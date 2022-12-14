West Virginia ballet casts all ages, backgrounds, dance abilities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A ballet opening to audiences on Dec. 16 says they have cast actors from a wide range of backgrounds.

“Christmas in Who-Ville, The Ballet” will be presented by Arts in Action WV and Bridget’s Dance Academy on Dec. 16 and 17 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Organizers for the ballet say it is, “when ‘The Nutcracker’… meets ‘The Grinch’.”

They say they have cast dancers from all levels of experience from ages four to 68 and from all backgrounds. Two of them are from the Arts in Action WV’s “SuperStar program”: 14-year-old Henry Paul and 15-year-old Jenna Meadows. The Arts in Action WV website says the SuperStar program is where a person’s, “individual ability,” is the focus.

The press release says Paul was born with Dandy Walker Malformation and Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. They say Paul was adopted in 2011 and his family was told he would never walk or talk.

“I am really excited about the ballet, my favorite part is getting to dance with my friends.” Henry Paul

“Henry has always loved dance, since he began ballet rehearsals his excitement and enthusiasm for dance has grown so much more. The fact that my miracle gets on stage and dances is amazing. I am so thankful for Arts in Action and the Christmas ballet for allowing my son to see what he is truly capable of,” Henry’s mother, Judy, said.

The press release says Meadows was born without the connection between her heart and lungs, so her body had to develop its own blood vessels in her lungs to survive once she was born. She has had 22 heart catheterizations, 3 open-heart surgeries and other types of surgeries. She says her opportunities means everything to her.

“Being able to finally dance like I have always wanted to means everything. I have always wanted to be a dancer since I was little.” Jenna Meadows

“Every day, she proves to us that anything is possible. As her parents, we could not be more proud of her and what she has been able to overcome,” Jenna’s mother, Jenny, said.

