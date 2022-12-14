Read full article on original website
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
'We must do more' | Sandy Hook victims honored with call to action
NEW HAVEN, Conn — 10 years have passed since one of the most difficult days in Connecticut's history. 20 children and six educators were killed by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. "I'm a father of a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old daughter, and I...
'Billy's Law' gives Waterbury family hope for cold case closure
WATERBURY, Conn. — A bill is sitting on President Biden’s desk awaiting signature that has its roots here in Connecticut. It’s tied to a nearly 20-year-old cold case homicide in Waterbury and it aims to help both law enforcement and families find closure. Senate Bill 5230 passed...
FOX 61
Man found guilty for 2019 Hartford murder
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford jury has found a man guilty in the 2019 murder of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Antoine Keaton, 30, was found guilty of murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Keaton’s conviction on December 13, 2022 stems from the shooting death of Wright, who was shot...
Hartford City Councilman announces campaign for mayor
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford native and public service member Nick Lebron announced his campaign for mayor of the Capital city. “We are used to the path of leadership being linear, but my path has not been linear and I believe I represent most people in Hartford," he said Thursday.
Festival of Trees brightens Wallingford nursing home
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Festival of Trees at Hartford's Wadsworth Athenaeum wrapped up on Sunday. But a different Festival of Trees is underway inside a nursing home's walls in Wallingford. Masonicare's 33rd Annual Festival of Trees is back in full throttle this year, after a COVID hiatus. Several dozen...
Package 'Grinch' out to steal Christmas across Connecticut: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — It’s supposed to be the season of giving, but for many it ends up being the season of stealing. Package thefts are peaking right now and a notorious thief is still on the loose. “So I’m like OK so he just stole our stuff,” exclaimed...
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
String of robberies in New Haven County believed to be connected
MERIDEN, Conn. — Three juveniles are in the Bridgeport Detention Center after police said they may be connected to a string of robberies happening Monday in New Haven County. Hamden, Wallingford, and Meriden police all said they got hit with robberies within hours of one another, and they believe...
Arrest made in Willow Street homicide: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, have made an arrested in a shooting on Willow Street that killed a 23-year-old. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday and was then taken back to Connecticut, according to police. Rhodes...
Hartford HealthCare donates laptops for youth members to refurbish for community
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced a new partnership Tuesday with Hartford HealthCare: the non-profit organization Our Piece of the Pie, the Hartford Youth Service Corps, and the city to refurbish used laptops to distribute for free to community members next year. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150...
Officer who took Milford woman's complaint weeks before death placed on leave
MILFORD, Conn. — A Milford police officer was placed on administrative leave this week amid an internal investigation of his handling of a protective order violation request by a woman later killed allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford, was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Ewen Dewitt, on...
Community-wide toy drive in Middletown continues collecting donations
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Recreation Department is holding the 71st Memorial Bernie O’Rourke & Detroit Hunter Christmas Toy Drive, and this community-driven toy drive still needs gifts. It’s a tradition that is well-known in Middletown. Those driving the tradition remember Bernie fondly. “It started 71 years...
Dog escapes West Hartford house fire: Officials
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A dog escaped a West Hartford fire on Friday morning as firefighters investigate the cause. Fire officials said the West Hartford Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home on High Farms Road at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday morning.
New Britain man pleads guilty to robbery and car jacking offenses
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A New Britain man pleaded guilty on Thursday to robberies and carjacking sprees within a four-month period. According to documents and statements made in court, in a crime spree from September 2021 to December 2021, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, of New Britain committed 28 armed robberies of convenience stores and six armed carjacking including other offenses throughout the state.
Old Saybrook officer arrested after using police database to find woman online
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — An Old Saybrook police officer has been arrested after an investigation into an alleged computer crime that targeted two young women on November 25. Police Officer, Patrolman Josh Zarbo was placed on administrative leave and his law enforcement authority was taken away during this investigation. He's been with the police department since December 27, 2017.
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
Mawhinney released from custody after court lowers bond in Dulos case
STAMFORD, Conn. — Kent Mawhinney, who was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos in 2019, has been released after being brought into custody in October. He was released Thursday after the court reduced his bond for several reasons, according to his...
A Secret Santa project brings more light to Gaylord Hospital
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Secret Santa project at Gaylord Hospital is making spirits bright for dozens and dozens of patients there. A recently released Gaylord Hospital patient decided to make it her mission to offer two-foot-tall Christmas trees to her fellow patients. “It all started with one of the...
Man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon...
5 face federal fentanyl trafficking charges, indicted
HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal jury indicted five people Thursday on fentanyl trafficking charges that took place within the past two years, according to the state's U.S. Attorney. Addely Rosario-Ramirez, 24, and Luis Elvis Hernandez-Rivas, 43, both of the Dominican Republic, Hugo Ivan Ramirez-Bellozo, 32, of Mexico, Juan Gonzalez-Reyes,...
