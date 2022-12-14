In form, Hollidaysburg routs Tyrone in meeting of powers
Below is the PIAA high school scoreboard for area schools. Corresponding highlights may be included above . The scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Hollidaysburg 48, Tyrone 14
Huntingdon 52, Penns Valley 46
State College 60, Altoona 48
BOYS BASKETBALL
Forest Hills 66, Bishop McCort 47
State College 38, Altoona 25
Elk County Catholic 61, Johnsonburg 25
Keep up to date on everything Penn State sports with our Nittany Nation Newsletter.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.
Comments / 0