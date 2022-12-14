Read full article on original website
Road-rage incident leads to fatal shooting in south San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident led to a fatal shooting on the city's south side. San Antonio police were called to the 500 block of Lebanon Street around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for the shooting. Authorities said the victim approached the suspect's vehicle, and one of the...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers release pictures of suspects believed to be involved in shooting of Uber driver, passenger
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers on Thursday released pictures of two men believed to have been involved in the shooting of an Uber driver and passenger. According to San Antonio police, a 26-year-old man got into an argument with another man outside a bar. The man then got a ride home with an Uber driver.
San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville
Floresville's city manager said the department confirmed the officer's state licenses, but he said he's unsure how much online scrutiny it conducted.
Guilty verdict reached in trial of man accused of killing BCSO K-9 Chucky
SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jury has returned a guilty verdict against Matthew Mireles, the man on trial in the shooting death of a Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer. Mireles was accused of leading Bexar County deputies on a chase before shooting and killing the K-9 officer...
KSAT 12
Boy, 12, critically injured after sister stabs him with kitchen knife, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after San Antonio police said his 13-year-old sister stabbed him with a kitchen knife at their Northeast Side home. The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Woodlake Parkway. Police said it’s unclear what...
Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job
FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
KSAT 12
Armored truck driver assaulted at Northeast Side bank, taken to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three people who they say assaulted the driver of a Brinks armored truck on Thursday morning on the Northeast Side. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at a bank in the 6500 block of FM 78. Police said a...
KSAT 12
What happened to the search for Lina Khil? Community members want to know
San Antonio – San Antonio police continue searching for Lina Khil, a toddler seen nearly a year ago. Residents in her apartment complex worry her case has been on the back burner. Rita McMikens lives next to the playground where Lina Khil was last seen playing. San Antonio police...
KSAT 12
Former SAPD officer fired for feces sandwich ‘released from employment’ in Floresville, mayor says
SAN ANTONIO – The controversy surrounding an officer fired from the San Antonio Police Department for giving a homeless person a feces sandwich has caught up with him at another police department in Floresville. KSAT Investigates has followed the case surrounding Matthew Luckhurst for years. After the san Antonio...
'Trying to make easy cash': Man accused of stealing lottery tickets from multiple San Antonio stores
SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old man is accused of stealing lottery tickets from at least three different south-side convenience stores in recent weeks, according to the San Antonio Police Department. SAPD Officer Ricardo Guzman said Alex Vasquez was taken into custody Thursday, after investigators tracked him down via surveillance...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
Owner of San Antonio property and site of deadly explosion never obtained building permits, city says
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
Woman thrown from car after crash in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A driver was thrown from her car after a crash on 1604 near Culebra Road on the city's west side. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday. The San Antonio Police Department said one driver was turning onto the frontage road when it crashed into another car.
KTSA
Helotes bar fight involving off-duty SAPD officers under investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Internal affairs is now investigating a bar fight in Helotes that involved several off-duty San Antonio police officers. Surveillance video taken from Pete’s Place Spirits & More shows three women getting into fight before the off-duty officers got involved. KSAT-TV reports one of...
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck following crash on highway
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck following crash with another vehicle on I-35 on the far south side of town. It happened early Thursday morning on I-35 at Division Avenue. Police say an 18-wheeler and a car were involved in...
sasportsstar.com
Woman killed in early morning crash on IH-35 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup on IH-35 Thursday morning. It was just before 5A.M. when the woman and the driver of an 18 wheeler were involved in a crash near the exit ramp from 35 Northbound to Division Avenue.
The judge called Kenne McFadden a 'nuisance' — and let the man accused of killing her walk free
Insider found only 28 murder convictions over five years of transgender homicides. Judges and juries sometimes easily accepted claims of self-defense.
San Antonio serial killer rumors have 'no factual basis,' police say
Rumors started from viral social media posts.
KSAT 12
Accidental shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was taken to an area hospital following an accidental shooting on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of East Highland Boulevard, not far...
Police: Schertz elementary student found in possession of gun, two knives on campus
SCHERTZ, Texas — A young Schertz student was found with a gun after showing it to another student during lunch Tuesday morning, officials said. Around 11:40 a.m., Schertz police officers responded to the elementary school after receiving reports that an 8-year-old had a firearm on campus. Police say they took the gun and also found two knives.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot and killed during apparent exchange of gunfire on Northeast Side
SANA TNONIO – A man was shot and killed during an apparent exchange of gunfire on the city’s Northeast Side Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police received a call at 4:55 p.m. for a shooting along Roundtree Ln., near Randolph Blvd. Upon arrival, officials found...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
