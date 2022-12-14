Report: Kent State set to hire new football coach

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) — ESPN is reporting that Kent State University is set to hire Kenni Burns as the school’s new head football coach.

He replaces previous head coach Sean Lewis who recently stepped down from the post to join Deion Sanders’ coaching staff at Colorado.

Burns comes to Kent State from the University of Minnesota, where he served as assistant head coach on P.J. Fleck’s staff.

Previous assistant coaching experience includes stints at Western Michigan, Wyoming, North Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and Millersville (Pa.)

ESPN is reporting that a formal announcement of his hire is coming in the near future.

