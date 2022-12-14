Vigil for teen allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and family gathered to remember the life of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her to death on Sunday.

Her 18-year-old boyfriend, Zyaire Crumbley, was arrested and charged with murder.

During the vigil, community activists said Saniyah’s death should be a call to action.

“Saniyah should have been given a chance. Saniyah was failed. We failed her,” said Jackie Rowe-Adams.

“Some people say, well, if you call the police, it would have been snitching. No, in this case, it would have saved somebody’s life,” Lesha Sekou told mourners at the vigil.

Lawrence’s family members attended the vigil but were too distraught to speak.

