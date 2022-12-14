Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia University rifle team receives $1M gift from family of supporters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s rifle team has received a $1 million gift from a family of longtime supporters of the university’s athletic programs, the athletic department announced Thursday. The gift from the Hayhurst family, which will go through the nonprofit WVU Foundation, will name the head rifle coaching position in perpetuity as […]
WTRF
Ohio school district schedules two days of distant learning due to increased illness
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Union Local School District in Belmont County posted to their Twitter (@ULSCHOOLS-PK-12) that they scheduled two days next week that students will observe distant learning. They stated that due to an increasing number of students out ill, they decided to make December 19 and...
WTOV 9
12.15.22 Video: Park's Phillips takes home top honor at High School Football Awards
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Park’s Brett Phillips was named the Bordas & Bordas Big 22 Player of the Year on Thursday night at the Bordas & Bordas WTOV9/FOX9 High School Football Awards. Some of the best talent in the Ohio Valley – players and coaches – gathered to...
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
WTOV 9
Ohio County Schools Giving Tree helping local families
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Just in time for the season of giving, Ohio County Schools Giving Tree Store is ready to help families in need. The “tree” doesn't have branches with needles. Rather, they're filled with clothing, food, hygiene products, toys, and more. This is an initiative...
connect-bridgeport.com
Monongalia County to be Site of WVU Medicine's New $50 Million, 350,000 SF Medical Distribution Center
According to MetroNews, if all goes as planned, WVU Medicine and Owens & Minor will have a staff of 100 in a 350,000-square foot distribution center valued at $50 million in Morgantown by February 2024. WVU Medicine Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Gallagher said crews will excavate the site at...
WBOY
Hayhurst family makes major gift to WVU rifle
West Virginia University graduates and supporters, the Hayhurst family, have contributed a major gift of $1 million to the WVU rifle program. The donation will name the head rifle coaching position in perpetuity. Additionally, this gift will go to assist the rifle team’s greatest needs. “I would like to...
WTOV 9
SVRTA close to reconnecting links to Weirton Transit Corporation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority is close to reconnecting links to Weirton Transit Corporation. SVRT Transit Manger Tim Turner says each company is attending each other’s meetings in order to stay connected on memorandums of understanding. After the approval of an MOU, a public...
WTOV 9
Commissioners clear air on supposed missing check in Brooke County
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The relationship between commissioners in Brooke County and the county’s school board continues to be strained. Commissioner AJ Thomas responded to comments made by the board regarding allegations about a missing check from Southwestern Energy during Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting. He called the...
WTOV 9
Shadyside residents get chance to sound off on proposed AEP project
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — While AEP looks to upgrade a transmission circuit coming from an existing electric grid, they hosted an open house in Shadyside on Wednesday to get feedback from residents. "This transmission line is one of the worst performing transmission lines in Ohio on our system,” AEP representative...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Police, Northwood Health Systems announce new crisis intervention partnership
WHEELING, W.Va. — Via a new effort to tackle opioid drug overdose and mental health issues, the Wheeling Police Department will have some company on some of its service calls. Northwood Health Systems announced a partnership with the department to work on crisis intervention and overdose response programs. They...
Wheeling Park’s Hawkins Transferring To IMG Academy
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of Wheeling Park’s top athlete’s Jerrae Hawkins announced via twitter Thursday night he is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for Football and Track. Hawkins is the defending triple-A state champion in the 100 and 200 meter runs. This season on the football field, he had 1173 yards receiving and 14 […]
wajr.com
MUB closes out Moutaintop beverage work, looks to WestRidge- Chaplin Hill
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the help of the Morgantown Utility Board(MUB), Mountaintop Beverage is a major step closer to beginning production. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. MUB General...
WTOV 9
Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
WTOV 9
Wheeling Police Lt. completes elite-level leadership training
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Four times a year, the top 5 percent of police graduate from the FBI National Academy, and one of Wheeling's finest has accomplished the feat. Lt. Josh Sanders is now part of a club of nearly 1-percent of sworn police officers in the nation after having recently attended the elite-level leadership training class.
WTOV 9
Police departments helping young boy shine light on childhood cancer
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As Wheeling Police Department Lt. Josh Sanders graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy, he couldn't help but notice as an 11-year-old boy was honored by that same institution for beating the odds against his terminal brain cancer. Devarjaye Daniel is on a mission to...
WTOV 9
Amendment seeking more Juneteenth funding in Steubenville fails
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Political and faith leaders across Steubenville have been calling for equal dollars to be spent on Fourth of July events and Juneteenth events. Currently, $25,000 is allotted for Fourth of July celebrations, while there is $10,000 for Juneteenth. Council members and leaders in the community have called for an additional $15,000 for Juneteenth.
WTOV 9
Aging system leading to increased number of boil orders in Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — If you think you have noticed a lot of boil orders recently sent out from the Weirton Area Water Board, it’s probably because officials there have, indeed, been sending them more frequently of late. And that is because the board is trying to stay...
WTOV 9
Tunnel Ridge Mining aids Cops and Kids
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Tunnel Ridge Mining presented a check Wednesday to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office for Cops and Kids. The money will allow more than 160 kids to receive Christmas gifts. Tunnel Ridge employees make donations that the company then matches, in which this year they...
WTOV 9
Could Rayland soon be getting a dog park?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A private donor has offered to fund the creation of a dog park in Rayland in memory of a loved one. Rayland Mayor Tammy Morelli and interested resident Karen Vargo say Rayland Park seems to have the best spot for a dog park, but there are drainage issues.
Comments / 0