley Street in. Visalia.

Detectives have been searching for possible family members and are asking for the public’s help. It’s believed Parrott could have estranged family members in the Fresno area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559)733-6218. Or, send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.

