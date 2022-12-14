Hendersonville man stole over $190K from church where he worked

A Hendersonville man was arrested Monday for reportedly stealing more than $190,000 from a church where he worked.

Daniel Meadows, 32, is charged with one count of theft of property from $60,000 - $250,000, says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents began investigating a theft report from an unidentified church in Hendersonville June 22, which was requested by 18th judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley.

During this investigation, TBI agents discovered that Meadows was able to access church funds as a function of his job with the church. The investigation further revealed Meadows stole $198,775 from the church over a two-year period.

The Sumner County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Meadows with property theft. He was booked into the Sumner County Jail on $7,500 bond, which he has since posted.

