BREAKING: Phenix City Police investigating homicide near 16th street and 2nd avenue

UPDATE 10:35PM 12/13/2022 – The Russell County Coroners Office has confirmed to News 3 this is a homicide investigation.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Over a dozen Phenix City Police officers have responded to a residential neighborhood just north of Troy University’s Phenix City campus.

The area of 16th street and 2nd avenue are currently blocked off with crime scene tape as investigators access the situation.

It was an emotional scene as a distraught woman who appeared to be a mother cried, begging officers to let her beyond the tape.

