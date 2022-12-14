Read full article on original website
Consumer Reports.org
Best Electric Mountain Bikes
There are many reasons people buy electric mountain bikes. Some want to tackle steep, narrow mountain trails loaded with tricky obstacles, while others have their sights set on wide gravel roads that can be ridden for miles. There are also those who simply like a mountain bike’s beefy look and want a little extra assistance to handle the big off-road tires that might otherwise make pedaling more difficult. Understanding there are various needs, and budgets, Consumer Reports recently tested nine models from leading brands.
yankodesign.com
A hidden compartment in this tiny bicycle bell lets you place an Apple AirTag to track your bicycle
Outwardly, it looks like your everyday average bicycle bell. However, what most people don’t know is that the AirBell is also a clever anti-theft device for your bicycle. Designed with a tiny hiding space for an Apple AirTag, the AirBell lets you track your bicycle without anyone really knowing. The AirTag helps you locate your bicycle when it’s missing or if you’re lost in a crowded parking lot, or better still, get notified about its location if it ever gets stolen. The AirBell’s universal design means it can attach to any existing bicycle without really any fancy or expensive upgrades, and uses Apple’s state-of-the-art ultrawide-band chip and ‘Find My’ tracking abilities to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your vehicle.
SKS Speedrocker fender / mudguard review - full length 'guards for gravel bikes without mounts
A fuller set of fenders / mudguards for gravel and CX bikes which lack mounts for bolt-on guards. It's just a pity that they collect so much dirt themselves
yankodesign.com
Size up your mobile lifestyle with this tinniest towable, stowable, and expandable travel trailer you can get
When you’re a small family, an RV seems an effective way to live a trimmed, mobile life. The maintenance cost and carbon footprint of an average RV, irrespective of the living comfort, is not comparable to that of a teardrop trailer or a tent for a weekend getaway. Pitching...
yankodesign.com
Gantri’s latest 3D-printed table lamp cleverly combines direct and indirect lighting to illuminate spaces
While the Hula lamp looks just like your everyday bedside tabletop lamp, it’s a clear example of a clever idea, wonderfully implemented to create a light that’s efficient and an instant icon. Designed with a two-way shade and double diffusers, the lamp uses a combination of direct light (shooting upwards) and indirect light (falling downwards) to efficiently light up spaces well without creating any glare to the eye. “Inspired by the ways in which lighting affects well-being, Felix Pottinger created Hula as an answer to the shrinking spaces inevitable to city living”, says Gantri, the maker of the lamp. “The light that flows up through the top of the diffuser, creating an illusion of higher ceilings while the light that comes through the bottom brings a warm glow on any surface.”
shiftedmag.com
Best Ride on Cars with Remote Control – Buying Guide
Kids are enthralled by all sorts of rides and they never like to miss any of those they see in the indoor or outdoor amusement parks, and the excitement and attraction of riding a car that is fit for their size are matchless. Just imagine how a little child might feel when he finds himself driving a car that looks and feels so real. It boosts their confidence, sharpens their reflexes, and stimulates their brain development. The good thing is that now you can have so many awesome options for these rideable remote control cars that the choice can sometimes become harder than you could think of. Here’s our list of the 11 best ride-able remote control cars to help you make the right choice for your child:
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Toyota Prius May Look More Expensive, But It Really Isn't
Arriving at your Toyota dealership early next year, the 2023 Prius hybrid. making an impact with its new, sporty design. It's a car that actually looks... good—and we bet you never thought you'd think that about a Prius. If the new styling doesn't get your Hybrid Synergy Drive, er, synergizing, check out the price, which is as easy on your wallet as the car is on your eyes: Toyota's MSRP is listed just under $29,000.
Thermostat hack can save you up to $230 a year on your heating and electricity bills
A NOVEL thermostat hack can help you save a lot of money by utilizing settings on the device when you’re asleep or away from home. Energy.gov shared that obtaining a programmable thermostat can result in significant savings as time passes. Resetting your thermostat when not in use will provide...
technologynetworks.com
Low-Cost Battery Built With Four Times the Capacity of Lithium
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, the...
yankodesign.com
These energy efficient petal-shaped desk lamps will occupy minimum space on your cluttered desk
Designed by Koncept co-founders Kenneth Ng and Edmund Ng, the Splitty Pro Gen 2 lamps are a revamped and modified version of the brand’s original Splitty design. The original Splitty lamp design was marked by a flat, gently-curving, petal-like head, which is reminiscent of a water droplet!. Designer: Koncept.
This Rugged Taxa Mantis Travel Trailer Lets You Off-Road in Style—With the Whole Family
Want to rough it with the whole family? Taxa Outdoor has the trailer for you. The Texas-based caravan maker now offers an overlanding version of the popular Mantis. The rugged trailer may have been designed to be taken off-road but it still comes loaded with plenty of features that will make you feel at home no matter where the adventure takes you. The Mantis was already Taxa’s most versatile model, but the Overland edition is even more capable. It looks like the other members of the Mantis family at a glance, but take a look at its undercarriage and you’ll see some...
yankodesign.com
Based on regenerative braking this nifty device clips to your bike wheel to generate electric energy, deploy it to the grid
While I was measuring my ways to manage power usage better on Energy Conservation Day in my country, I stumbled upon this fascinating idea of an Energy Keeper. The puck-like device intends to collect kinetic energy produced when brakes are applied on a bike and provide the converted electrical energy back to the grid; yes, I’m scratching my head as well!
fox56news.com
Mitsubishi launches all-new electric vehicle that charges itself
(Our Auto Expert) – Automakers continue to roll out fully electric vehicles. However, one automaker is taking a pragmatic approach, knowing that many consumers aren’t ready for fully electric vehicles yet. But they are ready for vehicles that are part electric and part gas. Mitsubishi has mostly become...
ZDNet
Strava's 2022 Year in Sport: E-bikes for fitness and commuting
Strava captures an immense amount of data from more than 100 million members, and it is always interesting to check out the annual Year in Sport report. The world opened up more in 2022 and the data shows that people enjoyed getting out on trails and participating in events with others.
Quoc Chelsea Boots review - a promising idea, sadly not great either on or off the bike
Like a sofa-bed, the Quoc Chelsea Boots are neither entirely comfortable nor functional
yankodesign.com
Mitsubishi Fuso NomadPro Canter mobile office creates sense of openness not possible with other ‘nature’ connecting RVs
How many times in the past three years have we come across mobile home/office vouching to bring remote work lifestyle closer to nature like never before? Ask me! It’s every other day some mobile home, tiny RV studio or something in the ranks that crops up and spoils us for choice. When we already have so many options to pick from, why not allow the Mitsubishi Fuso NomadPro Canter to make a contention as well?
yankodesign.com
This ready-to-assemble chair brings a distinctive look to your dining room
Furniture that can be assembled at home has seen a rise in adoption over the past years, in no small thanks to the popularity of minimalist designs from the likes of IKEA. The idea is to allow these products to be shipped more efficiently while offloading the task of assembling the final piece to the owner. While it might be cheaper in terms of shipping and space, there are hidden costs to this system, such as the effort required to put everything together as well as limitations in design because of space requirements when being packaged and transported. These factors might actually be deal-breakers for some homeowners, which is why this wooden dining chair concept is particularly interesting in how it solves almost all those problems by being trivial to assemble while also looking quite unique and appealing.
yankodesign.com
Absolutely genius toilet design with a lid-activated flush only flushes when you’ve shut the lid
Did you know that you’re supposed to close the lid each time you flush a toilet?! The lid isn’t there for aesthetic reasons, it’s there to make sure germs and bacteria don’t fly around into the air as particulate matter when you hit the flush. THAT’S what the lid is for! Well, I think I can speak on behalf of a lot of us but I was today-years-old when I got to know that… and sure, it sounds like a weirdly complicated procedure, but this award-winning toilet design makes the entire process easier. Dubbed ‘CLOSE THE LID’, this toilet’s clear lid IS its flush. The lid is directly connected to the toilet’s flushing system, activating it only when you shut the lid. The lid helps contain the water spray, preventing a ‘blowback’ of sorts, while its clear design lets you know if you.ve flushed successfully.
