A crash killed one person, and another sustained non-incapacitating injuries at about 5:20 Sunday morning. The preliminary DPS reports indicate a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryson Stee of Scroggins was southbound on US 271 in Deport when it crossed the center line and struck 24-year-old Virginia Raney of Bogata, who was northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is an ongoing investigation.

LAMAR COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO