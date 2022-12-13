Read full article on original website
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
gonomad.com
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28
Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
Mr. Grinch taken into custody in the Upstate
A man accused of stealing Christmas presents every year was taken into custody Tuesday in Oconee County.
Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
theonefeather.com
Fire destroys Kituwah, LLC building
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Kituwah, LLC building burned in a fire on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. Cherokee Fire Dept. officials noted they were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and, joined by crews from Bryson City, Qualla, Maggie Valley, and Savanna, extinguished the fire. They note that the cause is under investigation.
Woman arrested in Georgia 6 years after death of 10-year-old adopted son in Arizona
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
WLOS.com
SWAT team members shoot man who confronted officers in Murphy, NC, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Murphy, North Carolina is now recovering in a Chattanooga hospital after SWAT team members were forced to shoot him after he confronted officers, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. A post on Facebook from the sheriff's office says the incident happened...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Jackson County deputies are searching for the suspect of an attempted bank robbery. Officials say a man tried to rob the Wells Fargo branch in Cashiers Tuesday. Investigators say he may have been wearing a detonator device on his chest however it has not been confirmed. Two area schools were briefly put on a soft lockdown as a precaution.
themaconcountynews.com
Macon man convicted for ‘dealing out death’
A Macon County man who ferried fentanyl into this state from Georgia is headed to state prison for trafficking the dangerous drug, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Matthew Levan, 37, recently pleaded guilty in Macon County Superior Court to two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin. Superior Court...
accesswdun.com
New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia
A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
wymt.com
Body found in Tennessee that of woman missing for nearly five years
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports that a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. Sunday evening has been identified as Laura Anderson.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County wreck Thursday seriously hurts passenger
A wreck north of Clarkesville Thursday afternoon seriously injured the passenger. A green Kia Sorento SUV driven by 52-year-old David William McConnell of Clarkesville was traveling north on New Liberty Road in the northbound lane and traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway, the Georgia State Patrol said. GSP...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
NE Ga police blotter: poultry house fire in Franklin Co, trial date for ex-Commissioner in Hart Co
Firefighters in Franklin County say they are not sure what started the blaze that burned a poultry house in Carnesville: upwards of 20 thousand chickens were killed in the fire. A former Hart County Commissioner is scheduled to go on trial in June: RC Oglesby, who left his Commission post...
Smoky Mountain News
Major development planned for Qualla Community
Last week, the Jackson County Planning Board reviewed plans for a major subdivision in the Qualla Township on the northern end of the county. The planning board is tasked with reviewing subdivision plans before the process can continue toward approval. “This is an administrative function,” said Planning Director Mike Poston....
Motorcyclist killed in crash while running from Ga. deputy, trooper, GSP says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist died in a crash after running from a Hall County deputy, and Georgia State Patrol trooper officials said. GSP said on Dec. 10, the deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle on I-985 near mile marker 12 for traffic-related offenses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in Tennessee
A popular supermarket chain recently opened a new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in Tennessee to replace an older, outdated store. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Food City opened its brand new state-of-the-art grocery store in Alcoa, Tennessee, to replace an older existing store in the same town.
mymix1041.com
Best Buy Metals broke ground on warehouse and manufacturing facility yesterday
Best Buy Metals broke ground on a new warehouse and manufacturing facility yesterday. The new building will be over 15,000 sq ft and located across from their existing location on South Lee Hwy. The Cleveland Bradley Chamber of Commerce was on hand to conduct the groundbreaking Ceremony. Best Buy Metals...
fox5atlanta.com
Major fire destroys Hall County chicken coop
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - It took nearly three hours, but firefighters were able to put out a blaze that overtook a chicken house in Hall County on Saturday night. The responding crew said there was a camper near the structure that also caught on fire. Authorities reported that there were...
