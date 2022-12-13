ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

4 Syracuse players earn All-ACC honors from Associated Press

Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse football players were named to the Associated Press All-ACC teams Thursday. Tight end Oronde Gadsden II landed on the first team, while running back Sean Tucker, offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron and linebacker Mikel Jones all finished on the second. The two teams are voted...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse picks up 4-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal Monday, Syracuse football added a Nebraska transfer to potentially replace him on the depth chart. Jaeden Gould announced his commitment Tuesday via Twitter, just hours after interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe sent out a bat signal of sorts hinting at his recruitment from his own account.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse CB Duce Chestnut has entered the transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Tuesday night the Syracuse football team losing a star player to its secondary. Sophomore cornerback Duce Chestnut announcing on social media that he’s entered the transfer portal. https://twitter.com/BallgameDuce/status/1602838872152756224/photo/1 Chestnut becomes the ninth Syracuse player to enter the portal since the regular season ended. In his two seasons at Syracuse he tallied […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse NIL Store Coming Soon!

CHICAGO – Syracuse University Athletics is partnering with Campus Ink on an initiative for Orange student-athletes' Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. The Syracuse NIL Store is an additional NIL Merchandising solution for Syracuse student-athletes, with an anticipated launch date of mid-January 2023. "The Syracuse NIL store is another vehicle...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

What Would Bringing In Elijah Moore Accomplish?

The obvious answer is that Syracuse would add a four-star guard from the class of 2024 that has also gotten offers from the likes of Arkansas, Illinois, St. John’s, and Xavier. That instantly says a lot about his prowess. But bringing in Moore sooner rather than later would put the program back on the map when it comes to recruiting.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica Bulldogs pop warner cheerleading team earns top finish at nationals

The Bulldogs cheerleading team earned a first place finish in the sideline competition, and second place finish in the show competition. The first place finish qualifies them for Youth Globals in Atlantic City, NJ in February. Utica Bulldogs pop warner cheerleading team earns top finish at nationals. The Bulldogs cheerleading...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

What Tuft Talk Rugs in Downtown Syracuse is all about

(WSYR-TV) — Rugs can “just” be a floor covering, or they can be a spectacular piece of art that grabs people’s attention. Tiffany Seals’ new business, Tuft Talk, has been open a little over a year now, and she’s finding success with her line of custom-made rugs of all sorts.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Empire Brewing space to get new life in Armory Square. Plus, new local laws take aim at vape shops (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 14)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Intermittent clouds; 5-day forecast. Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy: Officials on Tuesday announced a major breakthrough in fusion energy research that occurred at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy