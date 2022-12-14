Read full article on original website
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
MedicineNet.com
Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
Researchers found that cardiovascular complications after a stroke increase the risk of future heart disease
Large studies have shown that heart problems are very common in the month following an ischemic stroke (blockage of blood flow to the brain). This "stroke heart syndrome" can increase the risk of death, heart attack, or another stroke within five years.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
Medical News Today
How to recognize the signs of renal failure
Renal failure can be acute, which is usually reversible, or chronic, which is a lifelong condition. Acute renal failure occurs quickly, while chronic renal failure may happen gradually. A person can learn to recognize renal failure, also called kidney failure, by memorizing the early warning signs. These include urinary problems...
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under the age of 45 with type 2 diabetes who are being treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications may be less likely to develop MS. The same study found...
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
physiciansweekly.com
Ziltivekimab associated with multiple proatherogenic inflammatory pathways – secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial
1. In this secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial, targeted interleukin 6 (IL-6) ligand inhibition with ziltivekimab was associated with a lower neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) at week 12, suggesting it may disrupt atherogenic inflammatory pathways, particularly those mediated by myeloid cell compartment. 2. The estimated treatment difference compared with placebo...
physiciansweekly.com
Recommendations Developed for Lower-Extremity Varicose Veins
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In clinical practice guidelines issued by the Society for Vascular Surgery, American Venous Forum, and American Vein and Lymphatic Society, and published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and treatment of lower-extremity varicose veins.
Healthline
What to Know About Subclavian Steal Syndrome
Subclavian steal syndrome occurs when blood flow reverses in one of the arteries supplying blood to the neck, head, and arms. The condition is usually caused by a narrowing in one of the arteries and is treatable. Subclavian steal syndrome is a circulation issue that occurs when blood flow is...
physiciansweekly.com
High-Dose Methotrexate or Standard Interim Maintenance in Young Patients with ALL?
High-dose methotrexate was not associated with a reduction in the risk for CNS relapse compared with standard interim maintenance therapy in children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who were enrolled in the phase 3 UKALL 2011 trial. The UKALL 2011 trial included children and young adults aged...
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
physiciansweekly.com
Monofilament suture does not reduce pregnancy loss compared to braided suture for cervical cerclage
1. Pregnancy loss was reported among 8.0% of patients in the monofilament suture group and 7.6% of patients in the braided suture group, with no significant difference between the groups. 2. Chorioamnionitis and maternal sepsis occurred less frequently in the monofilament group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Pregnancy...
physiciansweekly.com
Slight increase of incidence of myocarditis post-mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccination
1. The incidence of myocarditis following administration of mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was higher than the baseline incidence. 2. Rates of myocarditis were higher amongst males, individuals aged 12-29 years old, patients receiving the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine, and following the second dose. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Postvaccination myocarditis...
physiciansweekly.com
Ultraprocessed food intake is associated with cognitive decline in geriatric populations
1. At 8 years follow-up, a higher percentage of daily caloric intake from ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) was associated with quicker global cognitive decline and executive function decline, but not associated with memory decline. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) While dementia is a leading cause of disability worldwide, the paucity of...
physiciansweekly.com
Study site selection in trials pertaining to transcatheter valvular therapies can affect the socioeconomic makeup of the sample
1. Amongst hospitals with a cardiac surgery department, 11.5% participated actively in research trials of transcatheter mitral or tricuspid therapies. 2. Trial sites tended to serve a smaller proportion of socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals than did non-trial sites, but the ethnic makeup of patients was not different between the hospitals. Level...
