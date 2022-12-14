ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Cleveland.com

Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
Brecksville’s start a smooth transition: Boys basketball rewind

STOW, Ohio — Even though Luke Skaljac and Chase Garito are the only returning starters at Brecksville-Broadview Heights, their new varsity teammates are no strangers to playing with them. “All of the juniors, we’ve been playing on the same travel team for a while,” Skaljac said Tuesday night after...
Myles Garrett: ‘You fall short of the playoffs, it’s a failure’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett has made the playoffs only once in his six-year career, and it’s not enough. With only a 0.4% chance of making it this year, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Garrett will likely be on the outside of the tournament looking in again this year, and that’s not okay even if he wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code CLETIX: $100 bonus this weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code is helping prospective players pre-register for an impressive double bonus this weekend. The state won’t...
David Bell likely to miss Ravens game with toe issue; Martin Emerson Jr. on Mike Leach: Browns takeaways

BEREA, Ohio — Rookie receiver David Bell is likely to sit out the Ravens game with his toe issue, leaving the Browns a little short at the position. Bell, who dislocated his thumb in the victory over the Texans Dec. 4, suffered a toe issue heading into the Bengals game, but managed to play, catching all three of his targets for 27 yards.
