ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

PIAA calls football championships successful at Cumberland Valley

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following Cumberland Valley High School’s first-ever football championship weekend, the PIAA says the event was extremely successful. Across the six championship games, the PIAA sold 15,729 tickets to the football state championships at Cumberland Valley. The PIAA says there was an increase in attendance to the games, and paid attendance was […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

J.P. McCaskey gets tough road win against Northeastern

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite trailing for the entire game, J.P. McCaskey clawed their way back to defeat Northeastern 56-55 on the road Wednesday night. The Bobcats started off hot from the outside and bolted out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter. However, the Red Tornado defense buckled down, only allowing seven points […]
LANCASTER, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Middletown, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Central Dauphin High School basketball team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on December 15, 2022, 12:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX43.com

Gilliam's Bridge continues to make an impact: Part II | Spotlight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: This is Part II in a series by Lyndsay Barna as she followed the ELCO High School football team on a visit to The Bridge in Harrisburg. After ELCO's football team took a tour of the old Bishop McDevitt High School, it was time to hop on the bus.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Milton Hershey has a new pool

Milton Hershey School opened a new swimming pool on Dec. 9th, actually two new pools, on site of the old indoor one. Students now have a new six-lane pool for the school swim team, recreational use, and a second deep-water pool for diving.
MILTON, PA
hhsbroadcaster.com

Saying goodbye to the most loved teacher at Hershey High School

Having a loved and unforgettable teacher who impacts your life through all four years of your high school career is hard to find. Richard Bittinger is one of the most loved teachers here at Hershey High School. Bittinger knew that he wanted to become a teacher because of one of...
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

CBS 21 Weather Watch Day as messy winter storm impacts Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — WEATHER WATCH DAY TODAY:. Our wintry mess this morning has primarily consisted of sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of 30 are starting to see a transition to plain rain whereas areas along and north of the Turnpike will see that transition take place later this morning into the early afternoon. NW of I-81, rain will will mix with snow and even become all snow across the northern sections of the viewing area. Snow/sleet amounts will be greater in Mifflin and Juniata as temperatures remain colder there for a longer period of time. Several inches of snow will be possible in those two counties, especially over the higher terrain.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Temps climb above freezing tonight, rain showers through Friday morning

Rain lingers into tomorrow morning, breezy conditions through the weekend... EVENING: Rain for most, wet snow far north (Mifflin, Juniata counties). Temps 34-36. TONIGHT: Rain showers with temperatures between 34-40. FRIDAY: Morning rain showers, breezy for the afternoon. Near-steady temperatures around 40. Much of the area is now experiencing rain....
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy