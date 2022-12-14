ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Rice defeats North American 92-54

HOUSTON (AP)Quincy Olivari scored 22 points as Rice beat North American 92-54 on Thursday. Olivari was 7 of 13 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Owls (7-3). Max Fiedler scored 10 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Seryee Lewis shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.
HOUSTON, TX
mypanhandle.com

UNC, No. 23 Ohio State welcome New York City meeting

North Carolina is on the upswing just in time to play No. 23 Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic in New York City on Saturday. The Tar Heels (7-4), who lost the 2022 Final Four championship game to Kansas, entered this season atop the polls and stayed there through five victories until dropping four in a row.
COLUMBUS, OH
mypanhandle.com

Rutgers looks to get back on track vs. Wake Forest

Two weeks ago, Rutgers experienced the emotional high of defeating a ranked opponent. A pair of gut-wrenching losses drained some of the buzz from the Scarlet Knights, who seek a bounce-back win Saturday afternoon when they host Wake Forest in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers’ four losses are by a combined 16...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy