ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

'No place was safe'; Advocates demand names of abusive priests from the Diocese of Oakland

OAKLAND -- The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, has called for the Diocese of Oakland to publicly released the full list of alleged abusive priests in the Catholic church. One survivor of abuse is encouraging victims to come forward before the window to file a civil suit closes at the end of the year. Joey Piscitelli claims he was first molested when he was playing pool at a Catholic school in Richmond when he was 14 years old. He said the abuse by a priest went on for more than a year and a half.  "I think the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley.  The three suspects were identified as...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Virginia Fuquay, missing Petaluma woman, found in San Francisco

An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police at 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
CONCORD, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Cop Dies in Apparent Suicide at Station, Leaves Five Children

Tiburon police sergeant Sean Christopher died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while on duty at a police station on Dec. 12. Christopher was reportedly alone in a police locker room around 12:45 p.m. Monday when he took his own life, officials told the Tiburon newspaper, The Ark. Christopher had...
TIBURON, CA
sfstandard.com

Five Shootings in One Night of Violence on Streets of San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating five shootings in one night of violence. The Monday night and early Tuesday morning shootings are unrelated, and none of the victims have died, police said. Shooting one happened at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Grafton Avenue in Ingleside. The suspect shot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations

(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach

BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare.  "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

One-on-One With New Alameda County DA Pamela Price

NBC Bay Area’s Velena Jones sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Alameda County’s new district attorney. Pamela Price talks about her priorities and biggest challenges when she takes office next month. Watch the full interview in the video player above.
KTLA

Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station

A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
TIBURON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy