ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Rhodes scores 19 as NKU beats Eastern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Xavier Rhodes scored 19 points to help Northern Kentucky defeat Eastern Kentucky 64-61 on Wednesday night. Rhodes was 7 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Norse (6-5). A'lahn Sumler scored 12 points, finishing 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Marques Warrick recorded nine points and was 1 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

Tesla to open huge collision, service center in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Tesla Inc. is wrapping up its conversion of a vacant gym into a more than 33,000-square-foot collision and service center in Greater Cincinnati. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is converting a former Fitworks gym in Forest Park into a collision center, expanding the electric automaker’s presence in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Students raising money to name soccer field after late classmate

CLEVES, Ohio (WKRC) - The Three Rivers School District and the community it calls home are celebrating one of their own. December 15th would have been Nick Cordrey's 18th birthday. Sadly, Cordrey passed away in 2020 after suffering a brain aneurysm. Now, his classmates are working to make sure Nick...
CLEVES, OH
WKRC

Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning pleads guilty to OVI

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning pleaded guilty to an OVI charge in Brown County court Wednesday. Police say Browning driving on Sunset Boulevard near West Grant Avenue in Georgetown on August 26, when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree and a house.
GEORGETOWN, OH
WKRC

Major $20 million gift donated to Xavier University

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Thursday morning that it has received a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter for a new science facility on campus. The Lechleiters' support for Xavier University is centered strongly around their belief in the importance of Catholic education. "We have a sincere interest in supporting academic excellence at Xavier in the Jesuit Catholic tradition," said the Lechleiters in a release.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Northside burger restaurant opens second location inside craft brewery

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Northside burger joint just opened its second restaurant location inside of a Cincinnati craft brewery. Tickle Pickle, which first opened on Hamilton Avenue in Northside in 2015, opened its second location inside of Listermann Brewing Co. at 1621 Dana Ave. in Evanston on Nov. 28.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local dairy farm finds success in online sales

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New Horizon Farm and Dairy is staying afloat, thanks to a business plan by the operators' then 16 year-old daughter. New Horizon is a family-owned business in Clinton County, who almost closed its doors in 2018. Maggie Mathews, now 19, came up with the idea to sell their product online after returning from a school trip.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Interim Chief Teresa Theetge named Cincinnati Police Chief

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Teresa Theetge is set to become the first woman to lead the department on a permanent basis. Theetge has been a Cincinnati Police officer for more than 30 years. She took over the job on an interim basis in February when Eliot Isaac retired. She had risen...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local woman celebrates 104th birthday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday. Florence "Flo" Hackman, who is in an assisted living facility in Deerfield Township, will have a party in her honor on Saturday. Her father came over from Germany and settled down in Over-the-Rhine, where she grew up. Flo...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gucci opens first Cincinnati-area store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - International luxury retailer Gucci just opened its first Cincinnati store location. Gucci opens its doors across from the Louis Vuitton store in the Nordstrom wing of the Kenwood Towne Centre on Dec. 15. It's the luxury retailer's first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. Gucci's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPS superintendent addresses district, wants to improve academics

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent addressed the district. On Tuesday night, Iranetta Wright focused on academics in our area's largest school district. An Ohio Department of Education report card released a few months ago showed overall the district is not meeting state standards. Wright talked about three...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

School bus and SUV collide in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus and an SUV collided in Millvale Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses said the SUV ran a red light and struck the school bus at Beekman and Westwood Northern Boulevard/Hopple. There were reportedly no injuries. Parents could pick their children up at the scene. No word...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former maintenance crew worker for local apartment complex says crew is unqualified

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Williamsburg Apartment Complex has been under a microscope since Thanksgiving when their residents had no water for several days. The city is looking over their shoulder and is hopeful the owners will step up to improve a long list of poor living conditions. However, a former Williamsburg maintenance crew employee reveals that the crew they have on staff may not be qualified to handle the workload.
WILLIAMSBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy