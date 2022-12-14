ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Report: Kent State set to hire new football coach

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6qFF_0jhicjlE00

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) — ESPN is reporting that Kent State University is set to hire Kenni Burns as the school’s new head football coach.

He replaces previous head coach Sean Lewis who recently stepped down from the post to join Deion Sanders’ coaching staff at Colorado.

Canfield coach reaches major career milestone

Burns comes to Kent State from the University of Minnesota, where he served as assistant head coach on P.J. Fleck’s staff.

Previous assistant coaching experience includes stints at Western Michigan, Wyoming, North Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and Millersville (Pa.)

ESPN is reporting that a formal announcement of his hire is coming in the near future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ideastream.org

The struggle to address serious student misbehavior in Akron schools

Across the country, schools have reported seeing student misbehavior skyrocket since the end of pandemic-related school closures, and it's been an especially challenging last few weeks for the Akron Public Schools in particular. Two students were arrested after bringing loaded guns to school, and a student was stabbed during a...
AKRON, OH
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Growing in Ohio with Opening in Canton

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Celebrates Third Location in the State. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // CANTON, OH — Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced its new restaurant opening at 4990 Fulton Dr. NW. Seasoned multi-unit operator, Ohio Slims, is at the forefront of the opening.
CANTON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy