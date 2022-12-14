ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

aao.org

Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy

Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
MedicineNet.com

Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
Medical News Today

How to recognize the signs of renal failure

Renal failure can be acute, which is usually reversible, or chronic, which is a lifelong condition. Acute renal failure occurs quickly, while chronic renal failure may happen gradually. A person can learn to recognize renal failure, also called kidney failure, by memorizing the early warning signs. These include urinary problems...
Smartlifeinfo

Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain

A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
MedicalXpress

Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes

Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
COLORADO STATE
Medical News Today

Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under the age of 45 with type 2 diabetes who are being treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications may be less likely to develop MS. The same study found...
MedicalXpress

T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1

Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicalXpress

Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment

Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
physiciansweekly.com

Ziltivekimab associated with multiple proatherogenic inflammatory pathways – secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial

1. In this secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial, targeted interleukin 6 (IL-6) ligand inhibition with ziltivekimab was associated with a lower neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) at week 12, suggesting it may disrupt atherogenic inflammatory pathways, particularly those mediated by myeloid cell compartment. 2. The estimated treatment difference compared with placebo...
physiciansweekly.com

Recommendations Developed for Lower-Extremity Varicose Veins

THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In clinical practice guidelines issued by the Society for Vascular Surgery, American Venous Forum, and American Vein and Lymphatic Society, and published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and treatment of lower-extremity varicose veins.
MINNESOTA STATE
Healthline

What to Know About Subclavian Steal Syndrome

Subclavian steal syndrome occurs when blood flow reverses in one of the arteries supplying blood to the neck, head, and arms. The condition is usually caused by a narrowing in one of the arteries and is treatable. Subclavian steal syndrome is a circulation issue that occurs when blood flow is...
physiciansweekly.com

High-Dose Methotrexate or Standard Interim Maintenance in Young Patients with ALL?

High-dose methotrexate was not associated with a reduction in the risk for CNS relapse compared with standard interim maintenance therapy in children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who were enrolled in the phase 3 UKALL 2011 trial. The UKALL 2011 trial included children and young adults aged...
physiciansweekly.com

Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
CALIFORNIA STATE
physiciansweekly.com

Slight increase of incidence of myocarditis post-mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

1. The incidence of myocarditis following administration of mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was higher than the baseline incidence. 2. Rates of myocarditis were higher amongst males, individuals aged 12-29 years old, patients receiving the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine, and following the second dose. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Postvaccination myocarditis...
physiciansweekly.com

Ultraprocessed food intake is associated with cognitive decline in geriatric populations

1. At 8 years follow-up, a higher percentage of daily caloric intake from ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) was associated with quicker global cognitive decline and executive function decline, but not associated with memory decline. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) While dementia is a leading cause of disability worldwide, the paucity of...
physiciansweekly.com

Study site selection in trials pertaining to transcatheter valvular therapies can affect the socioeconomic makeup of the sample

1. Amongst hospitals with a cardiac surgery department, 11.5% participated actively in research trials of transcatheter mitral or tricuspid therapies. 2. Trial sites tended to serve a smaller proportion of socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals than did non-trial sites, but the ethnic makeup of patients was not different between the hospitals. Level...

