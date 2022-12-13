ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, MS

WBBJ

TV network star visits students in West Tennessee

MIDDLETON, Tenn. — General Contractor and star of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation Kayleen McCabe visited Middleton Elementary on Monday. McCabe gave some details on why she visited the school. “I am out here in Hardeman County reading to the elementary school students a few of my favorite books....
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
southernthing.com

Why Corinth, Mississippi is a great Christmas getaway

This article is sponsored by Visit Corinth. If you're thinking of going on a little getaway in the days leading up to Christmas, there's a charming town you need to know about, and it's Corinth, Mississippi. Corinth is filled with festive cheer throughout the holiday season, making it the perfect...
CORINTH, MS
WBBJ

Jackson man arrested for home improvement fraud

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested for fraud by a home improvement services provider. Court documents show that 52-year-old Lee Allen Birl was taken into custody on December 9 following a warrant issued for his arrest. According to an affidavit, Birl entered a...
JACKSON, TN
wcbi.com

Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Off-duty Sheriff stops gunman at New Albany Walmart while shopping

An off-duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department investigating cop impersonator

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find an individual who is reportedly impersonating as a law enforcement officer. This comes after a woman claimed someone tried to pull her over. She instead called law enforcement and reported the incident. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS

