Cedar Cliff, Susquehanna Twp. earn split results in boys and girls swimming action
Cedar Cliff and Susquehanna Twp. each picked up victories in Thursday’s swimming and diving meet. The Cedar Cliff girls earned a 125-48 victory, while the Hanna boys secured an 86-66 win. Ben Kruleski and Evan Potvin each earned two first-place finishes to pace the Colts. Kruleski earned top honors...
PIAA calls football championships successful at Cumberland Valley
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following Cumberland Valley High School’s first-ever football championship weekend, the PIAA says the event was extremely successful. Across the six championship games, the PIAA sold 15,729 tickets to the football state championships at Cumberland Valley. The PIAA says there was an increase in attendance to the games, and paid attendance was […]
J.P. McCaskey gets tough road win against Northeastern
MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite trailing for the entire game, J.P. McCaskey clawed their way back to defeat Northeastern 56-55 on the road Wednesday night. The Bobcats started off hot from the outside and bolted out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter. However, the Red Tornado defense buckled down, only allowing seven points […]
Lower Dauphin board to discuss softball coaching position for second time this month
For the second time this month, the immediate future of Lower Dauphin’s rising softball program will be discussed, this time at a public hearing at 9 a.m. Friday at the district administration center. According to booster club member Eric Tucker, school administrators were potentially prepared to severe ties with...
Fierce bout between top wrestlers highlights Central Dauphin’s rout of State College
Fans were treated to a battle between two of the top five wrestlers at 145 pounds in state at Class AAA.
Middletown girls basketball posts Capital Division win over East Pennsboro
Syncere Matthews and Addie Huber scored 13 points each to pace the Middletown girls basketball team to a 54-18 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over East Pennsboro Tuesday night. Huber rounded out her night with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Ja’Laiyah Stover rounded out the scoring with 10 points and...
Middletown, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Gilliam's Bridge continues to make an impact: Part II | Spotlight
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: This is Part II in a series by Lyndsay Barna as she followed the ELCO High School football team on a visit to The Bridge in Harrisburg. After ELCO's football team took a tour of the old Bishop McDevitt High School, it was time to hop on the bus.
Milton Hershey has a new pool
Milton Hershey School opened a new swimming pool on Dec. 9th, actually two new pools, on site of the old indoor one. Students now have a new six-lane pool for the school swim team, recreational use, and a second deep-water pool for diving.
Lanes reopening on I-81 south after tractor-trailer crash in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lanes on Interstate-81 have reopened after a crash involving a tractor trailer Thursday in Cumberland County. PennDOT officials said the truck jack-knifed near exit 37, the Newville exit. Officials said there were no reported injuries. Drivers can expect some delays in the area because...
Saying goodbye to the most loved teacher at Hershey High School
Having a loved and unforgettable teacher who impacts your life through all four years of your high school career is hard to find. Richard Bittinger is one of the most loved teachers here at Hershey High School. Bittinger knew that he wanted to become a teacher because of one of...
CBS 21 Weather Watch Day as messy winter storm impacts Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — WEATHER WATCH DAY TODAY:. Our wintry mess this morning has primarily consisted of sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of 30 are starting to see a transition to plain rain whereas areas along and north of the Turnpike will see that transition take place later this morning into the early afternoon. NW of I-81, rain will will mix with snow and even become all snow across the northern sections of the viewing area. Snow/sleet amounts will be greater in Mifflin and Juniata as temperatures remain colder there for a longer period of time. Several inches of snow will be possible in those two counties, especially over the higher terrain.
Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg to unveil surprise renovation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg are gearing up for a surprise — a room in the building has gotten a facelift. The $20,000 makeover of the teen room was handled by local Aaron’s associates at the club in one big work day on Monday, and it will […]
Temps climb above freezing tonight, rain showers through Friday morning
Rain lingers into tomorrow morning, breezy conditions through the weekend... EVENING: Rain for most, wet snow far north (Mifflin, Juniata counties). Temps 34-36. TONIGHT: Rain showers with temperatures between 34-40. FRIDAY: Morning rain showers, breezy for the afternoon. Near-steady temperatures around 40. Much of the area is now experiencing rain....
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer closes Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Update: 5:20 p.m.: PennDOT said this crash cleared but there could be residual delays. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed across southbound lanes of Interstate 81 closed the highway around 4:15 p.m. in Cumberland County, according to PennDOT. The crash is between exit 37: PA 233- Newville and exit 29: PA 174 -...
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
