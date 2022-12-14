STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Political and faith leaders across Steubenville have been calling for equal dollars to be spent on Fourth of July events and Juneteenth events. Currently, $25,000 is allotted for Fourth of July celebrations, while there is $10,000 for Juneteenth. Council members and leaders in the community have called for an additional $15,000 for Juneteenth.

