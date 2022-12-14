CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett has made the playoffs only once in his six-year career, and it’s not enough. With only a 0.4% chance of making it this year, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Garrett will likely be on the outside of the tournament looking in again this year, and that’s not okay even if he wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

