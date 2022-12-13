ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

KXII.com

Texoma child flown to hospital after crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -An accident this afternoon on Texoma Parkway near Fallon drive. Sherman police said a black passenger car lost control, crossed the center median, and hit a white van heading north. A passenger in the van may have a broken collarbone. A child was flown to a...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning. It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive. Officials say two...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Woman arrested after biting Sherman officer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman officer was bit this Friday morning while attempting to arrest a woman who police say was intoxicated. It all started when officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Archer Drive. A woman by the name of Patsy Vaden was allegedly banging on...
SHERMAN, TX
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
KTEN.com

Meth seized in Murray County drug bust

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An investigation involving the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has resulted in the seizure of five pounds of methamphetamine. Efren Favela-Diaz of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested on charges of aggravated drug trafficking after law enforcement...
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Santa teams up with Durant Police for special traffic stops

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Durant Police Department made special traffic stops Saturday afternoon with Santa Claus. Durant law enforcement decided last year that it would be a great idea to pull over some families and surprise them with Christmas gifts. It was a huge success last season, so the...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Bogus tip draws swift police response in Sherman neighborhood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There was a large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College. Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be what’s...
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead, One Injured In Lamar County Crash

A crash killed one person, and another sustained non-incapacitating injuries at about 5:20 Sunday morning. The preliminary DPS reports indicate a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryson Stee of Scroggins was southbound on US 271 in Deport when it crossed the center line and struck 24-year-old Virginia Raney of Bogata, who was northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is an ongoing investigation.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 14)

Paris Police assisted a deputy constable with a traffic stop in the 400 block of SW 22nd St Tuesday morning at 11:55. The driver, Gary Antonio Woods, 26, of Paris, had three outstanding felony warrants. They charged him with aggravated assault of a family member, assault of a family member by impeding breathing, and aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon. The warrants stemmed from a disturbance on Sep. 27, 2022. They transferred Woods to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Wright’s Drive In open for business in Durant again

DURANT – A longtime favorite place to stop and eat in Bryan County is ready to go once again. Wright’s Drive In reopened its original location for business on Tuesday. The restaurant located at 319 S. Ninth Ave. in Durant is back open and going strong. Owner Courtney Epps said the response has been great.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
KTEN.com

Habitat for Humanity gifts first Whitewright home

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) -- Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County had their dedication of their first Whitewright home Saturday morning. The team begun ground breaking in early July and now has handed over the keys to the Geller family of seven. Drew Geller and his family were very grateful of...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX

