WKRC
'Hometown Heroes' looking to lead UC to win over Louisville in Wasabi Fenway Bowl
BOSTON (AP/WKRC) - Led by interim head coach Kerry Coombs, quarterback Evan Prater and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., the University of Cincinnati football team will look to secure its 10th win of the season on Saturday in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Kickoff is 11 a.m. and ESPN will televise.
WKRC
Rhodes scores 19 as NKU beats Eastern Kentucky
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Xavier Rhodes scored 19 points to help Northern Kentucky defeat Eastern Kentucky 64-61 on Wednesday night. Rhodes was 7 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Norse (6-5). A'lahn Sumler scored 12 points, finishing 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Marques Warrick recorded nine points and was 1 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line.
WKRC
Teens identified in Roselawn shooting as a standout football player and a 15-year-old
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - More senseless gun violence has taken the lives of two local teenagers and sent another man to the hospital. Police are releasing little information about what led up to bullets flying Monday afternoon in a Roselawn neighborhood. Three shots rang out just before 5:00 p.m. at...
WKRC
Tesla to open huge collision, service center in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Tesla Inc. is wrapping up its conversion of a vacant gym into a more than 33,000-square-foot collision and service center in Greater Cincinnati. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is converting a former Fitworks gym in Forest Park into a collision center, expanding the electric automaker’s presence in...
WKRC
Students raising money to name soccer field after late classmate
CLEVES, Ohio (WKRC) - The Three Rivers School District and the community it calls home are celebrating one of their own. December 15th would have been Nick Cordrey's 18th birthday. Sadly, Cordrey passed away in 2020 after suffering a brain aneurysm. Now, his classmates are working to make sure Nick...
WKRC
Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning pleads guilty to OVI
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning pleaded guilty to an OVI charge in Brown County court Wednesday. Police say Browning driving on Sunset Boulevard near West Grant Avenue in Georgetown on August 26, when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree and a house.
WKRC
Local comedian Mark Chalifoux back in town for weekend of shows
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local comedian Mark Chalifoux is back in town, and hosting a weekend of shows at the Go Bananas Comedy Club. Friday morning, he took some time out of his schedule to come back to the Local 12 studio.
WKRC
Major $20 million gift donated to Xavier University
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Thursday morning that it has received a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter for a new science facility on campus. The Lechleiters' support for Xavier University is centered strongly around their belief in the importance of Catholic education. "We have a sincere interest in supporting academic excellence at Xavier in the Jesuit Catholic tradition," said the Lechleiters in a release.
WKRC
1 lane still closed after fiery crash shut down I-275 in Northern Kentucky
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - I-275 is partially back open after a fiery crash in Crestview Hills. Three cars collided at the bridge over Dixie Highway around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. One of those cars caught fire. Police say there are injuries, but did not say how many or how severe.
WKRC
Northside burger restaurant opens second location inside craft brewery
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Northside burger joint just opened its second restaurant location inside of a Cincinnati craft brewery. Tickle Pickle, which first opened on Hamilton Avenue in Northside in 2015, opened its second location inside of Listermann Brewing Co. at 1621 Dana Ave. in Evanston on Nov. 28.
WKRC
Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati gives apartment complex owners 10 days to fix poor conditions
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Williamsburg of Cincinnati Apartments faces possible legal consequences. The City of Cincinnati gave the owners of the complex 10 days to start making changes. The city sent a letter which outlined 10 demands in detail. The request included asking the complex to allow a city...
WKRC
Local dairy farm finds success in online sales
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New Horizon Farm and Dairy is staying afloat, thanks to a business plan by the operators' then 16 year-old daughter. New Horizon is a family-owned business in Clinton County, who almost closed its doors in 2018. Maggie Mathews, now 19, came up with the idea to sell their product online after returning from a school trip.
WKRC
Flyover gives first look at how I-75 will split between Brent Spence, companion bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - For the first time, we are getting a bird's eye view of the I-75 corridor as it approaches Covington and the new companion bridge that will be built next to the Brent Spence Bridge. We are also seeing some of the designs to minimize the sound...
WKRC
Interim Chief Teresa Theetge named Cincinnati Police Chief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Teresa Theetge is set to become the first woman to lead the department on a permanent basis. Theetge has been a Cincinnati Police officer for more than 30 years. She took over the job on an interim basis in February when Eliot Isaac retired. She had risen...
WKRC
Local woman celebrates 104th birthday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday. Florence "Flo" Hackman, who is in an assisted living facility in Deerfield Township, will have a party in her honor on Saturday. Her father came over from Germany and settled down in Over-the-Rhine, where she grew up. Flo...
WKRC
Gucci opens first Cincinnati-area store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - International luxury retailer Gucci just opened its first Cincinnati store location. Gucci opens its doors across from the Louis Vuitton store in the Nordstrom wing of the Kenwood Towne Centre on Dec. 15. It's the luxury retailer's first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. Gucci's...
WKRC
CPS superintendent addresses district, wants to improve academics
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent addressed the district. On Tuesday night, Iranetta Wright focused on academics in our area's largest school district. An Ohio Department of Education report card released a few months ago showed overall the district is not meeting state standards. Wright talked about three...
WKRC
School bus and SUV collide in Millvale
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus and an SUV collided in Millvale Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses said the SUV ran a red light and struck the school bus at Beekman and Westwood Northern Boulevard/Hopple. There were reportedly no injuries. Parents could pick their children up at the scene. No word...
WKRC
Former maintenance crew worker for local apartment complex says crew is unqualified
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Williamsburg Apartment Complex has been under a microscope since Thanksgiving when their residents had no water for several days. The city is looking over their shoulder and is hopeful the owners will step up to improve a long list of poor living conditions. However, a former Williamsburg maintenance crew employee reveals that the crew they have on staff may not be qualified to handle the workload.
