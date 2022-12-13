Read full article on original website
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
4 Syracuse players earn All-ACC honors from Associated Press
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse football players were named to the Associated Press All-ACC teams Thursday. Tight end Oronde Gadsden II landed on the first team, while running back Sean Tucker, offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron and linebacker Mikel Jones all finished on the second. The two teams are voted...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: our Ambassador of hatin’ is back to give Fleck flack
The Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Gophers began their Pinstripe Bowl media tour this week. While you’re going to hear both programs complimenting their opponent, we certainly don’t want to spend the next three weeks playing nice to Goldy’s gang. So when you want to get under the...
Syracuse soon dives into ACC play. What does Jim Boeheim think of his team’s development?
Syracuse, N.Y. – Prior to the start of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said his young team would need 10 games to get acclimated to the college game. The Orange roster consisted of just two returning starters, three reserves, six freshmen and one sophomore transfer.
Syracuse picks up 4-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal Monday, Syracuse football added a Nebraska transfer to potentially replace him on the depth chart. Jaeden Gould announced his commitment Tuesday via Twitter, just hours after interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe sent out a bat signal of sorts hinting at his recruitment from his own account.
When is the last time Jim Boeheim changed his starting lineup during the season? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has made it very clear that he has been frustrated with the performance of a few Orange players this seasons. Specifically, Boeheim hasn’t been happy with freshman forward Chris Bell’s lack of rebounds.
Syracuse CB Duce Chestnut has entered the transfer portal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Tuesday night the Syracuse football team losing a star player to its secondary. Sophomore cornerback Duce Chestnut announcing on social media that he’s entered the transfer portal. https://twitter.com/BallgameDuce/status/1602838872152756224/photo/1 Chestnut becomes the ninth Syracuse player to enter the portal since the regular season ended. In his two seasons at Syracuse he tallied […]
Syracuse basketball gets tipoff time for New Year’s Eve game vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. ― A tipoff time has been set that will allow Syracuse basketball fans a chance to cheer on the Orange one last time in 2022 and then ring in the New Year later that day. The Syracuse men’s basketball team will host ACC rival Boston College at...
collegesoccernews.com
College Soccer News – Men’s Final 2022 Season Ending Top 30 Poll
Syracuse Wins The 2022 National Championship To Secure The Top Spot In The 2022 Season Ending Polls. The Final Rankings Take INto Consideration The Body of Work Of Teams With The NCAA Tournament And Play Down The Homestretch A Key Factor.
cuse.com
Syracuse NIL Store Coming Soon!
CHICAGO – Syracuse University Athletics is partnering with Campus Ink on an initiative for Orange student-athletes' Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. The Syracuse NIL Store is an additional NIL Merchandising solution for Syracuse student-athletes, with an anticipated launch date of mid-January 2023. "The Syracuse NIL store is another vehicle...
We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III girls volleyball MVPs? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls voleyball teams have been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. >> Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls volleyball large school team.
Section III boys basketball coach wins No. 300: ‘It’s been wonderful’
Late in the fourth quarter of Auburn’s 67-64 road win over Ithaca on Monday night, DeSean Strachan picked up a steal and nailed two free throws to secure a win for the Maroons. That win gave the boys basketball team not only its second win of the year, but...
orangefizz.net
What Would Bringing In Elijah Moore Accomplish?
The obvious answer is that Syracuse would add a four-star guard from the class of 2024 that has also gotten offers from the likes of Arkansas, Illinois, St. John’s, and Xavier. That instantly says a lot about his prowess. But bringing in Moore sooner rather than later would put the program back on the map when it comes to recruiting.
WKTV
Utica Bulldogs pop warner cheerleading team earns top finish at nationals
The Bulldogs cheerleading team earned a first place finish in the sideline competition, and second place finish in the show competition. The first place finish qualifies them for Youth Globals in Atlantic City, NJ in February. Utica Bulldogs pop warner cheerleading team earns top finish at nationals. The Bulldogs cheerleading...
High school basketball roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse girls take down Section III’s top scorer
The Cicero-North Syracuse girls basketball faced a tall task when they faced Amya McLeod and her Rome Free Academy team on their home court Tuesday night in a non-league contest.
CNY high school swim powerhouse looking for new home after Cazenovia College announces closing
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Fayetteville-Manlius boys and girls swim teams, each among the best in Section III, will soon need new waters to splash about. The Hornets used Cazenovia College as their home pool. But the college recently announced it will be closing after the 2023 spring semester.
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
localsyr.com
What Tuft Talk Rugs in Downtown Syracuse is all about
(WSYR-TV) — Rugs can “just” be a floor covering, or they can be a spectacular piece of art that grabs people’s attention. Tiffany Seals’ new business, Tuft Talk, has been open a little over a year now, and she’s finding success with her line of custom-made rugs of all sorts.
$25M business incubator expansion to give dark corner of downtown Syracuse a cool new look
Syracuse, N.Y. – A nearly $25 million expansion of The Tech Garden business accelerator will give a dreary stretch of downtown Syracuse a bright, modern look, planners say. CenterState CEO, which operates the facility, plans to start construction on a two-story addition in the spring of 2023. Completion is expected in the fall of 2024.
Empire Brewing space to get new life in Armory Square. Plus, new local laws take aim at vape shops (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 14)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Intermittent clouds; 5-day forecast. Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy: Officials on Tuesday announced a major breakthrough in fusion energy research that occurred at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Syracuse needs to know how lucky we are to have Dosa Grill’s north-meets-south Indian food (Dining Out Review)
DeWitt, N.Y. — As usual on a Monday night at dinner time, Dosa Grill was full, with patrons milling about the dinner buffet. Dosa offers a fusion of Northern and Southern Indian food. It’s located in a small plaza at the corner of Erie Boulevard and East Genesee Street in DeWitt. And Syracuse is so lucky to have this place.
