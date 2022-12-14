Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
The Apple Watch may have future applications in mental health disorders
1. In this literature review, heart rate variability measurements were able to detect mild mental stress, despite some gaps in data. 2. Furthermore, accelerometer-based sleep monitoring had a high accuracy and sensitivity in detecting sleep. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The Apple Watch has continually advanced the capabilities of smartwatches...
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that brains with more vitamin D function better
An estimated 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number that's expected to rise as the global population ages. To find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, scientists need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia. Researchers at Tufts University have completed the first study...
Bucs team up with Sunshine Health for mental health initiative
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Sunshine Health are teaming up on a new mental health awareness initiative called "Take a Time Out for Mental Health."
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
docwirenews.com
Healthy Lifestyle and Mortality in Dialysis Patients
Approximately 2.5 million people with stage 5 chronic kidney diseases (CKD) worldwide are treated with long-term dialysis. The prognosis of patients on dialysis is poor, with an annual mortality rate of 10% to 20%, due largely to cardiovascular diseases. Use of statins as pharmacological interventions have yielded few results in reducing mortality in dialysis patients.
contagionlive.com
Looking Beyond C difficile: The Potential of the Gut Microbiome
Dr. Elizabeth Garner speculates the FDA approval of RBX2660 for recurrent C difficile infection will pave the way for more restorative microbiome therapies. This is part 2 of an interview regarding the FDA approval of RBX2660 (Rebyota). To watch part 1 of Dr. Elizabeth Garner’s interview, click here. Last...
ajmc.com
Patients With CKD Report Burden Could Improve Through Communication With Physicians
Speaking with patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) about the burdens associated with care could help improve understanding of the disease and their communication with health care professionals. A study published in Advances in Therapy found that therapeutic options, communication with patients, and the role of the patient community...
MedicalXpress
New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs
Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
physiciansweekly.com
Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection Not Linked to Worse Outcomes After Surgery
FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Prior infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is not associated with death, major adverse cardiovascular events, or rehospitalization following elective major noncardiac surgery, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in JAMA Network Open. Kieran L. Quinn, M.D.,...
physiciansweekly.com
Most Older Adults With COPD Are Doing Well Mentally
FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The majority of older adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are mentally flourishing, according to a study published online Dec. 6 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Sally Abudiab and Esme Fuller-Thomson, Ph.D., M.S.W., both from the...
physiciansweekly.com
Aprocitentan is an effective and safe option for the treatment of resistant hypertension
1. Compared to placebo, participants on aprocitentan had a greater reduction in office systolic blood pressure at four weeks and this was sustained for a total of 40 weeks. 2. The most common adverse effect of aprocitentan was fluid retention and edema. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension...
Doctors often miss depression symptoms for certain groups — a routine screening policy could help
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person's quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults.
physiciansweekly.com
COVID-19 increased anxiety rates during the perinatal period and pregnancy
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, women reported worsening anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to pre-pandemic times. 2. Furthermore, rates of depression were higher during the COVID-19 pandemic but did not reach statistical significance, compared to pre-pandemic times. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Depression and anxiety affect a...
physiciansweekly.com
Ultraprocessed food intake is associated with cognitive decline in geriatric populations
1. At 8 years follow-up, a higher percentage of daily caloric intake from ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) was associated with quicker global cognitive decline and executive function decline, but not associated with memory decline. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) While dementia is a leading cause of disability worldwide, the paucity of...
physiciansweekly.com
Walking, Mental and Physical Health During COVID-19
The following is a summary of “Relationship Between Mental and Physical Health and Walking During the COVID-19 Pandemic” published in the October 2022 issue of Family Medicine by Bonnell et al. Quarantining, social isolation and lockdowns in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic are necessary public health measures,...
physiciansweekly.com
Recommendations Developed for Lower-Extremity Varicose Veins
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In clinical practice guidelines issued by the Society for Vascular Surgery, American Venous Forum, and American Vein and Lymphatic Society, and published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and treatment of lower-extremity varicose veins.
physiciansweekly.com
Global Inequalities Remain in Cervical Cancer Incidence
FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Substantial geographic and socioeconomic inequalities are seen in cervical cancer globally, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in The Lancet Global Health. Deependra Singh, Ph.D., from the World Health Organization in Lyon, France, and colleagues estimated the age-specific and age-standardized...
