ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

North Texas church gives back to families in need with Christmas Angel Program

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With so many families in need this holiday season, you've probably seen a lot of charitable efforts offering assistance. Most of this help is coming from adults, but even the younger generations are getting involved.8-year-old Reilly Nachowiak is using his allowance to help others – saying he saved up by doing chores and pet sitting.Books, clothing, gift cards and toys are being donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas' Christmas Angel Program, giving these items to families in need. "So we are Catholic and we've always known about the Society of St. Vincent...
TEXAS STATE
macaronikid.com

10 Holiday Traditions To Start With Your Teen

The older our kids get, the more difficult it can be to get them to hang out and engage with us during the holidays. Friends, work, and romantic partners often monopolize their time during school breaks. Now is a great time to start fun traditions that will get your teens...
macaronikid.com

CKO Pembroke Pines Hosting Free Kids' Kickboxing Class & Holiday Shop

Invites the community to participate in a FREE Kids' Kickboxing class on Sunday, December 18th, 2022. Kids ages 5-15 will be able to participate in the class, try something new and make new friends! After the class, we will have something for the entire family to enjoy. Kids will be able to decorate gingerbread cookies, write letters to Santa and create holiday crafts with Macaroni Kid Pembroke Pines. Adults will have the opportunity to meet the local vendors that will be in attendance, enter giveaways and complete their holiday shopping list.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
macaronikid.com

EXPLORE: the South Shore Nature-Based Play Group That Kids Need!

We are a nature-based Occupational Therapy practice serving children ages 4 months – 10 years throughout the South Shore. By combining expert guidance with transformational outdoor O.T. sessions, we aim to unlock every child’s potential and support the family unit. Pediatric OT helps kids improve gross motor and fine motor skills, self-regulation, sensory processing, as well as increasing creativity and imagination!
macaronikid.com

Toms River Macaroni Kid's 7th Annual All About KIDS Fair is Back

Preschool ... summer camp ... gymnastics, dance or karate center ... bounce place or party business ... dentist, orthodontist, pediatrician or chiropractor ... an art, music or sports program ... any service or product geared towards or utilized by families?. If so, Toms River Macaroni Kid's 7th Annual Kids Fair...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
macaronikid.com

The Mitten Craft with the Chestermere Playschool

In our classroom, we love to find books that go with our monthly themes. Our December theme is Winter and Holidays. This week we read the book The Mitten by Jan Brett. This book has beautiful illustrations with special details that the kids love to search for. During craft time we made a cutting, colouring, and glueing craft. There are many benefits to allowing young children to practice cutting with scissors; for example hand strengthening, visual-motor skills (eye-hand coordination), and bilateral (two-handed) coordination skills.
macaronikid.com

2022 Holiday Rack Card

The 2022 Holiday Rack Card is here This card is designed to help you keep the kids entertained over the holiday break. Catch awesome local events on the front and amazing local businesses on the back! Click here to download your FREE rack card and stick it on the refrigerator! Happy Holidays Everyone.
macaronikid.com

Bring the Magic Alive With a FREE Personalized Letter From Santa!

Macaroni KID is so excited that Santa asked us to be his helper!. We are helping Santa out by sending FREE personalized letters to kids this Christmas!. The letter will come right to your email inbox as a PDF that you can print out. All you have to do is...
macaronikid.com

Holiday Fun: The 12 Jokes of Christmas

Bring some laughter to your holidays with these family-friendly Christmas and winter-themed jokes. Share one with your kids each day at breakfast so that they can share it with friends during the day or write each one on a piece of paper and tuck it in their lunch box for a midday giggle.
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford

Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
MILFORD, CT
macaronikid.com

Let's go to Fun Hub Action Park!

This past week my family and I went to Fun Hub action park and it was soooo much fun. The place has something for everyone. It's so much more than just a trampoline park. There's different packages to decide from whether you want to go for an hour or all day, if you want to stay by and watch your kids play or if you want to act like a kid and play yourself, and if you want to do the virtual reality, bumper cars, and climbing walls.
macaronikid.com

Top 10 Events in Westminster: Dec 19 - 25

You can check out our full event calendar HERE, but the list below are our Top 10 picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Carroll County this week. Don't miss out on all the fun, and please be sure to let them know you saw it in Macaroni Kid Westminster-Carroll!
WESTMINSTER, MD
macaronikid.com

Introducing Kit Renovation, the Designer Bathroom in a Box

Kit Renovation is a game-changing renovation company that provides you with everything you need to pull off a painless, affordable designer bathroom remodel. Your “Kit” includes everything a typical home remodeler won’t:. choice of 15 gorgeously curated bathroom designs. ready-to-ship high-quality materials. premium architecture/design services. contractor-friendly build...
CBS Sacramento

Move over kiddo. Teens and grownups want their own teddy bears

We know young kids love teddy bears and cute cuddly stuffed animals. But Build-A-Bear Workshop says older consumers can't resist them, either.The St. Louis-based company is seeing a strong post-pandemic resurgence in demand for its create-your-own soft plush toys, and Build-A-Bear Workshop attributes that to shoppers 13 and older."40% of our shoppers now are teenagers and adults," said Sharon Price John, CEO.The specialty retailer operates more than 400 company-owned and franchised stores and a website. Shoppers can stuff a teddy bear or another furry animal and personalize it with clothes, accessories and their own voice-recorded message.The toys range from $14...
macaronikid.com

Spruce up Holiday Gift Bags with These DIY Curly Ribbon Tags

'Tis the season for ... gift bags! When it comes to gifting, I am a huge advocate of gift bags -- after all it's much easier to "wrap" gifts in a bag. I especially love plain gift bags that can be repurposed for any occasion and are typically much cheaper than more elaborate ones. Plus, a blank canvas can often lead to more creative gift-giving and my kids love to help decorate the bags!
macaronikid.com

My Family Tradition, A Trip to Overly's Country Christmas

The author was hosted to facilitate this article. All thoughts and opinions expressed are their own. Overly’s Country Christmas has been a tradition in my family for many years. It started volunteering to make white pizza’s with my dad with the girl scouts, through my teen years, to engagement, and now I take my kids every year. My mom often reminisces about visiting when it was at Mr. Overly's House and receiving a candy cane. Overly's has been a Christmas tradition in our area for many years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy