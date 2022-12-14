Read full article on original website
Push for 'Good Cause' eviction protections begins anew as advocates rally in Rochester
The legislation failed to pass during the last session, facing pushback from real estate groups and property owners.
monroecounty.gov
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces American Rescue Plan Funding Approved by Monroe County Legislature
Forty projects selected to receive $98 Million in funding as part of County Executive’s Bring Monroe Back plan. View Full Press Release (PDF) Referral List of Awardees (XLS) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the Monroe County Legislature unanimously approved funding for a slate of transformative initiatives that will receive a share of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars under the Bring Monroe Back initiative. In all, 40 projects that align with a focus on public safety, public health, economic/workforce development and infrastructure/sustainability will receive more than $98 million in grants for programs and projects that target our community’s greatest needs.
Lawsuit accuses Bello of stalling County Legislature redistricting
The plaintiffs claim that County Executive Adam Bello wanted to remove the process of redrawing legislative districts from the Legislature. The Rochester branch of the NAACP and several other plaintiffs have filed a federal lawsuit asking a judge to take the reins in the stalled process to redraw the Monroe County Legislature’s 29 districts. The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in federal court, follows County Executive Adam Bello’s veto of a controversial...
WHEC TV-10
RCSD who alerted school to gun hasn’t been back because of threats
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A student who did the right thing when she told a school counselor there was a gun in her school hasn’t been back to school because of threats made against her. As a result of the bravery of this student and her classmates, the school...
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
WHEC TV-10
School budget voters say ‘no’ to capital improvement projects in Webster and Fairport
The school budget votes are in. The majority of voters said no to capital improvement projects in the Fairport and Webster school districts. The vote was close in Webster, 755 yes votes to 785 no votes. The Webster district leaders had proposed a $115 million improvement project. This would have...
Is your expired COVID-19 test kit still good?
You can find out if your expired COVID test kit has a new expiration date.
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Updates on Cadillac and Richford Building redevelopment
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about the former Cadillac Hotel and the Richford Building next door. The Cadillac Hotel has been vacant since 2018. The former Richford, since the late 1990’s. The last time we reported on them, it was because the siding was falling off...
13 WHAM
Crash in Genesee County injures six
Stafford, N.Y — New York State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night in Genesee County. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Britt roads in Stafford. Six people were hospitalized as a result of the collision. Two people sustained serious injuries,...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester readies for measurable snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s December in Western New York, so snow is to be expected. But Monroe County hasn’t recorded much of it. Indeed, we’re 12 inches below normal for snowfall this time of year. Indeed, it’s been a mild winter, but Thursday will get a...
WHEC TV-10
Macedon police chief on leave as Town Board investigates incident he’s involved in
MACEDON, N.Y. – The Macedon Town Board has confirmed that the Macedon Police Chief, Fabian Rivera, was involved in an incident last weekend that they are investigating. He is currently on leave. News10NBC will update this story as we learn more.
Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot on Monroe Ave. leaves business owners worried for their safety
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several business owners in Rochester are on edge after a man was shot in the area Monday night. “This area is not safe at all, and it’s getting worse and worse day by day,” said Nick’s Super Store cashier Muhammad Ahsan. Ahsan is...
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate transit authorities face funding gap
While upstate New York transit authorities may not be as large as New York City’s MTA, they play an integral role in the communities that they serve. These transit authorities are trying to come back from the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues as they get people on their way.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Greece housing development slowed over struggles to get RG&E power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lot of our investigations into RG&E exposed problems with enormous bills, customer service and surprise shut-offs. Tonight, we turn our camera onto a housing development that has slowed because builders say it cannot get RG&E to show up and provide power. “This is considered the...
2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty
The Rochester Police Department has no comment on the situation at this time.
Father of RCSD student receiving threats encourages people to report suspicious activity
Greathouse said that people need to look at reporting incidents as positive rather than negative.
Sunrise Smart Start: Neighbors react to fatal shooting, gas price decline
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
