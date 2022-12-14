Read full article on original website
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Black Adam in Jeopardy: Dwayne Johnson's DC Future Unclear Amid Conflicting Reports
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's future in the DC Universe is currently looking unclear, as his DC Superhero movie Black Adam continues to struggle at the box office. It's now being reported that the underperformance of Black Adam has made Johnson's future in the DC franchise much more unclear, as the new DC Studios era begins under James Gunn and Peter Safran. With rumors now swirling that Gunn and Safran are close to revealing their plans for the DCU, figuring out how The Rock's Black Adam fits into the mix (or not) is indeed a big piece of the puzzle.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
The Batman sequel has survived DC's massive movie purge
It’s a rather turbulent time to be a DC fan right now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 will no longer be happening - it’s apparently “considered dead in its current incarnation”, and the plans submitted to James Gunn and DC Studios CEO Peter Safran were rejected since they didn’t fit in with their plans for the DCEU.
With ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Scrapped, Will Henry Cavill Even Get a Chance to Return as Superman?
Big shakeups are happening at Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Studios. It was reported December 8 that Patty Jenkins’ third “Wonder Woman” film will not move forward at the company, with insiders saying that plans for the overall DC Comics franchise, now under James Gunn and Peter Safran, conflicted with Jenkins’ vision. Many fans are expressing doubts about the future of characters and actors at the company, particularly Henry Cavill as the flagship DC hero Superman. Cavill first launched the so-called DC Extended Universe — also consisting of “Wonder Woman” and a grab bag of other films starring Aquaman, Shazam, and the...
Wonder Woman 3 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
Gal Gadot said earlier this week that she "can't wait" to share the "next chapter" of her Wonder Woman character with fans The future of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman seems to be in jeopardy as multiple outlets report that new DC Studios leadership decided not to move forward with the character's third standalone film. In October, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films. As they steer...
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
DC Comics and James Gunn Hints at Potential End of the Snyderverse, "We Are Not Going To Make Every Single Person Happy"
DC Comics fans are in for a massive shakeup after James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over as the new leadership at Warner Bros. for DC content. Earlier, reports of DC and Warner Bros. canceling Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 were confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The publication has also indicated that Gunn and Safran are in the final stages of preparing to reveal their multiyear plans for DC to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. The plan, which is currently still in flux, is slated to serve as a blueprint for how DC should be moving forward, while also introducing a new vision for the franchise.
‘Woman Woman 3’ Cancelled By New DC Boss James Gunn After Disappointing ‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Report
Wonder Woman’s journey may be coming to an end. It has been reported that DC Studios will not be moving forward with the third installment in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman film franchise. The news broke yesterday (Dec. 7) that Wonder Woman 3 will not be moving forward and is now considered “dead,” per sources at The Hollywood Reporter. How it allegedly went down is quite scandalous. In October, filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were named co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros.’s DC Studios, much to the excitement of fans. The two combined carry a plethora of experience across genres, but...
WWE Fans Can Apply To Team With Stars On Wheel Of Fortune, New Look At Batista Film | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 15, 2022. - Fans can apply for a chance to be featured on Wheel Of Fortune with their favorite WWE stars. WWE Universe: Apply for your chance to team with a WWE Superstar on 'Wheel of Fortune'!. Ever wanted to hang...
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Jason Momoa As Lobo Rumors Are Heating Up
If you've been paying any attention at all to fan chatter on the internet regarding the current state of the DC Extended Universe, you already know that despite his preexisting duties as that reality's Aquaman, Jason Momoa is a fan favorite to play the Ultimate Bastich himself, the interstellar bounty hunter known as Lobo. There's been epic fan art depicting him in the role, and Momoa himself has expressed what some interpret as a desire to play the character on screen (via ComicBook.com).
Liv Morgan Discusses What She Sees Herself Doing After Wrestling
Liv Morgan talks life after wrestling. Morgan is enjoyed her best career year in WWE having won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank and now finding herself as the new Queen of Extreme. While her in-ring run doesn't appear to be winding down, she has plenty of avenues to explore after wrestling.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ reportedly pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery amid James Gunn DC shakeup
A tempest has come to the island of Themyscira. The Hollywood Reporter broke the surprising news late Wednesday that the third Gal Gadot-led “Wonder Woman” film, meant to be directed by series stalwart Patty Jenkins, is not happening. This is the biggest shakeup under the DC Comics umbrella of movies at Warner Bros. Discovery since CEO David Zaslav put James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge of DC Studios. Let’s hope nobody put a down payment on a new house! The 2017 “Wonder Woman,” which starred Gadot and Chris Pine, was a massive international hit, bringing in well over $800 million...
Grayson Waller: Cody Rhodes Is The Guy, I Want To Stand Across From The Guy
Grayson Waller wants to challenge himself. Waller is set to challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at NXT New Year's Evil, but he has bigger goals in mind. Appearing on WWE After The Bell, Waller was asked who he would like to face at WrestleMania. "There is one answer...
Diamond Dallas Page Has Been Approached About Making ‘The Resurrection Of Jake The Snake’ A Movie
Diamond Dallas Page is working on a Jake Roberts movie. Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts are intrinsically tied together due to the positive impact DDP has had on the betterment of Roberts in recent years. In 2014, a documentary was made chronicling Jake's recovery alongside DDP and now, DDP says he has been approached about turning that recovery into a movie.
Chris Jericho Cast In Wrestling-Themed Horror Movie 'Dark Match'
Chris Jericho is set to star in an upcoming movie. Andreas Wiseman of Deadline reports that the former AEW World Champion will lead the cast in 'Dark Match', a wrestling-themed horror movie by Dept. 9 Studios. Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, , Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry have also been cast in the film. Jericho commented on the news in a tweet.
Viewership Information For Episodes 11 And 12 Of WOW In Syndication
Viewership information has been revealed for the eleventh and twelfth syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the eleventh episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on November 27 was watched by 242,000 viewers in syndication, up from 218,000 viewers on November 20. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Up from 0.04 the previous week.
