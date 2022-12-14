Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Furious fourth-quarter rally lifts Mars girls past Kiski Area
With 5 minutes, 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s nonsection girls basketball game between Kiski Area and Mars, the Cavaliers led by nine and had designs on putting the game away. But the Planets had other ideas. Mars regrouped with a timeout and proceeded to outscore...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford linebacker Daniel Tarabrella commits to Duquesne
Home is where the commitment is. Penn-Trafford senior football player Daniel Tarabrella wanted to continue his football career close to home so he could remain near family and friends — so those people could come and watch him play. That is why he chose Duquesne over a number of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 15, 2022: Norwin girls go to 6-0; Ellwood City’s Joe Roth scores 1,000th point
Lauren Palangio scored 15 points, and Kendall Berger added 10 as Norwin won its sixth straight game to start the season, defeating reigning WPIAL Class 5A champion South Fayette, 43-40, on Thursday night in nonsection girls basketball. Trailing 28-22 at halftime, Norwin (6-0) outscored South Fayette 21-12 in the second...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 14, 2022: Waynesburg holds on to beat Canon-McMillan in mat showdown
Jake Stephenson (160) won by fall and Joe Simon (133), Roan Tustin (172) and Rocco Welsh (189) won by major decision as Class 3A No. 1 Waynesburg held on to defeat No. 2 Canon-McMillan 30-27 in a nonsection wrestling showdown Wednesday night. Nate Jones (152) and Eli Makel (285) also...
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County Wrestling Round Up Wednesday
Westmoreland County high school wrestling match recaps from Wednesday December 14, 2022:. For the first time since 2011, Burrell came out on the winning side in its rivalry with Kiski Area Wednesday. The Buccaneers edged the Cavaliers 36-34 to snap a streak of 10 consecutive wins for Kiski Area in the series. The clinching victory came in the 121-pound bout as Burrell freshman Julian Bertucci pinned Kiski Area's Amari McNeil with 46 seconds left in the third period to put the Bucs in front 30-28. Despite a fall from Kiski Area's Ryan Klingensmith at 127 pounds, the Cavaliers were forced to forfeit the final match of the night to Cooper Hornack to give Burrell the victory. Niko Ferra (139) and Luke Boylan (215) posted pins for Burrell. Noah Henry (114), Ryan Klingensmith (127), Riley Shearer (142) and Jack Crider (285) registered falls for Kiski Area while Logan Bechtold defeated Nico Zanella in overtime at 160 pounds. The Buccaneers (2-0, 1-0) will compete in the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School this weekend while the Cavaliers (3-3, 0-0) will host the Kiski Area duals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Class 2A Burrell values longstanding wrestling rivalry with 3A Kiski Area
The Burrell wrestling team last beat neighboring rival Kiski Area in 2011. The Bucs hope this year’s clash — the teams meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiski Area High School — can be the end of the decade-long winning streak by the Cavaliers. “This is always...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini climbs WPIAL scoring list with 48 points in win over Leechburg
Vinnie Cugini took some giant leaps among the WPIAL’s all-time scoring leaders Tuesday night. The Aquinas Academy senior went from 20th to 14th on the all-time list with 48 points. But it was a freshman that keyed a strong fourth quarter, allowing the Crusaders to improve to 5-0 with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 13, 2022: Bethel Park beats Baldwin in thriller
A steal by Ben Guffey and a bucket by Michael Mathias with 2.3 seconds left lifted Bethel Park to a 56-54 victory over Baldwin in nonsection boys basketball Tuesday night. Guffey and Shawn Davis each scored 19 points for the Black Hawks (4-0). James Wesling scored 17 points and Nathan Richards had 11 for Baldwin (3-3).
Florida Transfer Donovan McMillon Commits to Pitt
A former Peters Township High School star is headed home to join the Pitt Panthers.
Pitt WR Target Dante Cephas Refutes Transfer Commitment Claims
Contrary to previous reports, Pitt Panthers target Dante Cephas has not chosen a transfer destination yet.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franco Harris visits NA's Ingomar Middle School to celebrate 50th anniversary of Immaculate Reception
Steeler great Franco Harris shared some of his unforgettable moments about his famed Immaculate Reception during a surprise visit to students at North Allegheny’s Ingomar Middle School on Dec. 12. Dec. 23 marks 50 years since Harris made what many call the most famous play in all of football...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Canon McMillan educator inducted into Bethel Park Hall of Fame
Eric Morrison earns a paycheck from the Canon-McMillan School District but the physical education teacher owes a debt of gratitude to the educational system at Bethel Park. “Don’t tell the Big Macs,” Morrison said, “but I still root for the Black Hawks even though I teach at Canon-Mac. I’m proud to wear the black and the orange."
highpostonline.com
Skiers of Greater Latrobe
As we move into the ski season, Everyone prepares themselves for what is about to happen. Skiing can be such a mentally and physically draining sport. So much can go into the sport before the start of the season to get yourself ready in every way. Some students were interviewed at Greater Latrobe, and get their outlook on how the season will go for them. Jack Stein is definitely ready to go. He said “My favorite trick is lip on blind two, but I’d definitely like to push myself this season and learn some bigger jump tricks.” I definitely agree with Jack when he says this, but bigger jump tricks can definitely be a lot to prepare for, but such a fun time. Jason Spillar was asked a few questions on his plans for this season. He said, “I’m definitely there to have a fun time, but plan on getting clips of everyone hitting big tricks in the parks.” People like Jason are so helpful to the sport because they keep the good times going while helping us out with clips in the parks.
wtae.com
Penguins ownership dispute settled in federal court
PITTSBURGH — An agreement has been reached to resolve all disputes between groups involved in the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The original Lemeiux Group limited partnership included a company called Wildfire Productions. Wildfire says it's reached an agreement with Team Lemeiux LLC, the Fenway Sports Group and others to resolve all disputes between them.
16-year-old charged with killing Monessen football player
MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 16-year-old is charged with killing another teenager in Monessen last month. Terry Newton is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor in the death of 16-year-old Amari Altomor, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Dispatchers were alerted to a shooting on South 14th Street on Nov. 29 around 8:15 p.m. Once first responders arrived, they found a teenager who was shot in the chest. Altomor was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment but later died.Community members said Altomore was an outstanding football player who loved his mother.
Pittsburgh Zoo dropping 'PPG' from aquarium's name
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will get a new name. The change won't be too drastic though. The zoo said it's refocusing its partnership with PPG and will drop the company from its name, becoming the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium got its name in 2002 after a naming rights deal that included, at the time, the largest donation in the zoo's history. The rights were extended for another ten years and expired in April 2022, though both agreed to keep the name through the end of the year. A joint release said PPG and the PPG Foundation will refocus on teen-focused STEM education funding for at-risk middle school students, giving them learning opportunities and offering animal encounters and career shadowing experiences. "We are excited to be able to continue and evolve our PPG relationship, which has lasted over 20 years," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's President and CEO in a press release. "Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programing is a positive direction for us and the entire community."
Adam Sandler coming to Pittsburgh for comedy tour
Adam Sandler is bringing his comedy show to Pittsburgh. The show will consist of songs and his standup act. Sandler will be performing at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The show will be for 16 years old and up. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at ticketmaster.com. Presales will begin Thursday.
wtae.com
Dozens of school closings and delays as wintry mix hits parts of the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — More than four dozen school closings and delays were announced on Thursday morning as a wintry mix was hitting parts of the Pittsburgh area. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, there were concerns about ice in some parts of the area. Most of the districts affected...
wtae.com
Sunshine Tuesday with snow, rain mix coming Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Sunshine takes over for Tuesday. It'll still be on the cold side with lows in the 20's and highs near 40 degrees. Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of a storm system that will impact the Northeast through the middle and late parts of the week. The potentially biggest impact time frame for our area is late Wednesday night and into Thursday.
top-ten-travel-list.com
The 10 Best Free Things to do in Pittsburgh
Most are familiar with Pittsburgh’s industrial history as a hub of coal mining and steel production. Today, the city is just as well-known for its’ professional sports teams, world-renowned Carnegie museums, and technological and medical innovation. While enjoying many of the top activities (cruises, sporting events, museums, restaurants) come with a high price tag, there is still plenty of free fun to be had in “The Steel City.” Featuring one of the country’s most mesmerizing skylines, hundreds of picturesque bridges, many beautiful greenspaces, historic neighborhoods, and a full lineup of free events, you will have no problem finding something free, fun, and fabulous to do during your time in Pittsburgh.
