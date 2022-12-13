Read full article on original website
WBBJ
TV network star visits students in West Tennessee
MIDDLETON, Tenn. — General Contractor and star of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation Kayleen McCabe visited Middleton Elementary on Monday. McCabe gave some details on why she visited the school. “I am out here in Hardeman County reading to the elementary school students a few of my favorite books....
southernthing.com
Why Corinth, Mississippi is a great Christmas getaway
This article is sponsored by Visit Corinth. If you're thinking of going on a little getaway in the days leading up to Christmas, there's a charming town you need to know about, and it's Corinth, Mississippi. Corinth is filled with festive cheer throughout the holiday season, making it the perfect...
WBBJ
Jackson man arrested for home improvement fraud
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested for fraud by a home improvement services provider. Court documents show that 52-year-old Lee Allen Birl was taken into custody on December 9 following a warrant issued for his arrest. According to an affidavit, Birl entered a...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
desotocountynews.com
Off-duty Sheriff stops gunman at New Albany Walmart while shopping
An off-duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
wtva.com
Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department investigating cop impersonator
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find an individual who is reportedly impersonating as a law enforcement officer. This comes after a woman claimed someone tried to pull her over. She instead called law enforcement and reported the incident. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
Suspects cashed forged checks totaling over $31K at Marshall County banks, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Marshall County, Miss., are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted in a scheme involving multiple forged checks. On Dec. 5, an investigator took a report of check forgery. During the investigation, seven fraudulent checks totaling $31,077 were...
‘I was shocked’: Crook steals $281 from McNairy County woman’s EBT card
MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Carolyn McAlpine wasn’t expecting her EBT card to decline at the checkout of a Dollar General store in McNairy County. “I thought it might have been the card scanner,” she explained. “I went to another store, but the same thing happened.”. When...
