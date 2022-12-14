ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KATC “Staff” to be featured in 4th grade Christmas production

KATC News
 2 days ago
Ascension Episcopal School's fourth grade class is set to perform a special Christmas musical production this Friday.

The Christmas musical was written by fourth grade Ascension teacher, Kelly Duplantis, and is performed each year by Ascension Episcopal School's fourth grade class.

This year's hilarious, one-of-a-kind, heartwarming production is set in the Acadiana Mall, mentions many of our favorites around town, and ultimately reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas.

Ascension Episcopal School's production will also feature KATC "staff" in likeness with Boyd Harris, Jim Humble, Noelle Fontenot, Maggie Barrett, and Bob Ferillo.

The Christmas Production will take place on Friday, December 16 at 8 a.m. at the Ascension Episcopal School (Downtown Campus Gym) in Lafayette.

Jim Hummel pictured below with Grover Morrow (4th grade Ascension student playing Jim Humble).

BATON ROUGE, LA
