Hollidaysburg, PA

In form, Hollidaysburg routs Tyrone in meeting of powers

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8BqY_0jhiiNK600

Below is the PIAA high school scoreboard for area schools. Corresponding highlights may be included above . The scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Hollidaysburg 48, Tyrone 14
Huntingdon 52, Penns Valley 46
State College 60, Altoona 48

BOYS BASKETBALL
Forest Hills 66, Bishop McCort 47
State College 38, Altoona 25
Elk County Catholic 61, Johnsonburg 25

WTAJ

WTAJ

