Hayesville, NC

gonomad.com

Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28

Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
FRANKLIN, NC
WBIR

Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
POLK COUNTY, TN
theonefeather.com

Fire destroys Kituwah, LLC building

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Kituwah, LLC building burned in a fire on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. Cherokee Fire Dept. officials noted they were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and, joined by crews from Bryson City, Qualla, Maggie Valley, and Savanna, extinguished the fire. They note that the cause is under investigation.
CHEROKEE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Jackson County deputies are searching for the suspect of an attempted bank robbery. Officials say a man tried to rob the Wells Fargo branch in Cashiers Tuesday. Investigators say he may have been wearing a detonator device on his chest however it has not been confirmed. Two area schools were briefly put on a soft lockdown as a precaution.
CASHIERS, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Macon man convicted for ‘dealing out death’

A Macon County man who ferried fentanyl into this state from Georgia is headed to state prison for trafficking the dangerous drug, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Matthew Levan, 37, recently pleaded guilty in Macon County Superior Court to two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin. Superior Court...
MACON COUNTY, NC
accesswdun.com

New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia

A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wymt.com

Body found in Tennessee that of woman missing for nearly five years

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports that a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. Sunday evening has been identified as Laura Anderson.
CLEVELAND, TN
accesswdun.com

Habersham County wreck Thursday seriously hurts passenger

A wreck north of Clarkesville Thursday afternoon seriously injured the passenger. A green Kia Sorento SUV driven by 52-year-old David William McConnell of Clarkesville was traveling north on New Liberty Road in the northbound lane and traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway, the Georgia State Patrol said. GSP...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Smoky Mountain News

Major development planned for Qualla Community

Last week, the Jackson County Planning Board reviewed plans for a major subdivision in the Qualla Township on the northern end of the county. The planning board is tasked with reviewing subdivision plans before the process can continue toward approval. “This is an administrative function,” said Planning Director Mike Poston....
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
fox5atlanta.com

Major fire destroys Hall County chicken coop

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - It took nearly three hours, but firefighters were able to put out a blaze that overtook a chicken house in Hall County on Saturday night. The responding crew said there was a camper near the structure that also caught on fire. Authorities reported that there were...
HALL COUNTY, GA

