The Eastern Michigan University football team will take on San Jose State University in the 26th Annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kickoff for the game will be at 3:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. MT) on ESPN. The Eagles will face off against San Jose State for the second time in the postseason, as the matchup is a rematch of the 1987 California Bowl. The then-Hurons were a 17-point underdog, but EMU prevailed with a 30-27 win over the Spartans in Fresno, Calif., Dec. 12, 1987.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO