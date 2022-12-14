ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTNV 13 Action News

Former RSV patient performs at UMC Hospital to show appreciation

By Shakeria Hawkins
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRVtL_0jhinyZq00

A local teen who recently recovered from RSV is using the power of music to say thank you to visitors and UMC staff members. On Tuesday, 13-year-old musical prodigy Markus Brown put on a performance for staff members, caregivers, and visitors at UMC hospital.

"My favorite part is seeing the smiles on people's faces and having a great time," said Brown.

"He's in his element, and it's probably the happiest he is," said his mother Mara Brown.

Markus spent 7 days in ICU at the hospital after suffering from a near-fatal case of RSV over the Thanksgiving holiday. During the performance, Brown played the keyboard, guitar, and drums alongside his father Greg, a musician.

"It's amazing how much he developed," his father, Greg Brown said.

Markus's mother Mara says her son has been battling serious health issues his entire life. His weakened condition makes him susceptible to the near-fatal case of RSV. but Markus's mother says he's a fighter and is amazed at how far he's come.

"He was very sick and the only that kept him going was the music," she said.

"I'm here, I've been told that I was going to twice, but I said no, and I lived through it," said Markus.

Markus is grateful for his second chance at life. He says he will keep pushing to fulfilling his dreams, goals, and ambitions. He hopes to release an album next year.

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
The Independent

Mother’s agony as baby dies from rare ‘twin to twin transfusion’ syndrome

A mother whose daughter was born without a heartbeat is raising awareness on World Prematurity Day on the one-year anniversary of her baby being discharged from hospital.Helen Hudson, 40, a solutions and partnership lead for a social enterprise, was 20 weeks pregnant when one of her twin babies, Beatrice, passed away in the womb, but she carried both siblings a further eight weeks before undergoing an emergency caesarean.After being born without a heartbeat, baby Emmeline faced many health complications in the first few months of her life due to being premature, but Helen says the family are now making up...
Upworthy

Bride who received a life-saving organ transplant asks donor's dad to walk her down the aisle

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 23, 2021. It has since been updated. Daniel Donnelly Jr. never got to see his daughter, Heather, walk down the aisle. However, earlier this year, he got the chance to experience what it would've been like when Diana Donnarumma—one of eight people who received organ transplants from Heather after she died in a 2017 car accident in Texas three days before her wedding—asked him to walk her halfway down the aisle on her wedding day. "I try to carry on her spirit the best I can every day," Donnarumma told The Buffalo News. "And I felt like I needed to–but also I wanted to–give her father the opportunity."
LANCASTER, TX
The Independent

Blood cancer survivor reveals first symptom after defying the odds with ‘miracle’ baby

A mother who was told she wouldn’t have more children after developing leukaemia has not only beaten cancer, but gone on to have a ‘miracle baby’.Mother-of-two Ann Hope, 42, always dreamed of having the “complete family” with three children, before her blood cancer diagnosis in March 2016.Doctors told Ann she would need four rounds of gruelling chemotherapy, which would most likely leave her infertile.The debilitating treatment caused a severe bout of pneumonia that left her fighting for her life in ICU, but Ann recovered and was eventually given the all-clear.Fertility tests the following year showed her eggs were damaged and...
411mania.com

Health Update on Barry Windham After Heart Attack, No Longer In ICU

As previously reported, Barry Windham suffered a heart attack earlier this week and had emergency surgery. He was in the intensive care unit but his niece Mika Rotunda announced he has stabilized. She wrote: “. Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to...
Lord Ganesh

'The sick child': a portrait of tragedy and grief

After the death of Annie Maude Campbell Dawe moved her father, Gilbert Campbell, from his usual florid romantic style to a narrative form. He was devastated by the loss caused by tuberculosis, and in that year he wrote a series of gothic stories about children lost through illness or accident. Yet in some sense 'the sick child' is not really about Annie's story but rather the medieval tale of La Belle Dame sans Merci"
familyconnect.org

Early Intervention with Lola: A Mother’s Perspective

When I was told my daughter, Lola, at the age of seven months, was visually impaired due to a brain-based visual impairment called Cortical Visual Impairment, the doctor was simply affirming something I had suspected from the moment Lola I laid eyes on Lola after she was born. While I...
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy