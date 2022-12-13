Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -An accident this afternoon on Texoma Parkway near Fallon drive. Sherman police said a black passenger car lost control, crossed the center median, and hit a white van heading north. A passenger in the van may have a broken collarbone. A child was flown to a...
KXII.com
Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning. It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive. Officials say two...
KXII.com
Woman arrested after biting Sherman officer
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman officer was bit this Friday morning while attempting to arrest a woman who police say was intoxicated. It all started when officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Archer Drive. A woman by the name of Patsy Vaden was allegedly banging on...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KTEN.com
Meth seized in Murray County drug bust
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An investigation involving the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has resulted in the seizure of five pounds of methamphetamine. Efren Favela-Diaz of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested on charges of aggravated drug trafficking after law enforcement...
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
KXII.com
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
KXII.com
Carter County man charged with assault after hitting woman with chain, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for hitting a woman in the head with a chain. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 59-year-old Gregory Hacker is accused of attacking a woman with intent to do bodily harm, without justifiable or excusable cause.
KTEN.com
Santa teams up with Durant Police for special traffic stops
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Durant Police Department made special traffic stops Saturday afternoon with Santa Claus. Durant law enforcement decided last year that it would be a great idea to pull over some families and surprise them with Christmas gifts. It was a huge success last season, so the...
KXII.com
Bogus tip draws swift police response in Sherman neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There was a large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College. Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be what’s...
KXII.com
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in Wilson. Despite the time that’s passed, family is still actively searching for the truth and working to bring them home. ”[We’d been planning for months to search]...
KXII.com
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week, for moving thousands of pounds of marijuana to the out-of-state black market. According to a Facebook post, the OBN seized nearly 40,000 plants and 3,000 pounds of process marijuana packaged for...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One Injured In Lamar County Crash
A crash killed one person, and another sustained non-incapacitating injuries at about 5:20 Sunday morning. The preliminary DPS reports indicate a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryson Stee of Scroggins was southbound on US 271 in Deport when it crossed the center line and struck 24-year-old Virginia Raney of Bogata, who was northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is an ongoing investigation.
KTEN.com
Former Tishomingo teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship
(KTEN) — Former Tishomingo teacher Shelley Duncan, convicted on multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under 16 in Indian Country, has been sentenced to 36 months in federal prison. The sentence was handed down Monday by Judge Jodi W. Dishman in the Eastern District Court of Oklahoma.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 14)
Paris Police assisted a deputy constable with a traffic stop in the 400 block of SW 22nd St Tuesday morning at 11:55. The driver, Gary Antonio Woods, 26, of Paris, had three outstanding felony warrants. They charged him with aggravated assault of a family member, assault of a family member by impeding breathing, and aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon. The warrants stemmed from a disturbance on Sep. 27, 2022. They transferred Woods to the Lamar County Jail.
bryancountypatriot.com
Wright’s Drive In open for business in Durant again
DURANT – A longtime favorite place to stop and eat in Bryan County is ready to go once again. Wright’s Drive In reopened its original location for business on Tuesday. The restaurant located at 319 S. Ninth Ave. in Durant is back open and going strong. Owner Courtney Epps said the response has been great.
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
KTEN.com
Habitat for Humanity gifts first Whitewright home
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) -- Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County had their dedication of their first Whitewright home Saturday morning. The team begun ground breaking in early July and now has handed over the keys to the Geller family of seven. Drew Geller and his family were very grateful of...
