ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD investigating after man injured during arrest

By Austin Sack
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VL6G_0jhicpoM00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 News acquired body cam footage from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) from earlier this year, showing what appears to be multiple officers beating a 29-year-old black man and veteran during a routine traffic stop.

Video from CSPD shows officers Hickman, Hummel, and Anderson attempting to detain the driver on Oct. 9 and then things escalated.

The attorney representing the driver, Dalvin Gadson, is calling for criminal charges to be filed against CSPD.

Gadson claims officers used excessive and potentially deadly force during the altercation. FOX21 News received legal perspective from Mika & Associates , who has no connection to this case. Patrick Mika was asked to weigh in on what potential steps were missed by CSPD.

“I’m first of all disappointed and shocked at how this situation escalated because the law enforcement officers who had control of the situation didn’t respond appropriately,” Mika said.

Body cam video shows officers pulling Gadson over for not displaying license plates. During the traffic stop, officers shifted their focus to driving under the influence.

The video shows officers trying to explain their use of force and escalation by saying there was a knife in the car’s center console.

“The fact that there may have been a knife in the cup holder does not give them the right to do what they did,” Mika said.

Police body cam video shows officers repeatedly punching Gadson in the head and back.

“They had an opportunity to de-escalate things and yet what they did was create a situation that incited this young man to try to protect himself,” Mika explained. “That’s what he did, he moved back into the car to protect himself.”

CSPD responded to the investigation after an internal affairs complaint was filed on Oct. 14, five days after the incident. Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a statement, “It is imperative that we look at all the facts when evaluating officer interactions with citizens. We will respect the ongoing court process but welcome dialogue with our community when we are free to talk about this case further.”

CSPD reports the complaint was assigned for further investigation and is still open. You can view the full body camera video for yourself on CSPD’s website .

“My opinion is that this situation could have been completely avoided had the officers followed 18-1707 , which is the statute that governs how they’re supposed to respond to misdemeanor types of contacts,” Mika said.

Gadson is represented by a national civil rights attorney hoping to show how close this incident could have come to tragedy.

“This type of conduct and this type of behavior betrays the trust of the entire community and particularly the community of color,” Mika said.

Meanwhile, Mika & Associates believe in their opinion that it’s likely the city will face a potential lawsuit for a violation of civil rights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

CSPD: Man arrested after barricaded incident in car

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after he ran from officers with a woman. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at around 10:50 p.m. officers were called to the area of Barnes Road and Iron Horse Trail about a man wanted for 13 active warrants, three of which CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Two arrested after stand-off with police at Pueblo hotel

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief stand-off with police at a Pueblo hotel, two people were taken into custody for multiple warrants. On Dec. 14, parole officers saw two wanted individuals walk into a hotel in the 4200 block of N. Elizabeth. They were identified as James Michael Espinoza and Angel Barela.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Stolen vehicle leads to arrest of suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) located an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel which led to the arrest of a suspect with additional warrants. According to CSPD, at around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 officers found an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel near 4300 Sinton Road, which […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are reminding people to always be aware of their surroundings while sharing footage of a man robbing a driver while she's getting gas. Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department shared the video below: The video shows a man in a white SUV pulling out from a gas pump and parking at The post Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Persons of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are hoping for help with tracking down two “persons of interest” in connection to a homicide investigation. According to Pueblo Police, the homicide investigation started Dec. 2. The two persons of interest detectives need help identifying are shown in the video at the top of this article.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Stolen wallet suspect identified in Pueblo

UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 2:07 p.m. PPD tweeted that they have identified the woman. They thank the community for their assistance. THURSDAY 12/15/2022 8:54 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman allegedly used stolen wallet at store in Pueblo (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man in wheelchair hit and killed by EPSO patrol car

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released preliminary information gained through their investigation of a crash that happened Wednesday morning, Dec. 14 involving a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). CSP said in a press release that an adult man in a wheelchair was hit by a deputy in […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Deputy involved in fatal pedestrian crash identified

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 12/14/2022 4:27 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) who was involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Wednesday morning has been identified by EPSO. EPSO sent a press release, stating that the deputy involved was identified as 15-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Greg […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police searching for suspect in structure fire

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a structure fire on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to PPD, on Dec. 10 officers were called to the south side of Pueblo about a structure fire. During PPD’s investigation, they determined that a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Woman convicted of killing children requests new trial

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs woman who was convicted following the deaths of her three children in a 2003 house fire has requested a new trial, according to her lawyers. On March 7, 2003, a fire at a home on Undimmed Circle just south of North Carefree Circle claimed the lives of Deborah Nicholls’ […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying items that might be connected to skeletal remains found in rural Pueblo County. The sheriff's office said these items were recently found near human remains in a remote area in Rye. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is involved The post Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Help PCSO find owner of items found near human remains

(RYE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying anyone who recognizes several items found near human remains in a remote area near Rye. PCSO posted about the remains on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 15, and asked if anyone in the community recognized the items in accompanying […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
hamiltonpawprint.com

Suspect in Colorado Nightclub Shooting Charged

Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub massacre is charged with 305 counts, including murder and hate crimes. The suspect in last month’s deadly rampage at a Colorado nightclub was charged with 305 charges of criminal counts.There will be a lot of evidence, prosecutors said Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich is suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 on November 19, 2022, at a nightclub in Colorado springs. Police said there were 12 other victims but with no injuries. Fierro, an army veteran who owns a local brewery, said he was celebrating a birthday with family members when the suspect came in shooting. He says the suspect had some sort of protection on and he ran at him and pulled him down and brutally beat him until police arrived. Fierro’s daughter’s longtime boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, 22, was killed. His daughter hurt her knee as she ran for cover. Fierro also injured his hands, knees, abdomen and ankle while stopping the shooter. The suspect remains in the hospital but is expected to make an appearance in court in the next few days.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in car in Fountain early Tuesday morning

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man was found dead in a car in Fountain in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the City of Fountain. The City posted about the incident on Facebook, and said an officer with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) was patrolling in the 9700 block of Jimmy Camp […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

KXRM

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy