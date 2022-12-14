ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herminie, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Furious fourth-quarter rally lifts Mars girls past Kiski Area

With 5 minutes, 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s nonsection girls basketball game between Kiski Area and Mars, the Cavaliers led by nine and had designs on putting the game away. But the Planets had other ideas. Mars regrouped with a timeout and proceeded to outscore...
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford linebacker Daniel Tarabrella commits to Duquesne

Home is where the commitment is. Penn-Trafford senior football player Daniel Tarabrella wanted to continue his football career close to home so he could remain near family and friends — so those people could come and watch him play. That is why he chose Duquesne over a number of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Dec. 15, 2022: Norwin girls go to 6-0; Ellwood City’s Joe Roth scores 1,000th point

Lauren Palangio scored 15 points, and Kendall Berger added 10 as Norwin won its sixth straight game to start the season, defeating reigning WPIAL Class 5A champion South Fayette, 43-40, on Thursday night in nonsection girls basketball. Trailing 28-22 at halftime, Norwin (6-0) outscored South Fayette 21-12 in the second...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
westmorelandsports.com

Westmoreland County Wrestling Round Up Wednesday

Westmoreland County high school wrestling match recaps from Wednesday December 14, 2022:. For the first time since 2011, Burrell came out on the winning side in its rivalry with Kiski Area Wednesday. The Buccaneers edged the Cavaliers 36-34 to snap a streak of 10 consecutive wins for Kiski Area in the series. The clinching victory came in the 121-pound bout as Burrell freshman Julian Bertucci pinned Kiski Area's Amari McNeil with 46 seconds left in the third period to put the Bucs in front 30-28. Despite a fall from Kiski Area's Ryan Klingensmith at 127 pounds, the Cavaliers were forced to forfeit the final match of the night to Cooper Hornack to give Burrell the victory. Niko Ferra (139) and Luke Boylan (215) posted pins for Burrell. Noah Henry (114), Ryan Klingensmith (127), Riley Shearer (142) and Jack Crider (285) registered falls for Kiski Area while Logan Bechtold defeated Nico Zanella in overtime at 160 pounds. The Buccaneers (2-0, 1-0) will compete in the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School this weekend while the Cavaliers (3-3, 0-0) will host the Kiski Area duals.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Dec. 13, 2022: Bethel Park beats Baldwin in thriller

A steal by Ben Guffey and a bucket by Michael Mathias with 2.3 seconds left lifted Bethel Park to a 56-54 victory over Baldwin in nonsection boys basketball Tuesday night. Guffey and Shawn Davis each scored 19 points for the Black Hawks (4-0). James Wesling scored 17 points and Nathan Richards had 11 for Baldwin (3-3).
BETHEL PARK, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Canon McMillan educator inducted into Bethel Park Hall of Fame

Eric Morrison earns a paycheck from the Canon-McMillan School District but the physical education teacher owes a debt of gratitude to the educational system at Bethel Park. “Don’t tell the Big Macs,” Morrison said, “but I still root for the Black Hawks even though I teach at Canon-Mac. I’m proud to wear the black and the orange."
BETHEL PARK, PA
highpostonline.com

Skiers of Greater Latrobe

As we move into the ski season, Everyone prepares themselves for what is about to happen. Skiing can be such a mentally and physically draining sport. So much can go into the sport before the start of the season to get yourself ready in every way. Some students were interviewed at Greater Latrobe, and get their outlook on how the season will go for them. Jack Stein is definitely ready to go. He said “My favorite trick is lip on blind two, but I’d definitely like to push myself this season and learn some bigger jump tricks.” I definitely agree with Jack when he says this, but bigger jump tricks can definitely be a lot to prepare for, but such a fun time. Jason Spillar was asked a few questions on his plans for this season. He said, “I’m definitely there to have a fun time, but plan on getting clips of everyone hitting big tricks in the parks.” People like Jason are so helpful to the sport because they keep the good times going while helping us out with clips in the parks.
LATROBE, PA
wtae.com

Penguins ownership dispute settled in federal court

PITTSBURGH — An agreement has been reached to resolve all disputes between groups involved in the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The original Lemeiux Group limited partnership included a company called Wildfire Productions. Wildfire says it's reached an agreement with Team Lemeiux LLC, the Fenway Sports Group and others to resolve all disputes between them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

16-year-old charged with killing Monessen football player

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 16-year-old is charged with killing another teenager in Monessen last month. Terry Newton is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor in the death of 16-year-old Amari Altomor, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Dispatchers were alerted to a shooting on South 14th Street on Nov. 29 around 8:15 p.m. Once first responders arrived, they found a teenager who was shot in the chest. Altomor was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment but later died.Community members said Altomore was an outstanding football player who loved his mother.  
MONESSEN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Zoo dropping 'PPG' from aquarium's name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will get a new name. The change won't be too drastic though. The zoo said it's refocusing its partnership with PPG and will drop the company from its name, becoming the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium got its name in 2002 after a naming rights deal that included, at the time, the largest donation in the zoo's history. The rights were extended for another ten years and expired in April 2022, though both agreed to keep the name through the end of the year. A joint release said PPG and the PPG Foundation will refocus on teen-focused STEM education funding for at-risk middle school students, giving them learning opportunities and offering animal encounters and career shadowing experiences. "We are excited to be able to continue and evolve our PPG relationship, which has lasted over 20 years," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's President and CEO in a press release. "Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programing is a positive direction for us and the entire community."  
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Adam Sandler coming to Pittsburgh for comedy tour

Adam Sandler is bringing his comedy show to Pittsburgh. The show will consist of songs and his standup act. Sandler will be performing at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The show will be for 16 years old and up. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at ticketmaster.com. Presales will begin Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Sunshine Tuesday with snow, rain mix coming Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine takes over for Tuesday. It'll still be on the cold side with lows in the 20's and highs near 40 degrees. Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of a storm system that will impact the Northeast through the middle and late parts of the week. The potentially biggest impact time frame for our area is late Wednesday night and into Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

The 10 Best Free Things to do in Pittsburgh

Most are familiar with Pittsburgh’s industrial history as a hub of coal mining and steel production. Today, the city is just as well-known for its’ professional sports teams, world-renowned Carnegie museums, and technological and medical innovation. While enjoying many of the top activities (cruises, sporting events, museums, restaurants) come with a high price tag, there is still plenty of free fun to be had in “The Steel City.” Featuring one of the country’s most mesmerizing skylines, hundreds of picturesque bridges, many beautiful greenspaces, historic neighborhoods, and a full lineup of free events, you will have no problem finding something free, fun, and fabulous to do during your time in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA

