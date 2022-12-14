Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Democrat wins in Raritan Borough after recount confirms seven-vote lead
24-year-old Democrat Adam Armahizer held onto his seven-vote lead for the Raritan Borough Council following a recount today, flipping a Republican-held seat in the Somerset County birthplace of Jack Ciattarelli. The recount, which was ordered by a judge just yesterday, added three votes to the totals of all four candidates,...
njurbannews.com
Narrow margin of victory in Capital City run off elections
In races that are too close to officially call in the recent runoff election for two seats on the city council in Trenton, speculation is rife among many in the state that Gov. Phil Murphy may have to intervene and appoint a interim council in time for the new legislation session in January, according to various reports.
Apparent winners called in Trenton’s runoff election
The votes are in but the winners of Trenton’s runoff election for two city council seats are still not clear —thanks to low turnout and a mere handful of votes separating the candidates. In the South Ward, the winner appears to be state worker Jennifer Figueroa Kettenburg with more than 53% of the vote, 309 votes to be exact. But in the North Ward, Jennifer Williams is hanging onto a narrow 11-vote lead over her opponent Damian Malave. Those results are unofficial, as mail-in ballots are counted and the county clerk certifies the tally. It’s a shaky end to a tumultuous year in the capital city.
New Jersey Globe
Joe Bodek elected Union County Commissioner
Joseph C. Bodek, the longtime Linden City Clerk, was elected to the Union County Board of Commissioners this evening to replace Christopher Hudak, who resigned to become the Union County Surrogate. Bodek, who had the backing of Senate President and Union County Democratic Chairman Nicholas Scutari and Linden Mayor Derek...
With fraud allegations tossed, 2 council seats decided in runoff election
Two women will represent Trenton’s North and South wards on the City Council next year, as Jennifer Williams and Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg won runoff elections Tuesday night. Williams won the North race with a narrow, 11-vote tally over Algernon Ward Jr., 401 to 390. In the general election, Williams...
New Jersey Globe
Trenton runoffs: Figueroa Kettenburg has clear path to victory; Williams win in North Ward still uncertain
Runoffs for city council seats in the North and South wards remain too close to call, leaving open the possibility that the state’s capital city won’t have a quorum to reorganize on January 1. Jennifer Williams has an 11-vote lead over Algernon Ward, 401 to 390, in the...
New Jersey Globe
Judge orders recount in Raritan, where Dems lead by 7 votes
A hand recount of votes in Raritan Borough, where Democrat Adam Armahizer defeated Republican Frank DelRocco by seven vote in the November 8 borough council election will begin on Friday, Superior Court Judge Kevin Shanahan said in an order today. If the recount is not completed on Friday, it will...
New Jersey Globe
Verrelli not yet taking sides in county executive primary
Though many of his legislative colleagues have already made an endorsement in the brewing Mercer County Executive showdown between five-term incumbent Brian Hughes and Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton), Assemblyman Anthony Verrelli (D-Hopewell) said today that he’s staying neutral for now. “I’m just going to sit back right now, before...
New Jersey Globe
Figueroa Kettenburg leads in Trenton’s South Ward
In a runoff election today, Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg leads in her race to represent the South Ward on the Trenton City Council. With 100% of the machine and vote-by-mail ballots counted, Figuera Kettenburg is running 43 votes ahead of Damian Malave, 309 to 266 (53.7% to 42.3%). There is unlikley...
New Jersey Globe
McKeon has no comment on possible State Senate run
With the boundaries of Essex County’s legislative districts entirely reshuffled for next year’s elections, Assemblyman John McKeon (D-West Orange) declined to comment today on the possibility of launching a campaign for State Senate against two Democratic incumbents. “I’ve got no comment on any of that,” McKeon said. “We’ll...
New Jersey Globe
Benson unveils major list of endorsements for Mercer County Executive
Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton)’s fledgling campaign for Mercer County Executive picked up a huge number of endorsements today ranging from county commissioners to municipal chairs, putting Benson in a strong position in the Democratic primary against five-term incumbent County Executive Brian Hughes. Among Benson’s endorsees are seven current or...
N.J. Assembly leader scolds lawmakers for ‘name-calling, insults and smug responses’
In a rare speech from his lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton, one of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials scolded fellow lawmakers Thursday for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions — and urged them to be more respectful to each other and their office.
New Jersey Globe
Manchester mayor ousted in huge victory for George Gilmore
In a big win for Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore, Robert Arace has ousted incumbent Robert Hudak to become the next mayor of Manchester in a race that pitted two Republicans against each other in what was technically a non-partisan election. Arace leads Hudak by 362 votes, 5,205 to...
Trentonian
Real Trenton mayor needs to take on school violence issue (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Doug Palmer no longer leads the City of Trenton. However, the former undefeated five-term mayor sounded like he still held the title this week. Palmer stood inside Trenton Social and voiced concern about the city’s growing school violence problem. Palmer said he could not excuse antisocial behavior but firmly...
New Jersey Globe
Most school referendum votes pass, but Dover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook reject spending plans
New Jersey has four separate election days each year set aside for local school boards to seek voter approval of school construction proposals. The state will fund at least 40% of eligible costs through annual debt service aid under the Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000. In Wall,...
camdencounty.com
Commissioners to Prohibit Concealed Carry of Weapons in Certain Areas
(Camden, NJ) – Since the Supreme Court ruled in June that the U.S. Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside of the home, the Board of Commissioners has been working on a resolution to better protect residents and visitors from senseless gun violence. The resolution that passed...
New Jersey Globe
Caba slate wins in Perth Amboy by wide margin
A slate of three City Council candidates backed by Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin Caba prevailed in a runoff election on Tuesday, giving allies of the first-term mayor a 5-0 majority in an election marred by allegations of buying vote-by-mail ballots. Councilwoman Milady Tejeda, Kenneth Puccio, and Hailey Cruz, running on...
New Jersey Globe
Cunningham likely to return home after extended hospital stay
Senate President Pro-Tempore Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City) is expected to return to her home before Christmas, the New Jersey Globe has learned. The five-term lawmaker has been hospitalized since October 4 at the Jersey City Medical Center, where she was taken by ambulance for a non-life threating health emergency. Hudson...
New Jersey Globe
Sidamon-Eristoff, a former state treasurer, might run for Mercer County Executive
Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff, a government finance expert who spent more than five years as New Jersey State Treasurer under Gov. Chris Christie, is considering a bid for Mercer County Executive. With Mercer County Democrats on the verge of a full-blown civil war, Sidamon-Eristoff has been meeting with current and former Republican...
trentondaily.com
Capital Health Launches Trenton Neighborhood Initiative at Mercer County Community College
Trenton is a vibrant community brimming with talent and potential. A new initiative is taking that potential to the next level and making education accessible for some of our city’s most deserving residents. Capital Health’s Trenton Neighborhood Initiative at Mercer County Community College is a unique opportunity for Trenton...
