ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Man found guilty for 2019 Hartford murder

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford jury has found a man guilty in the 2019 murder of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Antoine Keaton, 30, was found guilty of murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Keaton’s conviction on December 13, 2022 stems from the shooting death of Wright, who was shot...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford City Councilman announces campaign for mayor

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford native and public service member Nick Lebron announced his campaign for mayor of the Capital city. “We are used to the path of leadership being linear, but my path has not been linear and I believe I represent most people in Hartford," he said Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Festival of Trees brightens Wallingford nursing home

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Festival of Trees at Hartford's Wadsworth Athenaeum wrapped up on Sunday. But a different Festival of Trees is underway inside a nursing home's walls in Wallingford. Masonicare's 33rd Annual Festival of Trees is back in full throttle this year, after a COVID hiatus. Several dozen...
WALLINGFORD, CT
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Arrest made in Willow Street homicide: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, have made an arrested in a shooting on Willow Street that killed a 23-year-old. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday and was then taken back to Connecticut, according to police. Rhodes...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Dog escapes West Hartford house fire: Officials

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A dog escaped a West Hartford fire on Friday morning as firefighters investigate the cause. Fire officials said the West Hartford Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home on High Farms Road at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday morning.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

New Britain man pleads guilty to robbery and car jacking offenses

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A New Britain man pleaded guilty on Thursday to robberies and carjacking sprees within a four-month period. According to documents and statements made in court, in a crime spree from September 2021 to December 2021, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, of New Britain committed 28 armed robberies of convenience stores and six armed carjacking including other offenses throughout the state.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

Old Saybrook officer arrested after using police database to find woman online

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — An Old Saybrook police officer has been arrested after an investigation into an alleged computer crime that targeted two young women on November 25. Police Officer, Patrolman Josh Zarbo was placed on administrative leave and his law enforcement authority was taken away during this investigation. He's been with the police department since December 27, 2017.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
FOX 61

A Secret Santa project brings more light to Gaylord Hospital

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Secret Santa project at Gaylord Hospital is making spirits bright for dozens and dozens of patients there. A recently released Gaylord Hospital patient decided to make it her mission to offer two-foot-tall Christmas trees to her fellow patients. “It all started with one of the...
WALLINGFORD, CT
FOX 61

Man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

5 face federal fentanyl trafficking charges, indicted

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal jury indicted five people Thursday on fentanyl trafficking charges that took place within the past two years, according to the state's U.S. Attorney. Addely Rosario-Ramirez, 24, and Luis Elvis Hernandez-Rivas, 43, both of the Dominican Republic, Hugo Ivan Ramirez-Bellozo, 32, of Mexico, Juan Gonzalez-Reyes,...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy