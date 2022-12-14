ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

monroecounty.gov

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces American Rescue Plan Funding Approved by Monroe County Legislature

Forty projects selected to receive $98 Million in funding as part of County Executive’s Bring Monroe Back plan. View Full Press Release (PDF) Referral List of Awardees (XLS) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the Monroe County Legislature unanimously approved funding for a slate of transformative initiatives that will receive a share of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars under the Bring Monroe Back initiative. In all, 40 projects that align with a focus on public safety, public health, economic/workforce development and infrastructure/sustainability will receive more than $98 million in grants for programs and projects that target our community’s greatest needs.
MONROE, NY
CITY News

Lawsuit accuses Bello of stalling County Legislature redistricting

The plaintiffs claim that County Executive Adam Bello wanted to remove the process of redrawing legislative districts from the Legislature. The Rochester branch of the NAACP and several other plaintiffs have filed a federal lawsuit asking a judge to take the reins in the stalled process to redraw the Monroe County Legislature’s 29 districts. The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in federal court, follows County Executive Adam Bello’s veto of a controversial...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Crash in Genesee County injures six

Stafford, N.Y — New York State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night in Genesee County. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Britt roads in Stafford. Six people were hospitalized as a result of the collision. Two people sustained serious injuries,...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester readies for measurable snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s December in Western New York, so snow is to be expected. But Monroe County hasn’t recorded much of it. Indeed, we’re 12 inches below normal for snowfall this time of year. Indeed, it’s been a mild winter, but Thursday will get a...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
SENECA FALLS, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate transit authorities face funding gap

While upstate New York transit authorities may not be as large as New York City’s MTA, they play an integral role in the communities that they serve. These transit authorities are trying to come back from the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues as they get people on their way.
ROCHESTER, NY

