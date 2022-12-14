ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

East Pennsboro infielder Andrew Swenson picks familiar Patriot League program

Hoping to find a balance between his academic needs and athletic aspirations, Andrew Swenson found it all about 100 miles north of East Pennsboro High School. Swenson, the Panthers’ talented senior shortstop, recently named Patriot League rep Bucknell University as his next destination. Swenson will join a Scott Heather-led program that went 22-26 overall in the spring.
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Middletown, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Central Dauphin High School basketball team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on December 15, 2022, 12:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

PIAA calls football championships successful at Cumberland Valley

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following Cumberland Valley High School’s first-ever football championship weekend, the PIAA says the event was extremely successful. Across the six championship games, the PIAA sold 15,729 tickets to the football state championships at Cumberland Valley. The PIAA says there was an increase in attendance to the games, and paid attendance was […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Steel-High to host state championship parade on Saturday

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate the school’s fourth state title, Steel-High has planned a parade throughout the Borough of Steelton on Saturday, December 17. The parade begins at Steelton-Highspire High School at 2 p.m. and ends at East End Park. The Rollers will join Santa and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer and celebrate […]
STEELTON, PA
WGAL

Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Milton Hershey has a new pool

Milton Hershey School opened a new swimming pool on Dec. 9th, actually two new pools, on site of the old indoor one. Students now have a new six-lane pool for the school swim team, recreational use, and a second deep-water pool for diving.
MILTON, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Investigation into gas explosion that leveled home in Susquehanna Twp. continues

Officials continue to investigate an explosion that leveled a home earlier this week in a Dauphin County neighborhood. Dauphin County Arson Investigation Team, PA Public Utility Commission, OSHA, and various Insurance companies are investigating the incident that occurred Dec. 13 in the 3200 block of Crest Road, said Rob Martin, director of public safety in Susquehanna Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy