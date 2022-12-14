Study site selection in trials pertaining to transcatheter valvular therapies can affect the socioeconomic makeup of the sample

Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Non-pharmacological Hypertension Treatments: Effectiveness, Cost-effectiveness, Barriers, and Enablers
Reducing alcohol consumption, decreasing salt intake, increasing potassium intake, increasing physical activity, losing weight, and eating a heart-healthy diet are all non-pharmacological interventions recommended by the current guidelines for the prevention, detection, evaluation, and management of hypertension. Despite this, primary care settings have yet to fully adopt non-pharmacological therapies. Therefore, in this work, researchers systematically examined and summarized the literature on non-pharmacological therapies for the treatment of hypertension in primary care, including their efficacy, cost-effectiveness, barriers, and facilitators. For the purpose of identifying the most recent reviews or, in their absence, primary studies on alcohol reduction, salt intake reduction, potassium supplementation, physical activity, weight loss, heart-healthy diets, and other non-pharmacological interventions for the treatment of hypertension in primary care, a comprehensive literature search was conducted using Embase, Google Scholar, and PubMed.
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of 'meth' heart failure now seen in a wide range of socioeconomic and racial groups
Rates of heart failure associated with the growing illicit use of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, or meth for short, are rising worldwide and now affect a wide range of socio-economic and racial groups, finds a review of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. Meth heart failure is...
ajmc.com
Patients With CKD Report Burden Could Improve Through Communication With Physicians
Speaking with patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) about the burdens associated with care could help improve understanding of the disease and their communication with health care professionals. A study published in Advances in Therapy found that therapeutic options, communication with patients, and the role of the patient community...
Free COVID-19 tests now available
Four additional free COVID-19 tests are available for a limited round of ordering through the United States Postal Service. The Biden administration announced Thursday the free tests were part of preparedness plan to stay ahead of increased COVID-19 cases this winter.The four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests can be ordered at COVIDTests.gov and are limited to one order per residential address. Orders will ship free starting the week of Dec. 19 and continue in the weeks ahead, according to the administration.“Starting today, all U.S. households can order a total of four at-home COVID-19 tests that will be mailed directly to...
docwirenews.com
Healthy Lifestyle and Mortality in Dialysis Patients
Approximately 2.5 million people with stage 5 chronic kidney diseases (CKD) worldwide are treated with long-term dialysis. The prognosis of patients on dialysis is poor, with an annual mortality rate of 10% to 20%, due largely to cardiovascular diseases. Use of statins as pharmacological interventions have yielded few results in reducing mortality in dialysis patients.
ajmc.com
CKD Associated With Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
A cohort study found that chronic kidney disease (CKD) was associated with the development of abdominal aortic aneurysm, with risk increasing as CKD stage advanced. Abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) were found to develop more frequently in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in Annals of Surgical Treatment and Research. The findings demonstrated that risk increased as the stage of CKD advanced.
physiciansweekly.com
Aprocitentan is an effective and safe option for the treatment of resistant hypertension
1. Compared to placebo, participants on aprocitentan had a greater reduction in office systolic blood pressure at four weeks and this was sustained for a total of 40 weeks. 2. The most common adverse effect of aprocitentan was fluid retention and edema. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension...
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MindBodyGreen
New Study Finds Link Between ADHD & Alzheimer's Disease
Scientists have previously hypothesized that attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be a risk factor for cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease (AD). However, the lack of studies investigating age-related cognitive decline in individuals with ADHD later in life has prevented a distinct association between ADHD and cognitive decline—until now. Researchers from...
MedicalXpress
American Society for Radiation Oncology issues updated guideline on radiation therapy for endometrial cancer
A newly updated clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer. The guideline also considers the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive post-operative therapy. The guideline is published in the January/February 2023 issue of Practical Radiation Oncology.
physiciansweekly.com
Low-dose interleukin 2 may be beneficial for primary Sjögren syndrome
1. Among patients with primary Sjögren syndrome, therapy with low-dose interleukin 2 significantly improved outcomes as determined by the European League Against Rheumatism Sjögren’s Syndrome Disease Activity Index. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Primary Sjögren syndrome (pSS) is a debilitating autoimmune disease that is characterized...
physiciansweekly.com
Analyzing How Patient Characteristics Related to Mohs Micrographic Surgery Affect Anxiety
The following is a summary of “Analysis of Factors Contributing to Perioperative Mohs Micrographic Surgery Anxiety: Patient Survey Study at an Academic Center” published in the December 2022 issue of Dermatologic Surgery by Kokoska et al. Patient anxiety measured throughout the pre-and post-operative periods correlate with poorer pain...
physiciansweekly.com
The Apple Watch may have future applications in mental health disorders
1. In this literature review, heart rate variability measurements were able to detect mild mental stress, despite some gaps in data. 2. Furthermore, accelerometer-based sleep monitoring had a high accuracy and sensitivity in detecting sleep. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The Apple Watch has continually advanced the capabilities of smartwatches...
physiciansweekly.com
Slight increase of incidence of myocarditis post-mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccination
1. The incidence of myocarditis following administration of mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was higher than the baseline incidence. 2. Rates of myocarditis were higher amongst males, individuals aged 12-29 years old, patients receiving the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine, and following the second dose. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Postvaccination myocarditis...
physiciansweekly.com
Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection Not Linked to Worse Outcomes After Surgery
FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Prior infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is not associated with death, major adverse cardiovascular events, or rehospitalization following elective major noncardiac surgery, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in JAMA Network Open. Kieran L. Quinn, M.D.,...
Medical News Today
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
physiciansweekly.com
Squeezed by Temp Nurse Costs, Hospital Systems Create Their Own Staffing Agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals.
physiciansweekly.com
Evaluating Crowdsourced Surgical Skills
The following is a summary of “Crowdsourced assessment of surgical skills: A systematic review” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Olsen et al. The procedure’s success significantly impacts the patient’s result, making surgical skill development crucial. Through the use of crowdsourced evaluation, several unskilled members of the general public may complete jobs in the medical industry. For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationship between crowd workers and experienced surgeons to employ crowdsourced judgments of surgical expertise.
physiciansweekly.com
Global Inequalities Remain in Cervical Cancer Incidence
FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Substantial geographic and socioeconomic inequalities are seen in cervical cancer globally, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in The Lancet Global Health. Deependra Singh, Ph.D., from the World Health Organization in Lyon, France, and colleagues estimated the age-specific and age-standardized...
