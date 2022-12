The game within the game could be a pivotal part of Sunday’s matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense, fresh off of his best game this season, will be facing off against a defiant Dallas defense. Micah Parsons is the engine for the Cowboys. But Lawrence will need to be mindful of one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL Sunday as Trevon Diggs comes to town. ...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO