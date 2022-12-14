Study site selection in trials pertaining to transcatheter valvular therapies can affect the socioeconomic makeup of the sample

Reducing alcohol consumption, decreasing salt intake, increasing potassium intake, increasing physical activity, losing weight, and eating a heart-healthy diet are all non-pharmacological interventions recommended by the current guidelines for the prevention, detection, evaluation, and management of hypertension. Despite this, primary care settings have yet to fully adopt non-pharmacological therapies. Therefore, in this work, researchers systematically examined and summarized the literature on non-pharmacological therapies for the treatment of hypertension in primary care, including their efficacy, cost-effectiveness, barriers, and facilitators. For the purpose of identifying the most recent reviews or, in their absence, primary studies on alcohol reduction, salt intake reduction, potassium supplementation, physical activity, weight loss, heart-healthy diets, and other non-pharmacological interventions for the treatment of hypertension in primary care, a comprehensive literature search was conducted using Embase, Google Scholar, and PubMed.

