Forty projects selected to receive $98 Million in funding as part of County Executive’s Bring Monroe Back plan. View Full Press Release (PDF) Referral List of Awardees (XLS) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the Monroe County Legislature unanimously approved funding for a slate of transformative initiatives that will receive a share of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars under the Bring Monroe Back initiative. In all, 40 projects that align with a focus on public safety, public health, economic/workforce development and infrastructure/sustainability will receive more than $98 million in grants for programs and projects that target our community’s greatest needs.

MONROE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO