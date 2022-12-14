ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

physiciansweekly.com

The Apple Watch may have future applications in mental health disorders

1. In this literature review, heart rate variability measurements were able to detect mild mental stress, despite some gaps in data. 2. Furthermore, accelerometer-based sleep monitoring had a high accuracy and sensitivity in detecting sleep. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The Apple Watch has continually advanced the capabilities of smartwatches...
WebMD

COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds

Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
aao.org

Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy

Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that brains with more vitamin D function better

An estimated 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number that's expected to rise as the global population ages. To find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, scientists need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia. Researchers at Tufts University have completed the first study...
docwirenews.com

Healthy Lifestyle and Mortality in Dialysis Patients

Approximately 2.5 million people with stage 5 chronic kidney diseases (CKD) worldwide are treated with long-term dialysis. The prognosis of patients on dialysis is poor, with an annual mortality rate of 10% to 20%, due largely to cardiovascular diseases. Use of statins as pharmacological interventions have yielded few results in reducing mortality in dialysis patients.
contagionlive.com

Looking Beyond C difficile: The Potential of the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Elizabeth Garner speculates the FDA approval of RBX2660 for recurrent C difficile infection will pave the way for more restorative microbiome therapies. This is part 2 of an interview regarding the FDA approval of RBX2660 (Rebyota). To watch part 1 of Dr. Elizabeth Garner’s interview, click here. Last...
ajmc.com

Patients With CKD Report Burden Could Improve Through Communication With Physicians

Speaking with patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) about the burdens associated with care could help improve understanding of the disease and their communication with health care professionals. A study published in Advances in Therapy found that therapeutic options, communication with patients, and the role of the patient community...
MedicalXpress

New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs

Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
physiciansweekly.com

Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection Not Linked to Worse Outcomes After Surgery

FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Prior infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is not associated with death, major adverse cardiovascular events, or rehospitalization following elective major noncardiac surgery, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in JAMA Network Open. Kieran L. Quinn, M.D.,...
physiciansweekly.com

Most Older Adults With COPD Are Doing Well Mentally

FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The majority of older adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are mentally flourishing, according to a study published online Dec. 6 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Sally Abudiab and Esme Fuller-Thomson, Ph.D., M.S.W., both from the...
physiciansweekly.com

Aprocitentan is an effective and safe option for the treatment of resistant hypertension

1. Compared to placebo, participants on aprocitentan had a greater reduction in office systolic blood pressure at four weeks and this was sustained for a total of 40 weeks. 2. The most common adverse effect of aprocitentan was fluid retention and edema. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension...
Salon

Doctors often miss depression symptoms for certain groups — a routine screening policy could help

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person's quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults.
physiciansweekly.com

COVID-19 increased anxiety rates during the perinatal period and pregnancy

1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, women reported worsening anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to pre-pandemic times. 2. Furthermore, rates of depression were higher during the COVID-19 pandemic but did not reach statistical significance, compared to pre-pandemic times. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Depression and anxiety affect a...
physiciansweekly.com

Ultraprocessed food intake is associated with cognitive decline in geriatric populations

1. At 8 years follow-up, a higher percentage of daily caloric intake from ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) was associated with quicker global cognitive decline and executive function decline, but not associated with memory decline. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) While dementia is a leading cause of disability worldwide, the paucity of...
physiciansweekly.com

Walking, Mental and Physical Health During COVID-19

The following is a summary of “Relationship Between Mental and Physical Health and Walking During the COVID-19 Pandemic” published in the October 2022 issue of Family Medicine by Bonnell et al. Quarantining, social isolation and lockdowns in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic are necessary public health measures,...
physiciansweekly.com

Recommendations Developed for Lower-Extremity Varicose Veins

THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In clinical practice guidelines issued by the Society for Vascular Surgery, American Venous Forum, and American Vein and Lymphatic Society, and published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and treatment of lower-extremity varicose veins.
physiciansweekly.com

Global Inequalities Remain in Cervical Cancer Incidence

FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Substantial geographic and socioeconomic inequalities are seen in cervical cancer globally, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in The Lancet Global Health. Deependra Singh, Ph.D., from the World Health Organization in Lyon, France, and colleagues estimated the age-specific and age-standardized...

