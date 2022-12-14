Read full article on original website
Dealing With Grief During the Holidays
At least 35 percent of individuals don't look forward to the holidays because of the loss of a loved one. Grief is complicated and unpredictable. It's important to give yourself time to grieve and heal from the loss of a loved one. During the grieving process, it's important not to...
How to support loved ones battling addiction
Relapses are a difficult and stigmatized topic, but they can happen to anyone who’s gotten clean or sober. Scott Silverman, a substance abuse expert, told KMOX about how to handle addiction or substance abuse in your loved ones.
Tips For Surviving The Holidays As An Introvert, According To A Neuropsychologist
Even if you love the holidays, the honest truth is that they are usually stressful for everyone. Between planning and attending events, making special meals, and buying gifts, many find there is never enough time in the day or money in the budget. According to Psychology Today, it's actually common to feel pressure from family to do certain things while also placing unrealistic expectations upon yourself. It can be even more difficult for introverts since so many social expectations are grouped into a few short weeks.
How To Break An Addiction
Are you struggling with an addiction? Millions of people are, and overcoming it can seem impossible. But it’s not. It is possible to overcome addiction with the right resources and assistance. If you want tips on overcoming drug addiction and achieving sober living LA, keep reading!. Things You Should...
Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?
When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?
The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
The Foundation of True Love is Understanding
True Love is UnderstandingPhoto bypostermywall.com. When it comes to love, we all hope to find that special someone who gets us. But why is it that we need to find someone who understands us? Is it because we want to be able to share our deepest thoughts and feelings with someone? Or is it because we want to feel understood and accepted for who we are? Why is understanding so critical in love? Because without it, we can never fully express or receive love. Understanding is the key that unlocks the door to true intimacy.
What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?
The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”
Holiday gift ideas for those who love the outdoors
Know someone who loves the outdoors? Consider giving them a state parks gift card that gives them access to hikes, climbs and camping.
Gut Bacteria Potentially Linked to Depression
While depression is a well-known phenomenon that affects the mind, new research is uncovering the role the gut may play. Research published on December 6 in the journal Nature revealed that certain strains of bacteria might protect from—while others contribute to—a depressive state. The study identified over a...
31 Hilariously Exasperated Parents Who Are Hanging On By A Thread This Christmas
"‘Tis the season to sit through a two-hour Christmas program to catch your kid’s 90-second performance."
A therapist who believes cheating can transform a relationship shares his 7-step process for healing couples after an affair
A therapist noticed couples wanted actionable steps after an affair, so Dr. Talal Alsaleem developed Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy.
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
Three bite rule, moderation and mindfulness: UK dieticians share tips to help you navigate the minefield of holiday eating and drinking.
For many of us the holidays can quickly go from Seasons Greetings to Seasons Eatings! But never you fear, UK Health and Wellness registered dieticians Dr. Karen Bryla McNees and Vanessa Oliver have strategies to help you survive the holidays without busting your buttons, or becoming too much of the life of the party.
What to eat to help reduce your anxiety
A study conducted by the University of Toronto found that eating more fruits and veggies can help you alleviate symptoms often associated with anxiety. Researchers found that although women and men can both suffer from anxiety, incorporating more greens and fruits into their daily diets can help reduce...
Insomnia: Top Effective Ways To Normalize Your Sleep
Sleep problems occur in half of the world’s population from time to time. Insomnia is provoked by hormonal disruptions, problems of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. Don’t ignore such factors as stress, constant nervous tension and the frantic pace of life. As a result of emotional overload, every third inhabitant of the metropolis is familiar with insomnia.
Emotional Abuse Interviews: Love Without Hurt Boot Camps
Chronic resentment leads to angry outbursts and emotional abuse. Coping habits that foster resentment must change for successful outcomes. Self-regulation skills are necessary for relationship health. Viewing what we resent more compassionately increases self-value and improves relationships. Since its inception some 30 years ago, I’ve been interviewed multiple times in...
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
A 'death box' may sound morbid, but it's actually a priceless gift for your loved ones
Anyone who's had to manage someone's affairs while grieving knows the value of a Nokbox.
