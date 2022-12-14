Read full article on original website
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Lynchburg principal of E. C. Glass High School announces retirement
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After 23 years with Lynchburg City Schools (LCS), Principal Rose Flaugher of E. C. Glass High School announced her retirement at the end of the 2022-23 school year. “I want to express my gratitude to the students, teachers, staff, and E. C. Glass community. You...
Blacksburg Town Council approves free bus fare
After all town council members voted "yes," Blacksburg Transit will now have free bus fare for everyone. After all town council members voted "yes," Blacksburg Transit will now have free bus fare for everyone. Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co. ShaWanda Weatherspoon, owner of 3112 Catering Co. joins WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson...
New job opportunities coming to Montgomery County; FedEx facility opening in 2023
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– To help with adding new jobs to Montgomery County, a brand new FedEx facility is opening in Falling Branch Corporate Park. The facility is a 251,000-square-foot distribution center located on 41 acres of land. “We’re always working and promoting ways to bring economic growth to Montgomery...
All the Dirt: Planning your 2023 garden
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It might be mid-December but did you know now is the time to start thinking about your spring and summer garden?. Scott Baker from Bedford Virginia Cooperative Extension gives us all the dirt on planning your 2023 garden!. These are the top FIVE questions Baker...
Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co.
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Cholocate lovers are celebrating National Chocolate Covered Anything Day! December 16th is a day! Drizzle, dip, or dunk your favorite foods in every kind of chocolate imaginable on this day.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 causes delays: Roanoke Co.
UPDATE 12/16 at 1:47 p.m. — The tractor-trailer crash previously reported at mile marker 136 in Roanoke County has been cleared, according to VDOT. However, VDOT says a second multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 137 near the construction zone in Roanoke County. The...
Roanoke Hidden Histories reaches fundraising goal for Henrietta Lacks statue
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After exceeding its fundraising goals of $160,000, the Roanoke Hidden Histories project will launch the next phase of completing the Henrietta Lacks statue at Lacks Plaza on Monday, Dec. 19. The project will focus on acknowledging and documenting painful and troubling aspects of shared history...
Veterans Voices : Delvis “Mac” McCadden
ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) — Air Force veteran Mac McCadden has dedicated nearly 5 decades of his life to local and national sports and serving the community. For the past few years the famous voice you are hearing on the mic at William Fleming basketball games is Colonel alum Delvis “Mac” McCadden. It is something he enjoys.
Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
LPD implements Violent Crime Response Team
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) announced that on Dec. 8 they implemented a Violent Crime Response Team (VCRT). They say since then the VCRT has seized six illegal firearms and arrested 19 people. Police say the VCRT is a group led by LPD officers who...
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
Tractor-trailer on US 220 south in Franklin Co.: Cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports a tractor-trailer crash on US 220 south near Fork Mountain Road in Franklin County. VDOT says drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this area. All southbound lanes are closed and a detour is in place.
Full-scale prison escape exercise in Bland and Giles Counties
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VDC) reports that there will be a full-scale prison escape exercised in Bland and Giles County today. According to officials, residents may see increased law enforcement and public safety presence in those areas from 10 a.m. until noon. The activity will involve...
Teddy Bear Toss
Rail Yard Dawgs donate toys collected to kids in Roanoke. Rail Yard Dawgs donate toys collected to kids in Roanoke. Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co. ShaWanda Weatherspoon, owner of 3112 Catering Co. joins WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson in the Community Kitchen to create some chocolatey dishes. Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co.
LPD conducts “Operation Naughty List”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they conducted a one-day operation to arrest violent offenders, and suspects wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants. LPD calls the push “Operation Naughty List”. Police report that on Dec. 13 as part of “Operation Naughty...
Grocery inflation expected to slow next year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The USDA reports that grocery costs have increased between 11 percent and 12 percent since last year. In 2023, those prices will still be climbing, but only by about 3 percent. “We’re going back to what we historically have seen more over the past say...
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell NASCAR 75th Anniversary Full Interview
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell NASCAR 75th Anniversary Full Interview. Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell NASCAR …. Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell NASCAR 75th Anniversary Full Interview. Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co. ShaWanda Weatherspoon, owner of 3112 Catering Co. joins WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson in the Community Kitchen to create some...
Icy roads cause vehicle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Icy road conditions caused a two-vehicle crash along Route 460 west in Campbell County early Friday morning, according to officials. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle in the ditch with heavy damage and another with minor damage on the median.
Salem Police search for a person of interest in a business scam
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department wants the community’s assistance in identifying a woman who investigators believe is a person of interest in scamming a Salem business. Salem Police posted on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 12, searching for a woman who may be the passenger or...
Deputies looking for two males in Express Mart burglary
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in searching for two men it said were involved in a burglary at the Express Mart in Bedford. Deputies said they responded to 18013 Forrest Road on Tuesday, Dec. 13. They...
