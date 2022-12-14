ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

1 flown, 1 driven to hospital after crash in Preble County

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
PREBLE COUNTY — One person was flown and another was driven to Miami Valley Hospital after a crash in Preble County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 9:00 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of Preble County Line Road and Dayton Eaton Pike for a two-car crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Englewood dispatchers confirmed their crews were called to assist with the crash and that a medical helicopter was called.

>> Dayton fire crews respond to house fire on Cambridge Ave.

We reached out to Preble County and Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers but further information was not available about the victims’ conditions.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.

