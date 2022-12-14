1 flown, 1 driven to hospital after crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — One person was flown and another was driven to Miami Valley Hospital after a crash in Preble County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 9:00 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of Preble County Line Road and Dayton Eaton Pike for a two-car crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Englewood dispatchers confirmed their crews were called to assist with the crash and that a medical helicopter was called.

We reached out to Preble County and Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers but further information was not available about the victims’ conditions.

