Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Since WWE Release
Mandy Rose is no longer with WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion was released from her contract earlier this week following reports of WWE being unhappy with content that Rose was posting on her subscription-based platform. Rose was said to be caught off guard by the firing, but has remained in good spirits thanks to a wave of support from numerous names across the professional wrestling landscape. Stablemates Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin showed loved on social media while AEW stars Saraya and Maria Kanellis gave their respect as well.
ComicBook
WWE's The New Day Received Their First and Surprising NXT Tag Team Title Challengers
After attaining the vaunted WWE Triple Crown at NXT Deadline, The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston hit the ring during tonight's NXT to celebrate their NXT Tag Team Championship win at Deadline, and they revealed some lesser-known facts about their history in NXT. That was cut short though by Pretty Deadly, who came out to the ring to try and get their Title rematch, and New Day was keen to give it to them with one request to recite the pledge of allegiance. They weren't about to do that, but Briggs and Jensen were more than happy to oblige, and thus they got the next shot at The New Day's NXT Tag Team Championships.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Releases Mandy Rose
Less than 24 hours after losing her NXT Women's Championship, Mandy Rose has reportedly been released. According to Fightful Select, WWE felt it was "put in a position" to terminate Rose's contract due to the explicit content on her FanTime page. The content on Rose's subscription-based page was considered to be "outside the parameters" of Rose's WWE contract. Rose dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday's NXT, ending her 413-day reign in what was described as an "abrupt decision."
ComicBook
WWE SuperCard Reveals First Season 9 Update
WWE SuperCard recently kicked off season 9, which ushered in three new tiers of cards to collect, a new TLC mode, new Championships, and more, and now Cat Daddy Games and 2K have revealed the first update to the game's ninth season. The new update will rotate several Titles and will add three new Championships to the mix. It will also add a new announcer card, and the Twitch Drops have been extended, giving fans a chance to collect more snowballs to use in the In Your House mode. The update hit mobile devices today, and you can find the full rundown of the update below.
ComicBook
One of Roman Reigns' Top Challengers Teases Return From Injury
Drew McIntyre has been out of action following a ruptured eardrum he suffered during Survivor Series WarGames, This resulted in him missing the chance to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships last week, but "The Scottish Warrior" has already indicated he won't be gone for much longer. He delivered a message to The Bump this week, stating, "I wish I could be there physically, sadly I can't right now. I appreciate everybody checking in. You know if Drew McIntyre's not at work, there's a reason, but I can tell you all I'll be back very very soon. There's a certain season on the horizon, WrestleMania season, and I'm not going to miss that."
ComicBook
Chris Jericho Just Suffered One of the Biggest Upsets of His Career at AEW Winter is Coming
Chris Jericho lost what he had labeled as a "tune-up" match at AEW's Winter is Coming this week. "The Ocho" dropped the AEW World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle this past Saturday and was still noticeably angry about the loss days later. He took on a local talent, Action Andretti, and it first it looked like it would be a normal squash match when he landed a Codebreaker early. But Andretti kicked out, and eventually rallied his way into hitting a Standing Shooting Star Press and pinning the eight-time former world champion.
ComicBook
Miro Breaks Silence on His AEW Absence
All Elite Wrestling has been plagued by the injury bug for the majority of 2022, but some of its absent stars have sat on the sidelines while being perfectly healthy. This is most evident with Miro, the former AEW TNT Champion who has not been seen on AEW programming since September. Miro's last match came at AEW All Out, where he teamed with Darby Allin and Sting to defeat the House of Black. Reports have since circulated that Miro's lack of TV time is due to there not being anything for him creatively, at least nothing that he is particularly interested in. Miro was reportedly pitched an angle that would have run up until AEW Full Gear, but he ultimately turned it down.
ComicBook
Chris Jericho's Backstage Role in Major AEW Dynamite Upset Revealed
The professional wrestling world stood still on Wednesday. During the annually eventful AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, a televised special that has produced moments like Sting's debut and Kenny Omega's world title victory, relative unknown Action Andretti scored a decisive pinfall victory over Chris Jericho. Jericho was coming off losing his Ring of Honor World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Final Battle and declared in a backstage segment that he was seeking a "tune-up match" against a "jobber." That jobber proved to be a much bigger test than Jericho anticipated, as Andretti held his own throughout the contest and slowly won over the Texas crowd in the lead up to his 1-2-3.
Comments / 0