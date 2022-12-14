Former RSV patient performs at UMC Hospital to show appreciation

A local teen who recently recovered from RSV is using the power of music to say thank you to visitors and UMC staff members. On Tuesday, 13-year-old musical prodigy Markus Brown put on a performance for staff members, caregivers, and visitors at UMC hospital.

"My favorite part is seeing the smiles on people's faces and having a great time," said Brown.

"He's in his element, and it's probably the happiest he is," said his mother Mara Brown.

Markus spent 7 days in ICU at the hospital after suffering from a near-fatal case of RSV over the Thanksgiving holiday. During the performance, Brown played the keyboard, guitar, and drums alongside his father Greg, a musician.

"It's amazing how much he developed," his father, Greg Brown said.

Markus's mother Mara says her son has been battling serious health issues his entire life. His weakened condition makes him susceptible to the near-fatal case of RSV. but Markus's mother says he's a fighter and is amazed at how far he's come.

"He was very sick and the only that kept him going was the music," she said.

"I'm here, I've been told that I was going to twice, but I said no, and I lived through it," said Markus.

Markus is grateful for his second chance at life. He says he will keep pushing to fulfilling his dreams, goals, and ambitions. He hopes to release an album next year.