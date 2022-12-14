ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, AZ

Kearny, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind basketball team will have a game with Ray High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind
Ray High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area. The following schools are on a two-hour delay:. Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. Douglas Unified School District. Bisbee Unified...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

New road adds connection to SR 24 in Mesa

Mesa has completed its expansion of Signal Butte Road, offering an alternate access route to state Route 24. The route opens Wednesday, connecting Signal Butte Road from Germann to Williams Field roads. The connection provides four lanes running north and two lanes for future expansion to the south. Improvements also...
MESA, AZ
Nationwide Report

31-Year-Old Ciera Marie Hunt Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

The Tucson Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on South Nogales Highway shortly after midnight. According to the officials, a silver 2005 Nissan Armada was heading south on South Sixth Avenue just south of Irvington Road. The driver ran the red light at the Irvington Road intersection and then lost control of his vehicle. The car struck a tree and a light pole on the east part of the street.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town

A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New Valley housing data may cheer home sellers

A big silver lining for Valley home sellers could be emerging in the dark cloud hanging over the Valley housing market. The Cromford Report, the Valley’s leading analyst of the local housing market, reported on two trends that may ultimately spell encouraging news for sellers – and dismal news for buyers.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Four-car crash on US 60 in East Valley leaves one hospitalized

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say one person has been rushed to the hospital after a serious crash on the U.S. 60 in the East Valley early Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 7;30 a.m. near the Val Vista Drive exit in Mesa. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, four vehicles were involved in the crash. One person had to be taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Casa Grande patients wait months for prescribed assistive devices

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — When doctors prescribe drugs, patients expect to get them in a timely manner, maybe the same day or the next. It’s supposed to be a similar process for medical devices. But for many who rely on that equipment, it’s taking much longer, especially for those that live outside the Valley metro. Advocates fear those device delays could get worse.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New E. Mesa facility to cut response time

Work on a $44 million, 50,000-square-foot combined police and fire station at the northeast corner of Brown and Power Roads –dubbed the Northeast Public Safety Facility – got underway this month as City Council approved a construction contract and celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. When completed,...
MESA, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ

When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy