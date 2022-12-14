Read full article on original website
Mount Union football plays for Division III title as the son-in-law also rises – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mount Union, don’t they always win the Stagg Bowl?. It seems like that for the Division III powerhouse in Alliance.
Early-season upsets bring major changes to cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time this season there was a big upset in girls basketball, which caused the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25 to undergo some major shuffling. In fact, there were two big upsets, and both of them involved Medina. Unfortunately for the Bees and coach...
Berea-Midpark vs. Midview will also be father vs. daughter: Girls basketball notebook
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nobody knows if this has happened before in Ohio girls basketball, but it doesn’t really matter. Regardless, Dec. 21 will be a red-letter day in the Kevin McNamara family. On that day, Berea-Midpark and coach Kevin McNamara will travel to face Midview and coach Brittney...
Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
Watch as WKBN surprises Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year
Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named the 2022 WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year on Thursday night.
Brecksville’s start a smooth transition: Boys basketball rewind
STOW, Ohio — Even though Luke Skaljac and Chase Garito are the only returning starters at Brecksville-Broadview Heights, their new varsity teammates are no strangers to playing with them. “All of the juniors, we’ve been playing on the same travel team for a while,” Skaljac said Tuesday night after...
Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr. turns Tarblooders into champions -- and better young men: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — You don’t win a state championship in football or any other team sport without a capable coach. And no football program in Metro Cleveland has had a more capable one than Glenville High School. That coach is Ted Ginn Sr., and Ginn brought the city...
Myles Garrett: ‘You fall short of the playoffs, it’s a failure’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett has made the playoffs only once in his six-year career, and it’s not enough. With only a 0.4% chance of making it this year, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Garrett will likely be on the outside of the tournament looking in again this year, and that’s not okay even if he wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers return home following a short road stint and look to start a winning streak as they take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Over the last seven games, the Cavs have alternated wins and losses. On Wednesday, they picked up a 105-90 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Browns turned Ravens: Rob Burnett, Matt Stover went from moving trucks to the Super Bowl, but Cleveland has stayed with them
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Matt Stover’s wife tried to warn him. Stover, the 19-year veteran kicker who spent five seasons in Cleveland, signed a five-year contract extension with the Browns in August of 1995. But before he did, his wife Debbie suggested he and his agent negotiate a “no-move” clause.
Mayfield Heights household produces three Eagle Scouts, with one more on the way
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The statistics say that only 6 percent of all Boy Scouts achieve the highest rank of Eagle Scout. In the household of David and Gina Schmidt, however, the percentage is, so far, 100 percent. The percentage at the Schmidt household in Mayfield Heights is made even...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code CLETIX: $100 bonus this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code is helping prospective players pre-register for an impressive double bonus this weekend. The state won’t...
Previewing Browns vs. Ravens with Casey Kinnamon, Randy Gurzi, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Casey Kinnamon and Randy Gurzi of Dawg Pound Daily join to...
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
World Cup play, influence of three grandchildren help retiree discover why soccer matters
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- My twin brother of 68 years and I agree on most things. We share similar political views, enjoy watching the same films, and display a like sense of humor. We are usually united regarding musical tastes (with two major departures being Mike’s aversion to Steely Dan...
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
Guardians’ Jose Ramirez wants to play in WBC if his thumb will let him
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was in Cleveland recently getting his surgically-repaired right thumb examined. “He’s progressing really well,” said Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations. “He had a virtual visit with Dr. (Thomas) Graham and is working on his range of motion and strengthening exercises.
Cleveland.com news quiz: Giant Eagle is ending what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Change is inevitable, and Giant Eagle demonstrated that by making an announcement this week. What was the announcement about? If you think you know, then you should test your luck with this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events.
David Bell likely to miss Ravens game with toe issue; Martin Emerson Jr. on Mike Leach: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Rookie receiver David Bell is likely to sit out the Ravens game with his toe issue, leaving the Browns a little short at the position. Bell, who dislocated his thumb in the victory over the Texans Dec. 4, suffered a toe issue heading into the Bengals game, but managed to play, catching all three of his targets for 27 yards.
New Kent State football coach Kenni Burns wants to add ‘Kent Grit’ to ‘FlashFAST’ – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is this guy?. That was what I was thinking when reports came out that Kent State had hired Kenni Burns as the new head football coach. He was associate head coach and running backs coach since 2017 at Minnesota. Burns reportedly will sign a five-year...
