Be On The Lookout For Porch Pirates In Atlantic And Cape May Counties
Isn't it so funny how much people think they can get away with in this day and age? What's wild is the fact that we're all monitored now more than ever before in the history of mankind. Think about it. Almost everyone has, at the very least, a Ring camera...
2 Found Dead Inside Gloucester County, NJ Automotive Garage
A tragedy occurred inside a garage in Gloucester County where two men were found dead Tuesday morning. Lloyd Campbell and Allen Nichols were discovered in a detached automotive garage at a house on E. Monroe Street in Paulsboro. A family member tells 6abc.com a customer seeking the automotive services of...
U.S. Coast Guard Trying to Locate Overdue Sailboat that Departed Cape May, NJ
Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard are asking for your help as they try to locate a sailboat and its crew that haven't been seen in several days. According to a Facebook post, 76-year-old Joe DiTommasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were aboard a 30-foot Catalina sailboat with a bluish-purple hull, a white superstructure, and white sails.
When is the New Planet Fitness in Somers Point, NJ Opening?
As many are thinking about what their New Year's resolution might be, the new Planet Fitness in Somers Point might be giving you the chance at getting a head start. Many people have been asking when the new gym, which will be located at 214 New Road, in the spot that was previously occupied by Donna’s Hallmark Shop next to the Acme.
Cardiff Motor Vehicle Office Fully Reopens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Good news for drivers in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area: The Cardiff office of the Motor Vehicle Commission has reopened to field all transactions. The announcement came this week after a request made by New Jersey legislators to reopen the location was honored. I'm coming up on having to renew my driver's license again, so this news will make my life so much more convenient.
Home Burglary Prompts School Lockdown in Brigantine, NJ, Monday
Authorities in Brigantine say a home burglary Monday afternoon resulted in a school lockdown and a man from Maryland being arrested. The scene unfolded around 1:00 when Brigantine police officers responded to the area of 11th Street North and Jenkins Parkway for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon...
Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
20-year-old Man Wounded, Vehicle Hit by Gunfire in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting this past weekend that injured a 20-year-old man. Just after 11:30 last Saturday night, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.
Cooper University Health Care, Cape Regional Health System in NJ Announce Merger
Two large South Jersey healthcare organizations have signed a letter of intent to merge. On Wednesday, Camden-based Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System in Cape May County announced that the two systems will become one to expand access to medical services across the region. George E. Norcross,...
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Cash Reward Offered for Cumberland County Murder Suspect
More than four months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, a cash reward has been offered for the capture of Ryan Askins of Bridgeton. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man during a fight at a Bridgeton apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.
Atlantic City Casino Workers Continue Call for Smoke Free Casinos
They've had enough, and they want to see a change finally being made. A group of Atlantic City Casino workers, under the name Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) are once again calling on lawmakers to step in and do something about smoking in the cities casinos. Lamont White, co-leader...
22-year-old Man Found Shot to Death Friday Morning in Glassboro, NJ
Authorities in Glassboro say a 22-year-old man was found shot to death in a home early Friday morning. WTXF-TV reports officers were called to the 200 block of University Blvd. just after 1 AM for a report of gunshots. Police say Travon A. Barker-Bordley of Glassboro was found fatally shot...
The Cape May NJ Retreat for Those Serious About New Year’s Resolutions
Here we are again, approaching the close of another year. Soon, we'll head into a new year with the best of intentions to better ourselves. This retreat located in Cape May, NJ might be just the place to get away and get serious about your resolutions. It's called Beach Plum...
Absecon, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in $50M Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
A man from Absecon has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for his role in defrauding New Jersey state and local health benefits programs and other insurers by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions. Attorney for the United State Vikas Khanna says 45-year-old Brian Pugh previously pleaded guilty...
An Old Theatre in Wildwood Re-Opens with a New Twist
Old Movies by the Sea in Wildwood has a long history. It originally opened in 1915 as a theater, before going through a series of different businesses ranging from a hardware store then a music store in the '20s. In the '60s it became a baby store until closing in the '80s. But much like a good suspense movie, this story was far from over.
Cole, Millville’s Deaf Dog, Featured on NBC Network News
Cole, a deaf dog from Millville, continues to advocate for the disabled of all species. Cole and his owner Chris Hanna are being noticed for their efforts. Just weeks after competing in the finals for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, Cole has become a TV star. Cole was...
Esquire Names Small Rt 40 Restaurant One of USA’s Best
If you blink, you may pass it. As a matter of fact, you may have passed it often and never really noticed it. (Like I have!) Esquire, a name that's been around in publishing since the 1930s has been targeting men with their stories of fashion, style, lifestyle and more.
OC’s Cris Pannullo on End of Jeopardy! Win Streak: ‘He Got Lucky’
Cris Pannullo thinks the contestant who finally beat him on Jeopardy! 'got lucky', but feels 'incredible' about his experience on the game show. Pannullo,38, the customer success operations manager and former poker player from Ocean City, admitted on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast that he feels like "every day has been remarkable and just a dream".
