Brooke County, WV

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia University rifle team receives $1M gift from family of supporters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s rifle team has received a $1 million gift from a family of longtime supporters of the university’s athletic programs, the athletic department announced Thursday. The gift from the Hayhurst family, which will go through the nonprofit WVU Foundation, will name the head rifle coaching position in perpetuity as […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTOV 9

Ohio County Schools Giving Tree helping local families

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Just in time for the season of giving, Ohio County Schools Giving Tree Store is ready to help families in need. The “tree” doesn't have branches with needles. Rather, they're filled with clothing, food, hygiene products, toys, and more. This is an initiative...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WBOY

WTOV 9

SVRTA close to reconnecting links to Weirton Transit Corporation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority is close to reconnecting links to Weirton Transit Corporation. SVRT Transit Manger Tim Turner says each company is attending each other’s meetings in order to stay connected on memorandums of understanding. After the approval of an MOU, a public...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Commissioners clear air on supposed missing check in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The relationship between commissioners in Brooke County and the county’s school board continues to be strained. Commissioner AJ Thomas responded to comments made by the board regarding allegations about a missing check from Southwestern Energy during Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting. He called the...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Shadyside residents get chance to sound off on proposed AEP project

SHADYSIDE, Ohio — While AEP looks to upgrade a transmission circuit coming from an existing electric grid, they hosted an open house in Shadyside on Wednesday to get feedback from residents. "This transmission line is one of the worst performing transmission lines in Ohio on our system,” AEP representative...
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park’s Hawkins Transferring To IMG Academy

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of Wheeling Park’s top athlete’s Jerrae Hawkins announced via twitter Thursday night he is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for Football and Track. Hawkins is the defending triple-A state champion in the 100 and 200 meter runs. This season on the football field, he had 1173 yards receiving and 14 […]
WHEELING, WV
wajr.com

MUB closes out Moutaintop beverage work, looks to WestRidge- Chaplin Hill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the help of the Morgantown Utility Board(MUB), Mountaintop Beverage is a major step closer to beginning production. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. MUB General...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Wheeling Police Lt. completes elite-level leadership training

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Four times a year, the top 5 percent of police graduate from the FBI National Academy, and one of Wheeling's finest has accomplished the feat. Lt. Josh Sanders is now part of a club of nearly 1-percent of sworn police officers in the nation after having recently attended the elite-level leadership training class.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Police departments helping young boy shine light on childhood cancer

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As Wheeling Police Department Lt. Josh Sanders graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy, he couldn't help but notice as an 11-year-old boy was honored by that same institution for beating the odds against his terminal brain cancer. Devarjaye Daniel is on a mission to...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Amendment seeking more Juneteenth funding in Steubenville fails

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Political and faith leaders across Steubenville have been calling for equal dollars to be spent on Fourth of July events and Juneteenth events. Currently, $25,000 is allotted for Fourth of July celebrations, while there is $10,000 for Juneteenth. Council members and leaders in the community have called for an additional $15,000 for Juneteenth.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Tunnel Ridge Mining aids Cops and Kids

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Tunnel Ridge Mining presented a check Wednesday to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office for Cops and Kids. The money will allow more than 160 kids to receive Christmas gifts. Tunnel Ridge employees make donations that the company then matches, in which this year they...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Could Rayland soon be getting a dog park?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A private donor has offered to fund the creation of a dog park in Rayland in memory of a loved one. Rayland Mayor Tammy Morelli and interested resident Karen Vargo say Rayland Park seems to have the best spot for a dog park, but there are drainage issues.
RAYLAND, OH

