Eagles Land 10 on Phil Steele All-MAC Teams
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – — The Eastern Michigan University football team had 10 of its student-athletes named to Phil Steele Postseason All-Mid-American Conference Teams, announced today, Dec. 15. EMU's selections included three on the first team: offensive lineman Sidy Sow (Bromont, Quebec-J-H Leclerc-Champlain Lennoxville), defensive end Jose Ramirez...
Back In Action: The Eagles travel to Cincinnai, Ohio to face Xavier
CINCINNATI, Ohio (EMUEagles.com)-The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team (5-2) will hit the road for the first time in five games, taking a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio to face the Musketeers of Xavier University (7-3) Saturday, Dec. 17, inside the Cintas Center. The contest is scheduled to tip at 1 p.m.
A Trip Down Memory Lane: EMU Pulls Off Monumental Upset In the California Bowl
The Eastern Michigan University football team will take on San Jose State University in the 26th Annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kickoff for the game will be at 3:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. MT) on ESPN. The Eagles will face off against San Jose State for the second time in the postseason, as the matchup is a rematch of the 1987 California Bowl. The then-Hurons were a 17-point underdog, but EMU prevailed with a 30-27 win over the Spartans in Fresno, Calif., Dec. 12, 1987.
A Trip Down Memory Lane: EMU's "Road Warriors" Turn in Record-Wrecking Season
BYU Hosts Boise State Transfer Isaiah Bagnah for a Visit
Over the last several weeks, BYU has been busy recruiting multiple players from the transfer portal. They've also hosted multiple transfers for visits. One of the latest players to visit Provo and BYU's campus was Boise State transfer Isaiah Bagnah. Bagnah, an edge/outside linebacker who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, has received offers from NAU, Jacksonville State, Montana, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, and BYU since entering the transfer portal.
Eagles Set to Host Titans in Local Showdown
Date Sunday, Dec. 18 | 3 p.m. Venue Ypsilanti, Mich. | George Gervin GameAbove Center. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team is set to meet its oldest rival this week as the Eagles will play host to the University of Detroit Mercy Titans at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles (2-9) and Titans (5-6, 1-1 Horizon) are meeting for the 84th time in a series that began March 4, 1898, in a 2-0 win for the Titans and was last played Dec. 7, 2019, a 55-51 victory for EMU in Detroit.
A Trip Down Memory Lane: EMU's "Road Warriors" Make Plans for Their Final Road Trip
bronconationnews.com
Subscriber video series: Four-star RB Breezy Dubar remains ‘100 percent locked in’ to Boise State
ANNA, Texas – Boise State running back commit Breezy Dubar told Broncos Nation News Thursday that he remains ‘100 percent’ committed to the Broncos and plans to sign next Wednesday on National Signing Day. Dubar, who recently received an offer from Colorado, worried some Boise State fans...
The Enormous Upgrade Boise State Has Been Waiting For [PHOTOS]
Our Boise State Broncos have certainly had an up-and-down season this year. The Broncos will look to wrap up the year on a high note when they look to snag a ‘W’ this Saturday in the Frisco Bowl. The game, which takes place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco,...
Boise State, Bush Hamdan, and Bowl Musings -- could a celebrity be at the Frisco Bowl?!
Around the soft glow of the Christmas tree, your Bronco family takes a seat to discuss the reason for the season, the true meaning of this time of year. You sit on the floor with the intent of listening to your mother’s every word and absorbing her wisdom. Mom...
Three staffers from Sacramento State join Troy Taylor at Stanford
Troy Taylor is bringing along some familiar faces
Boise State Fans Emotionally React To New Offensive Coordinator
Boise State continues to rebuild its future by hiring Missouri Quarterbacks Coach Bush Hamdan. Unlike the previous offensive coordinator Tim Plough, the coach has massive Bronco connections. Coach Hamdan played quarterback for Boise State's Chris Petersen. Missouri provided a look at his background as a BSU player. "A two-time team...
Soccer Lands Seven on Academic All-MAC List
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Mid-American Conference announced today, Dec. 14, its 2022 Women's Soccer Academic All-MAC Team with seven members of the Eastern Michigan University program earning recognition for their academic and athletic success. The seven Eagles are among 125 student-athletes from across the conference that participated in at least 50 percent of their team's games while maintaining at least a 3.20 cumulative grade-point average. Student-athletes also must have completed at least one full year at their current institution to be eligible.
BSU announces new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State Broncos announce that former BSU quarterback Bush Hamdan has been named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Hamdan played from 2004 to 2008 with Boise State. He returns to the Treasure Valley with 14 years of coaching experience, including the last three at Missouri where he coached wide receivers from 2020-2021 and quarterbacks from 2020-2022.
Dirk Koetter reflects on time with Boise State ahead of Saturday's finale
"It's somebody else's time, but I've enjoyed spending time around these players and these coaches," Koetter said. "Try to close it out the right way."
Nampa, Idaho Girl Becomes American World Record Holder
Idaho is home to some fantastic people and now the Gem State can add another amazing individual to its list in SkotLynd Cagle of Nampa, Idaho. Cagle, recently made news when she set the Women’s 14 & 15 USA weight lifting record with a 40kg snatch. If you’re like...
Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?
United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
Nampa native, SkotLynd Cagle, breaks American Record at USA Weightlifting American Open in Atlanta
NAMPA, Idaho — It's about 5:45 a.m. on a snowy Monday morning in Nampa. Addy Cagle gets a notification on her phone that school has been canceled. It was a snow day in the Treasure Valley, and thousands of kids woke up to that news. Addy's daughter SkotLynd was already up though. She had been lifting weights for around half an hour already.
BREAKING NEWS: Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man
KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho
Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
