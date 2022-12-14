ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What Georgia’s 2022 runoff can teach us about the 2024 White House race

By John A. Tures
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dewSk_0jhinozo00

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, speaks during an election night watch party at the Marriott Marquis on Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Warnock defeated his Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Several years ago, several “Eat This, Not That books took America by storm, dispelling a lot of myths about our eating habits, giving us smarter diets. Here’s a similar version, based upon lessons from the 2022 Georgia election and runoff, which can help candidates prepare for the 2024 election and avoid myths from prior ballot contests.

1) Expand early voting & absentee options: Across my state of Georgia, Herschel Walker signs read “Vote December 6.”  Republicans in the state repeatedly sought to emphasize voting on Election Day, and Election Day only. When given the option, nearly every red county chose not to have Early Voting on Saturday.

By contrast, Democrats encouraged their supporters to either vote on Election Day, or do Early Voting or cast absentee ballots. The evidence showing how many counties Senator Raphael Warnock flipped, or improved his position, were more than those Herschel Walker was able to muster.

It didn’t need to be this way for Republicans. In Troup County, where I live, several others and I lobbied for Early Voting on Saturday, which was approved by our Election Commission.  And Walker prevailed in this red county by a 60%-40% margin.

2) Math matters. Reach out to independents & crossover voters: A reporter from Gannett News Service interviewed me about runoff strategy after the November 8 Election.  I pointed out that the winner would be the one who reached out to independents and crossover voters from the other party.  A Republican operative in the same article dismissed my suggestions, saying the runoff would only be about turning out the base.

As a result, Warnock was able to reach out across party aisles and Republicans even more effectively, whereas Walker stuck to his base, and repeated his second-place showing in the runoff election, by a similar percentage. Playing only to your supporters might have mattered when turnout in runoff elections fell by a lot, as it did in 2008. But this is 2022, a new era.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

3) Positive ads work: Walker, and Warnock to some extent, saturated the airwaves with negative ads during the regular season election.  The latter might have avoided the necessity of a runoff if he had provided the same positive upbeat ads that propelled his candidacy to victory in 2020 against Senator Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins. Even liberals told me they had enough of Warnock’s anti-Walker ads, and we could never figure out what Walker would actually do if elected. During the runoff, Warnock provided more of the 2020 campaign commercials (with some new negative ones which were more humorous than nasty).  Walker didn’t.

4) Be independent of Trump: Not all Georgia Republicans lost statewide elections. Most actually won, against some tough Democratic Party opponents. The vast majority of these GOP officeholders were primaried by Trumpers, but these candidates failed to dislodge the incumbents, which ran more main street ads than MAGA ones. Only one Trump-endorsed primary candidate, state legislator Burt Jones, won. He generally stayed away from a Trump-embraced campaign, and prevailed against an experienced opponent.

Of course, there will be some who read this column who will deny all of this, calling for restriction on early voting and absentee voting, insist on only playing to the base, pay for more negative ads, and meaner ones too, and insist on taking orders from Trump. You can count on them to lose again in 2024.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu .

The post What Georgia’s 2022 runoff can teach us about the 2024 White House race appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Cassidy’s decision on governor’s race further shrinks Louisiana middle ground

There’s no mistaking U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy for anything besides a conservative. His recent opposition to a bill that would codify same-sex and mixed-race marriages in federal law should make that abundantly clear. Yet his decision to bypass the Louisiana governor’s race next year removes the person who might pass for a middle-of-the-road candidate. With […] The post Cassidy’s decision on governor’s race further shrinks Louisiana middle ground appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Raphael Warnock wins U.S. Senate runoff, giving Democrats a 51-seat majority

ATLANTA – Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will return to Washington to represent Georgia for the next six years after winning his Senate runoff Tuesday, handing Senate Democrats a coveted 51st seat. The Associated Press called the race at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday. By early Wednesday morning, Warnock had 51.3% of the vote, edging out Republican […] The post Raphael Warnock wins U.S. Senate runoff, giving Democrats a 51-seat majority appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ATLANTA, GA
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for […] The post ‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Republicans should care a lot if Herschel Walker wins or loses in Georgia Senate race

Regarding US Senate seats, “It’s obvious that 51 is better than 50,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on CNN. A 50-50 Senate “slows everything down,” he told the Associated Press. “So, it makes a big difference to us.” It should make a big difference to the GOP, too.  Alas, after Nov. 8’s “Red Wave” fizzled, too many Republicans are ho-hum about next Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff. “We’re down 9-3 atop the ninth inning,” the sentiment goes. “If those bums score another run, and we lose 10-3, so what?”  “So what?” Not so.  If Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock wins, Democrats would dominate the Senate,...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump reportedly files foolish suit against Pulitzer Prize Board

It was in May when Donald Trump first broached the subject of a possible lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize board. In October, the former president headlined a rally in Texas and added some specificity to his whining. “Within the next two weeks, we’re suing the Pulitzer organization to have those...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

The Georgia runoff shows that Democrats have figured out a winning strategy

For the third time in a row, Democrats have won a Senate election in Georgia. Raphael Warnock’s victory makes it clear that the party’s gains in the state in 2020 were not an anomaly. Although far from being a so-called blue state, Georgia is positioned well to remain competitive in 2024 and beyond. But in order for that to happen – and to build on their victories elsewhere – Democrats have to make the right choices.
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Inside the Georgia Senate runoff

It's Dec. 6, and you know what that means — the Georgia Senate runoff has arrived. Will Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock come out on top of a tight race? Or will former professional football player and Republican Herschel Walker eke out the win? Polls close at 7 p.m., meaning you can expect results shortly afterward. Georgia was notably one of the fastest states to report results in the November election, with nearly 80 percent reported by 10 p.m., per The Wall Street Journal. Warnock is thought to have an advantage among the ballots cast during early voting, suggesting Walker will...
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana medical board’s marijuana stance prompts threats from senators

A Louisiana Senate panel on Wednesday accused the state medical board of exploiting nuances in state law to obstruct patient access to medical marijuana as part of an agenda that dismisses the drug’s value to medicine. The Senate Health and Welfare Committee called on the attorney for the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners (LSBME) to testify […] The post Louisiana medical board’s marijuana stance prompts threats from senators appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery

Last week, Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution that would have prohibited  slavery and involuntary servitude.  The four other states where slavery was on the ballot – Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont – approved similar referenda. Louisiana was put in the national spotlight for rejecting the change.  Trevor Noah did an entire […] The post The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

White House keys in on mayors and mayors-elect for D.C. forum on federal funding

WASHINGTON — Mayors from throughout the United States will sit down with senior Biden administration officials Friday for a half-day forum on how their cities can access resources within the COVID-19 aid bill, bipartisan infrastructure law and Democrats’ signature health care and climate change package known as the Inflation Reduction Act.  The meetings, which will […] The post White House keys in on mayors and mayors-elect for D.C. forum on federal funding appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections.   The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheConversationAU

Resolve poll gives Labor huge lead; US Democrats win Georgia Senate runoff

A federal Resolve poll for Nine newspapers, conducted November 30 to December 4 from a sample of 1,611, gave Labor 42% of the primary vote (up three since the post-budget Resolve poll in late October), the Coalition 30% (down two), the Greens 11% (down two), One Nation 4% (steady), the UAP 2% (up one), independents 8% (steady) and others 3% (steady). Resolve does not provide a two-party estimate until shortly before elections, but applying 2022 election preference flows to these primary votes gives Labor about a 60-40 lead, a two-point gain for Labor. On Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, 60% thought he was...
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy