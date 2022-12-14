ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, OK

Looking for storm reports in Beaver County

By Christian Rangel
 2 days ago
BEAVER, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — This past Monday, Dec. 12 severe weather broke out across eastern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Beaver County in particular received multiple tornado warnings based off radar indicated rotation.

There is the possibility that two tornadoes touched down that night, but the Amarillo National Weather Service (NWS) still has not received any damage reports.

If you or someone you know has photo or video evidence of tornado damage from that night, reach out to the Amarillo NWS on their social media and share your evidence with them as well as the best estimated time it occurred. Refer to their original post to see where the tornado damage could have likely occurred.

