San Antonio, TX

KLST/KSAN

Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job

FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
FLORESVILLE, TX
sasportsstar.com

Woman killed in early morning crash on IH-35 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup on IH-35 Thursday morning. It was just before 5A.M. when the woman and the driver of an 18 wheeler were involved in a crash near the exit ramp from 35 Northbound to Division Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio local news

