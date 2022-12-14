Read full article on original website
Frisco Police Department celebrates completed remodel, expansion of offices
A ribbon cutting and open house for the renovations and expansion of the Frisco Police Department’s offices was held Tuesday, Dec. 13. Renovations of the facility completed over the past seven months will aid in the recruitment and retention of officers, according to a news release from the town.
Vandalism temporarily shuts down Dillon post office, and its typical 24-hour accessibility is in jeopardy
Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated as more information is made available. The Dillon Post Office closed retail services Friday morning, including package pickup, due to significant vandalism to the location’s lobby, according to a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service. Overnight Wednesday,...
Need snow tires? Clothes? A fridge? How a Facebook post spurred Summit County residents to give to others
Edgar Hernandez has lived his life trying to help others. But rarely has he asked for help himself. Hernandez, a 27-year-old Summit County resident, pondered this paradox when he made a social media post Dec. 4 with the question: “What is one thing you NEED that you cannot afford right now?
Draft plan would release wolves in area that includes Summit County by end of next year
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the percentage at which Summit County voted in favor of the ballot measure to reintroduce wolves. Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s draft wolf reintroduction plan would release 10 to 15 wolves by the end of next year in an area that includes parts of Summit County and continue annual releases for up to five years.
Anniversary of Marshall fire looms over announcement of more federal money to fight wildfires
BOULDER — With the Rocky Mountains in the background — and the anniversary of the record-setting destruction from the Marshall fire looming over the event — the No. 2 official with the U.S. Department of Interior announced Tuesday a national $228 million program to fight and recover from wildfires.
Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge officials need to help low-income folks more
Breckenridge, Colorado, along with many other beautiful mountain towns are seeing trends of increasing workforce demand with inadequate infrastructure to support the housing demand that simultaneously grows. The lack of investment from the town of Breckenridge towards its low-income residents has already been criticized and well known, but many of...
Easier access to advanced radiology services provides extra benefits to VSON patients, locals, and visitors
Anyone who’s experienced a sudden orthopaedic injury knows the additional anxiety that comes along with trying to arrange diagnostic tests – which can sometimes require waits, multiple appointments or even out-of-town travel to complete. Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery has made an extra effort to offer a full range...
Rep. McCluskie to host virtual town hall with county commissioners
State District 13 Rep. Julie McCluskie will host a virtual town hall from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, with county commissioners from around her district. Tamara Pogue will represent Summit County. Chaffee, Jackson, Lake, Park and Summit counties will also have commissioners attending the event, which will offer a chance...
Letter to the Editor: We need more young, smart thinkers like Marin and Anna
Kudos to Marin Little and Anna Stafford for their well-thought-out and concise letter about placing composting collection containers at convenient locations. I hope Summit County Board of Commissioners and administrators will take note and see the need for collection containers located at convenient places across Summit County and take action toward this goal. I suggest working with grocery stores, schools, and other frequented locations to place containers. Please make using containers convenient and easy to use.
Vail drops rope on Back Bowls as resort rings in 60th anniversary
VAIL — Vail Mountain rang in its 60th anniversary on Thursday by dropping the rope on the Back Bowls, opening portions of Sun Up, Tea Cup, and China bowls. Vail Mountain, which first opened on Dec. 15, 1962, recorded 18 inches of new snow in this week’s storm cycle as of Thursday morning, and more continued to fall throughout the ski day.
Opinion | Scott Estill: Health care for all, if you can afford it
I recently had a medical procedure that set me back over $1,800. That was my copay, and the insurance paid the rest. This is after my family has paid more in 2022 premiums than the gross domestic product of the average person in 111 countries, a sad fact encountered during my research for this article! I am lucky that I can afford the bill. Many can’t.
Over $20,000 raised for Breckenridge Mountain Rotary thanks to the 1,350 participants in Ullr Fest’s shot ski event
If you were one of the 1,350 people who participated in this year’s shot ski during Ullr Fest, then you helped raise over $20,000 for Breckenridge Mountain Rotary. The shot ski is one of the most popular events of the annual Breckenridge festival, with community members lining up on Main Street to take a shot of liquor made by Breckenridge Distillery. The shot ski event was held during the festival’s kickoff on Thursday, Dec. 8, where event planners strung together 468 skis that amounted to 2,401 feet.
Altitude Performing Arts to perform winter holiday show Sunday
Altitude Performing Arts, the rebranded Summit School of Dance that reopened earlier in the year, will be having its winter recital this weekend. According to the studio, its first-ever winter holiday showcase will run the gamut of dance styles of and for all ages. The first performance is at noon...
Summit Historical Society fundraising via exclusive holiday wine dinner
The Summit Historical Society will be hosting an exclusive holiday wine dinner next week. The second annual event is a continuation of the nonprofit’s recent wine-themed activities over the past few months. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, people can enjoy a five-course meal paired with selections from Banfi...
Letter to the Editor: Breck officials need to give the people more representation
I was notified that my occupancy tax will be $3,700 this year compared to $750 in 2022 and $150 in 2021. I have no representation in my government, yet pay a full complement of taxes. The leaders that voted this increase can do whatever they want with the taxpayers money, with no input from me.
