Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
CBS Sports
What Cowboys, Bills are getting with T.Y. Hilton, Cole Beasley: Here's what the two 33-year-old WRs can add
Both the Cowboys and Bills signed a receiver this week, neither of whom were Odell Beckham Jr. Imagine that. Dallas added T.Y. Hilton and Buffalo brought in Cole Beasley. Both are 33 years old. In the prime of their careers, they were stud wideouts. Hilton led the NFL in receiving...
Chase Claypool’s adjustment to the Bears hits a snag this week
LAKE FOREST – One of the key things for the Bears as they make their way to the finish of the 2022 season is to see the progress of their biggest acquisition of the season. But that’s going to have to wait for another week. On Friday, the...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Bryan Mone: Suffers season-ending injury
Mone suffered a season-ending ACL injury Thursday against the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Mone picked up the start but was forced to exit Thursday's contest early in the first quarter. The 27-year-old was unable to return to action Thursday after suffering an ACL injury. With the defensive tackle set to miss the rest of the season, the Seahawks may need to bring in another defensive tackle as their only other defensive tackle on the active roster, Al Woods, is dealing with an Achilles injury.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
Deion Sanders aims for perfect finish with Jackson State
ATLANTA (AP) — It goes without saying that Deion Sanders is eager to win his last game with Jackson State. The Tigers (12-0) aim to beat North Carolina Central (9-2) in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday and cap an unbeaten season. Sanders will then turn his focus to Colorado, the next stop on his coaching journey, where he will hit the recruiting trail as soon as time allows. The 55-year-old Sanders will take charge of a program that’s had just one winning season since 2005 and last signed a four-star prospect in 2020. The Pac-12 Buffaloes went 1-11 this year, and most of the games weren’t close with 10 losses coming by at least 23 points. But at least for the next 24 hours, Sanders’ focus is solely on Jackson State, a program that coach “Prime,” as he likes to be called, built into a powerhouse among historically Black colleges and universities. The Tigers went 27-5 under his watch and Sanders was twice named the Southwest Athletic Conference coach of the year.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss a few weeks after hurting shoulder vs. Pacers, per report
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for a few weeks because of the shoulder injury he suffered on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday. Curry left the Warriors' 125-119 loss after hurting his shoulder in the third quarter. On the preceding play, Curry...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Matt Judon rips NFL about getting drug tested after big game vs. Cardinals: 'No way this is random'
New England Patriots star linebacker Matt Judon received a message from the NFL about him being selected for a Performance Enhancing Substance test. Judon posted a screenshot of the message on Twitter on Tuesday morning, making his feelings known about being chosen for the supposedly random drug test. The test...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Godwin Igwebuike: Bumped up from practice squad
The Seahawks elevated Igwebuike to the active roster ahead of Thursday Night Football against San Francisco. Igwebuike spent the season on and off Seattle's practice squad before being elevated for the first time ahead of Sunday's loss to Carolina. The 28-year-old then wound up only playing 14 special-team's snaps in the contest, as Travis Homer and Tony Jones filled in on offense with Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) both out due to ankle injuries. With Walker set to return Thursday against the 49ers, Igwebuike doesn't figure to see any additional opportunities on offense Week 15.
CBS Sports
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports
Browns' John Johnson: Sheds injury designation
Johnson (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. Johnson started his week limited before downgrading to a DNP on Wednesday. However, it appears the day off did Johnson well, and he should be good to go Saturday against the Ravens.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
CBS Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period
The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at walk-through
Jackson (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's walk-through, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun and Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com report. While Shaffer doesn't expect Jackson to be active Saturday against the Browns, Tyler Huntley (concussion protocol) was at Thursday's walk-through and appears to be on track to play this weekend. Added context regarding the duo's Week 15 status will arrive later Thursday when the Ravens' final injury report of the week is posted.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Day-to-day with ankle
Walker (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of the Jaguars' matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Walker exited the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Titans early with a high ankle injury and head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the rookie is "day-to-day" heading into Week 15. The coach's words bode well for Walker's chances to play Sunday, but if he can't go, K'Lavon Chaisson will likely step into a starting role at outside linebacker against Dallas.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Designated to return from IR
The Broncos designated Gregory (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Gregory suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee that needed surgery during Week 4 and has been on injured reserve since. However, he appears to be nearing a return to action and will practice Wednesday, which begins a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster.
CBS Sports
49ers' Josh Johnson: Expected to remain in backup role
Johnson will likely remain the 49ers' backup quarterback for Thursday's game against the Seahawks with Brock Purdy (oblique/ribs) listed as questionable but expected to start, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson played 11 snaps on offense in relief of the banged-up Purdy in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Buccaneers,...
CBS Sports
Tyrell Terry, former Mavericks draft pick, retires from basketball at 22 due to anxiety issues
Former Stanford basketball player and Dallas Mavericks draft pick Tyrell Terry announced his retirement from basketball via Instagram on Thursday, citing major anxiety issues. Terry was chosen by the Mavericks with the No. 31-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and spent one season with the team before being waived in October of 2021.
