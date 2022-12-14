Read full article on original website
Researchers said 9.2 million Americans struggling with both addiction and a co-occurring mental health disorder
One of the first things we learn about drugs is that they can destroy our minds and our lives if we are not careful. This negative reality is what drives many people to seek additional treatment to help them cope with mental health issues. Unfortunately, many victims of substance abuse and addiction do not get the help they need.
Wellness Check: Mental Health
1. In this meta-ethnography, basic human needs, psycho-emotional factors, and external social determinants demonstrated a role in the unmet mental health needs of homeless individuals. 2. Furthermore, stable housing was found to be foundational in improving all domains of mental health needs. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Over 200,000 individuals...
Schizoaffective disorder vs. bipolar disorder
Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder are two distinct mental health conditions. The two conditions share common, overlapping features such as mood and psychotic symptoms, making them challenging to distinguish. Psychosis, or the presence of hallucinations and delusions, is. across many psychiatric conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition characterized...
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
How to Take Care of Your Mental Health: 8 Tips to Help You
Mental health is a state of well-being in which every individual realizes his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to her or his community. It is not just the absence of mental illness. It is characterized by positive emotions, good relationships with others, and a sense of purpose. Mental health problems can range from mild to severe and can be temporary or long-term. They can include depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and addiction. Let’s take look at some tips for taking care of your mental health.
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
Highly ruminative individuals with depression exhibit abnormalities in the neural processing of gastric interoception
Major depressive disorder is associated with altered interoception — or the ability to sense the internal state of your body. Now, new brain imaging research provides evidence that depressed individuals tend to exhibit “faulty” neural processing of gastric interoception, particularly among those with high levels of rumination. The findings have been published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research.
Epstein-Barr Virus is a Risk Factor for Major Depression, Longitudinal Study Finds
As one of the leading causes of disabilityand suicide worldwide, major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak. Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or looselyused depression as an expression of sadness.
What is stiff person syndrome? Diagnosis, symptoms and treatment
Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological condition that can take years to diagnose and tailor treatment.
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
What to know about nutcracker syndrome
Nutcracker syndrome (NS) is a condition in which two arteries compress the left renal vein (LRV), interfering with blood flow out of the left kidney. The condition has this name because the compression resembles a nutcracker cracking a nut. NS does not always cause symptoms, but some people may experience...
Slight increase of incidence of myocarditis post-mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccination
1. The incidence of myocarditis following administration of mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was higher than the baseline incidence. 2. Rates of myocarditis were higher amongst males, individuals aged 12-29 years old, patients receiving the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine, and following the second dose. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Postvaccination myocarditis...
Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection Not Linked to Worse Outcomes After Surgery
FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Prior infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is not associated with death, major adverse cardiovascular events, or rehospitalization following elective major noncardiac surgery, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in JAMA Network Open. Kieran L. Quinn, M.D.,...
Squeezed by Temp Nurse Costs, Hospital Systems Create Their Own Staffing Agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals.
Aprocitentan is an effective and safe option for the treatment of resistant hypertension
1. Compared to placebo, participants on aprocitentan had a greater reduction in office systolic blood pressure at four weeks and this was sustained for a total of 40 weeks. 2. The most common adverse effect of aprocitentan was fluid retention and edema. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension...
Most Older Adults With COPD Are Doing Well Mentally
FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The majority of older adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are mentally flourishing, according to a study published online Dec. 6 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Sally Abudiab and Esme Fuller-Thomson, Ph.D., M.S.W., both from the...
Study site selection in trials pertaining to transcatheter valvular therapies can affect the socioeconomic makeup of the sample
1. Amongst hospitals with a cardiac surgery department, 11.5% participated actively in research trials of transcatheter mitral or tricuspid therapies. 2. Trial sites tended to serve a smaller proportion of socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals than did non-trial sites, but the ethnic makeup of patients was not different between the hospitals. Level...
